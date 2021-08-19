Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued
The U.S. military and its allies have rescued a high-profile Afghan national police officer who was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. (Aug. 19)
The U.S. military and its allies have rescued a high-profile Afghan national police officer who was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. (Aug. 19)
The Taliban just gained a massive new war chest, complete with U.S.-made Humvees, planes, helicopters, night-vision goggles and drones, Reuters reports. State of play: Video shows militants inspecting lines of vehicles and opening crates of new firearms, communications gear and even military drones. Some of the equipment was given by the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeU.S. officials aren't just worried about the Taliban usi
About a month ago, Afghanistan's ministry of defense posted on social media photographs of seven brand new helicopters arriving in Kabul delivered by the United States. "They'll continue to see a steady drumbeat of that kind of support, going forward," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters a few days later at the Pentagon. In a matter of weeks, however, the Taliban had seized most of the country, as well as any weapons and equipment left behind by fleeing Afghan forces.
Time was running out for Mohammad Khalid Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer who spent years working alongside the American military. Hunted by the Taliban, he was hiding with his family in Kabul, constantly moving from place to place as they tried — and failed — several times to reach a rendezvous point where they could be rescued. After at least four attempts in as many days, the family finally was whisked away by helicopter Wednesday in a dramatic rescue — called Operation Promise Kept — carried out under cover of darkness by the U.S. military and its allies, said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan.
The Taliban has seized billions of dollars’ worth of U.S.-supplied military equipment in Afghanistan following their rapid defeat of government forces in that country. Images of Taliban fighters posing with U.S.-made supplies are circulating widely in the media, The Hill’s Rebecca Kheel reports, and include weapons ranging from M-16 rifles to armored Humvees. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft have also reportedly been captured. Videos show Taliban fighters inspec
Armed U.S. fighter jets have been flying over Kabul to ensure security for the evacuation operation, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that there had been no hostile interactions with the Taliban or attempts to impede the evacuation. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing the jets had not conducted "low pass" flights over the city but had been engaged in "overwatch."
As the Taliban continues to take over the government of Afghanistan, Virginia is willing to take in thousands of Afghan refugees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Twitter.
The Philippines reported a record in new coronavirus cases on Friday and warned the trend could continue as restrictions were relaxed in the capital region to try to spur economic activity. With more than 1.8 million cases and 31,198 deaths, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus tolls in Asia. President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the relaxation of coronavirus curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-relax-coronavirus-curbs-capital-region-2021-08-19 in the capital region, a metropolis of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million people, to allow more businesses to resume operations.
A radio journalist was shot and killed in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz Thursday, according to his station and state authorities. Jacinto Romero Flores was gunned down in the community of Potrerillo, in the township of Ixtaczoquitlán, according to Hugo Gutiérrez Maldonado, the head of Veracruz state security agency, via Twitter. Gutiérrez said state police were carrying out an operation in the area following the killing.
On Wednesday, David Elmendorf, the former owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze, was ordered to pay $4,500 for harassing, threatening, pulling weapons and calling the police on peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.
GettyYaǧmur Güneş wanted to study Mars. On an exchange year spent in the U.S., she’d encountered the concept of planetary geology and was completely fascinated. “I didn’t know that I could practice geology beyond Earth,” says Güneş. Soon, she shifted her science studies to focus on Martian analogs, places on Earth that share physical or geological features with the red planet.“Whatever I’m working on, I’m always trying to make connections about Mars, trying to understand what I know, thinking ab
The writer and actress said that a lot of her work comes "from something really real" in her life
The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.
A contingent of F-18 fighter jets is flying “armed overwatch flights” over Kabul, according to Pentagon officials, giving American forces in Afghanistan the option of calling in airstrikes if a crisis at the airport develops.
Two more vaccinated senators test positive for COVID-19
Meghan McCain, fresh off her exit as the controversial conservative co-host of “The View,” is coming to listeners’ earbuds this fall with an audio memoir exclusively on Audible. McCain’s “Bad Republican” will debut Thursday, Oct. 21, exclusively on Audible, the Amazon-owned premium audio service. According to Audible’s description of the program, McCain “tells her story […]
Wendy Hall, 33, left her son Malakye at home while she visited her boyfriend.
Where do you stand?
After the State Department issued an alert over the weekend saying U.S. citizens could have to pay $2,000 or more for evacuation flights out of Afghanistan, a report indicated people hoping to escape are being asked to pay up.
In November 2019, back-channel automotive sleuth Bozi Tatarevic scoured GM documents to piece together info on what was thought to be a Corvette hybrid closer to the base model than the rumored 1,000-horsepower hybrid supercar that could be called "Zora." Intel this year is finally beginning to paint a picture that could put us in the ballpark of an identifiable production car potentially called E-Ray. Spy shots from earlier this month uncovered a fleet of Corvettes testing with the only similar hybrid performance car on the market now, the soon-to-be-departed Acura NSX. The camo'ed Corvettes were assumed to hide electric motors, overall output thought to level out around 550 or 600 hp.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyOne day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan government, the Biden administration found itself struggling to explain why local allies like interpreters, drivers, security guards and fixers had been left behind.The Biden administration’s justification—that many of the Afghans who had risked their lives to aid the U.S. military actually wanted to stay—left aid workers, refugee advocates and members of Congress gobsmacked.The truth, those