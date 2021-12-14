Afghan orchestra finds hope in Portugal

Members of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music landed safely in Lisbon on Monday.

Portugal has granted asylum to 273 members of the acclaimed music school, and their relatives.

For them, it's a new life free from fear and violence.

"I'm 18-years-old and I haven't had peace in my life yet."

Shogufa Safi is the conductor of Zohra, an all-female orchestra within the Institute, based in Kabul.

They have played at some of the world's major concert venues, from New York's Carnegie Hall to Oman's Royal Opera House.

When the Taliban took over in August, the Institute's founder and director knew he had to get his students out of the country.

The Islamist group banned music under their previous regime in the 1990s.

There've been reports of radio stations in parts of Afghanistan being forced to stop playing music.

The Institute's members escaped to Qatar with the help of various donors, before making their way to Portugal.

Even though the future of music looks bleak in Afghanistan, Safi's heart is still set on going back.

"My huge dream is that one day, go back to Afghanistan, with higher knowledge, with more knowledge to go back to Afghanistan and teach the young generation.

It's a huge dream. And I believe that, that one day I'll go back to Afghanistan and teach the young generation there. It's my huge dream."

This rescue operation is the largest of a self-contained Afghan community since the recent Taliban takeover.

The Institute's plan now is to reopen in Lisbon next year.

And once they settle in, the group hopes to return to performing on big stages.