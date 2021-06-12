Afghan official: bombs hit 2 minivans in Kabul, 7 dead

  • Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital Saturday, killing several people and wounding others, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Afghanistan

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital Saturday, killing several people and wounding others, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital Saturday, killing at least seven people and wounding six others, the Interior Ministry said.

The attacks targeted minivans on the same road about 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) apart in a neighborhood in western Kabul, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Ahmad Zia Zia, said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of bombs were used and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In some west Kabul neighborhoods populated mostly by the minority Hazara ethnic group, just going out for errands can be dangerous. The Islamic State group has carried out similar bombings in the area, including four attacks on four minivans earlier this month that killed at least 18 people.

The first explosion of Saturday's attack killed six people and wounded two and the second explosion in front of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hospital, where a majority of COVID-19 patients are admitted, killed one and wounded four.

The area where the explosions happened is largely populated by Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims. Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the local Islamic State affiliate has declared war against them.

Hundreds of Afghans are killed or injured every month in violence connected to the country’s constant war. But Hazaras, who make up around 9% of the population of 36 million people, stand alone in being intentionally targeted because of their ethnicity and their religion.

An attack on a Kabul school on May 8 killed nearly 100 people, all of them members of the Hazara ethnic minority and most of them young girls just leaving class.

Violence and chaos continue to escalate in Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO continue their withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 allied forces. The last of the troops will be gone by Sept. 11 at the latest.

  • At least 7 dead after Kabul bus blasts

    At least seven people have been killed after blasts hit two buses in western Kabul on Saturday, according to police.The explosions took place in a neighborhood dominated by the minority Hazara community.Similar attacks on buses there earlier this month killed 12 civilians.Kabul's police spokesman Basir Mujahid added that the explosions had wounded at least half a dozen people.Here's eyewitness, Fazel Ahmad Abedi."I just arrived here, and I do not know where the wounded and the martyrs were taken, but from what I see here, the situation in the area is very critical, and the number of casualties might be high. I still couldn't find my friend as his cell phone is off."Violence has been rising in Afghanistan as foreign forces withdraw from the country by Sept. 11.Efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have also slowed.It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attacks.The Hazara community has also been the target of a number of attacks from the Islamic State militant group.In May an unclaimed attack on a school in the area left around 80 dead - most of whom were school girls.

