Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

ALEX SANZ and TAMMY WEBBER
·5 min read

Time was running out for Mohammad Khalid Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer who spent years working alongside the American military.

Hunted by the Taliban, he was hiding with his family in Kabul, constantly moving from place to place as they tried — and failed — several times to reach a rendezvous point where they could be rescued.

After at least four attempts in as many days, the family finally was whisked away by helicopter Wednesday in a dramatic rescue — called Operation Promise Kept — carried out under cover of darkness by the U.S. military and its allies, said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan.

The rescue of Khalid, as he’s called by friends, came after frantic efforts by his supporters in the U.S. military, who said he was a brother in arms who helped save countless lives and faced certain death if found by the Taliban. They sought help from members of Congress and the Defense and State departments.

“I don’t think people understand the chaos that is reigning right now in the capital, the brutality and the efficient lethality the Taliban are using ... to ensure their rise to power as they eliminate their greatest threat, which are these military and special police,” said U.S. Army Special Forces Sgt. Major Chris Green, who worked with Khalid in Afghanistan.

Khalid and his family were unable to get inside the airport where the Taliban controlled the entrances. He was widely known because of his position as police chief in eastern Afghanistan’s Helmand province and from television appearances, including one in which he challenged the Taliban to a fight, supporters said.

Green said he was “incredibly happy ... elated,” when he learned that Khalid and his family were safe, noting that some of his American rescuers had worked alongside Khalid, which he called “serendipitous.”

McCreary said multiple allies, including the British, helped, and that Khalid, his wife and their four sons, ages 3 to 12, were “safe in an undisclosed location under the protection of the United States.”

Officials said other Afghan partners, including police and military, also deserved to be saved and that more rescue efforts were in progress, but they could not discuss details.

Khalid's friends said he had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, and planned to stand with his countrymen to defend his homeland after U.S. forces were gone. But the government collapsed with stunning speed, and the president fled the country.

“He fought until he had nothing left to fight with,” Green said. “He was wounded. He was surrounded. His forces were not being resupplied. And echelons above him in the government had already begun to make their exit plan ... and striking deals. So people like him who were fighting were left stranded, and they were left without support.”

McCreary said Khalid originally sought protection only for his family while he kept fighting. Khalid and other fighters were completely surrounded by the Taliban last week and their location overrun, McCreary said.

When the Afghan government fell, that’s when “we quickly changed gears to also work on getting him to safety.”

At one point, rescuers lost contact with Khalid for several days, “and we all assumed that that he was killed,” McCreary said. “Just last week, we thought it was over, and then we were just going to ... keep working harder to protect his family.”

Khalid's supporters said it would have been unthinkable to leave him behind after his years of partnership with Americans.

Khalid came to the rescue in March 2013, when a special forces detachment in eastern Afghanistan’s Wardak province suffered an insider attack. Someone dressed in an Afghan National Security Forces uniform opened fire, killing two Americans.

When the outpost was almost simultaneously attacked from the outside, a U.S. commander called on Khalid, who within minutes raced into the valley with a quick-reaction force to defend his American partners.

In 2015, when Khalid lost part of his right leg in a rocket-propelled grenade attack, friends in the U.S. military helped get him medical care and a prosthetic leg outside the country. A month later, he was again leading special police operations in Afghanistan alongside the U.S., Green said.

Along the way, he helped apprehend al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders. He went on to serve as police chief in Ghazni province and then Helmand province, where he was wounded again last month in a mortar attack and continued to direct the resistance from his hospital bed.

Khalid's family has applied for refugee status in the U.S. based on fear of persecution, but it's unclear how long that process might take or if they will be approved. Translators, interpreters and others who worked for the U.S. in Afghanistan are eligible to apply for special immigrant visas, but current Afghan military members or police officers are not, supporters said.

His supporters said it was most important to get them out of harm's way and then figure the rest out later. People who are top Taliban targets because of their work with U.S. forces deserve special consideration, McCreary said.

“No one wants to live with the guilt of turning our backs or not ... honoring our promises," McCreary said. That commitment and the collaboration it took to rescue Khalid “makes you proud to be an American."

___

Follow Alex Sanz on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/alexsanz

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tapper Calls Out Nikki Haley’s ‘Insulting’ Memory-Holing of Trump’s Taliban Talks

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper blasted former U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and other former Trump officials on Thursday for their “attempted memory hole” of former President Donald Trump’s negotiations and peace agreement with the Taliban, calling it “insulting to everyone.”Amid the sudden collapse of the Afghan government following American troop withdrawals, which has resulted in Americans and Afghan allies scrambling to leave as the Taliban takes over, Republicans and Trumpworld figures

  • US Soldiers advocate rescuing Afghan police ally

    U.S. soldiers say an Afghan national police officer they served with is now in hiding and being hunted by the Taliban. They're advocating to evacuate the officer and other allies like him who do not qualify for special immigration visas. (Aug. 18)

  • Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

    The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco Rosales was admitted to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, thought his frightened mother, Yessica Gonzalez. Francisco was normally healthy and rambunctious.

  • Heartbreaking photo shows an Afghan child being kept warm by US military uniform during an evacuation flight out of Kabul

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Wednesday that "approximately 5,000 people" have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

  • Gen. Milley: 'Nothing that I or anyone else saw' indicated immediate collapse of Afghan military after U.S. pullout

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, disputed reports that U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan would result in the rapid collapse of the Afghan military.

  • Democrats face new hurdles in legal fight over redistricting

    The fight over redrawing political maps is just ramping up in state legislatures and nonpartisan commissions around the country. For months, Democrats and Republicans have been laying the groundwork for a complex, 50-state legal battle over the once-a-decade process of redistricting. Both parties are preparing for a changed legal climate — where federal courts are newly hostile to claims of unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering and state courts could create a patchwork of rulings.

  • US friends try to rescue brother in arms in Afghanistan

    American friends of a high-profile national police officer in Afghanistan are trying to help him and his family escape almost certain death at the hands of the Taliban

  • Tigray crisis: Ethiopian teenagers become pawns in propaganda war

    The BBC is told they were forced to fight for Tigray's rebels, but were words put into their mouths?

  • How AI-powered tech landed man in jail with scant evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was jailed last August, accused of killing a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality in May. But the key evidence against Williams didn’t come from an eyewitness or an informant; it came from a clip of noiseless security video showing a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by a network of surveillance microphones. Prosecutors said technology powered by a secret algorithm that analyzed noises detected by the sensors indicated Williams shot and killed the man.

  • Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

    When Sigal Chattah goes to federal court to challenge a school mask mandate issued by the governor of Nevada, she'll likely be required to wear the very thing she's arguing against: a mask. Just as in-person hearings and trials resumed at courthouses around the country, a surge of coronavirus cases sparked by the delta variant has prompted some federal courts to impose new restrictions and requirements for mask-wearing and vaccinations. “The whole situation is very ironic,” said Chattah, a Republican candidate for state attorney general who is representing two parents in a lawsuit that charges a mask mandate ordered by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is unconstitutional.

  • CPD Officer French services continue with funeral; thousands expected

    After thousands attended fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French's visitation Wednesday, many more are expected to give their final goodbyes Thursday.

  • A CNN journalist described the 'gauntlet' people face to reach the Kabul airport as they try to flee Afghanistan, despite US claims

    Gunfire could be heard during journalist Clarissa Ward's broadcast, despite the US saying the Taliban promised safe passage for those evacuating.

  • EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul "catastrophe"

    The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for underplaying the commitment to nation-building in Afghanistan. Borrell insisted that instilling the rule of law and achieving basic rights for women and minorities were goals of the Western military intervention in the country, along with the initial goal of stamping out terrorism emanating from the region.

  • Israel announces resumption of Qatari payments to Gaza

    Israel on Thursday announced it reached an agreement with Qatar for the Gulf Arab country to resume aid payments to thousands of families in the Gaza Strip, a step aimed at easing tensions with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory in the wake of an 11-day war in May. Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza's poorest families in recent years. Under the system before the war, some $30 million in cash was delivered in suitcases to Gaza each month through an Israeli-controlled crossing.

  • Desperate plea for female Afghan Olympians to be evacuated 'before it's too late'

    Samira Asghari said she feared for the safety of the athletes after the Taliban took control of the country.

  • The Taliban have access to US military aircraft. Now what happens?

    Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.

  • ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden has withdrawn the last of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending a senseless, 20-year war that should […] The post ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Video shows the moment Taliban fighters threatened a CNN crew with AK-47s

    Taliban fighters followed CNN's Clarissa Ward and her crew, taking their gun safety off and raising them as if to strike a producer.

  • Taliban reportedly shoots and kill Afghan woman for not wearing burqa

    The Taliban reportedly shot and killed a woman in Afghanistan on Tuesday for not wearing a burqa. This incident took […] The post Taliban reportedly shoots and kill Afghan woman for not wearing burqa appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Obama is architect of Afghanistan mess, says former US special ops general

    Throughout the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and the Taliban's rapid takeover, one person has been strangely silent: former President Barack Obama.