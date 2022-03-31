Afghan people selling children, body parts amid economic crisis

Monique Beals
·2 min read

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in an address on Thursday that people in Afghanistan are “selling their children and their body parts” to provide for their families amid the country’s near economic collapse.

“Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan,” Guterres said in remarks delivered in New York.

“People are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families,” he said of the Afghan people struggling as their economy has “effectively collapsed,” with roughly 80 percent of the population in debt.

“This spells catastrophe for both Afghans struggling to feed their families, and for our aid operations,” he added, citing spiking food prices across the world as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The secretary-general also referenced a prior warning from the U.N. that 97 percent of people in the country could be living below the poverty line by mid-2022. “Regrettably, that number is being reached faster than anticipated,” he said.

After Kabul was overtaken by the Taliban in August, the United Nations warned in September that millions of Afghans were at risk of starvation.

Now, the need for humanitarian aid has tripled since June — just before the takeover — and is increasing “day by day and month by month,” Guterres said in his remarks on Thursday.

The U.N. leader also made an appeal for $4.4 billion in funding for Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Taliban leaders in Afghanistan closed secondary schools to girls, alleging that they would reopen when there is a plan in place that is compliant with Islamic law.

Guterres also denounced that move on Thursday, saying “support for the rights of Afghan women is support that lifts children out of hunger, and communities out of poverty.”

“There is simply no justification for such discrimination,” he added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden puts the blame for inflation on everything except his own policies

    OpEd: This isn’t “Putin’s price hike” – it’s President Biden’s. Clever talking points do nothing to help struggling Kentucky families.

  • Judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

    A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters. The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling. “For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents,” Walker wrote.

  • Biden suggests Putin has confined or fired his closest allies as Russia's disastrous war continues in Ukraine, but no 'hard evidence'

    Biden was responding to reports that Putin is being misinformed about the war in Ukraine because his advisors are "too afraid to tell him the truth."

  • U.N. seeks more than $4.4 bln for Afghanistan

    STORY: Ahead of the drive, Britain pledged 286 million pounds ($374 million) for Afghanistan, where six out of every 10 Afghans need aid, much of it food, amid an economic crisis worsened by a financial aid cutoff following the Taliban takeover in August."Afghans need our help in enabling their economy, sustaining their agriculture and enabling the basic functioning of social services," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told a news briefing on Wednesday (March 30) ahead of the event co-hosted with Britain, Germany and Qatar.The U.N. says funds under the appeal -- three times the amount requested in 2021 and so far only 13% funded -- go directly to aid agencies and none are channeled through the de facto authorities.In a sign that recent Taliban moves on human rights and inclusivity may directly impact willingness to help the group, the U.S. cancelled meetings with them in Qatar after the reversal of a decision on girls returning to high schools.Roughly 23 million people face acute food insecurity as Afghanistan also experiences its worst drought in 30 years, while 10 million children are in urgent need of aid, according to the United Nations.

  • What to know about nitrosamine, the cancer-causing ingredient behind Pfizer's recent drug recalls

    Several recent investigations have prompted the recall of prescription drugs contaminated with nitrosamines, a type of potential carcinogen.

  • What is the Wagner Group?

    Unless you have been on the battlefield in Syria, Libya or the Central African Republic, you most likely have never heard of the Wagner Group, a private military force with close links to President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Wagner forces have appeared in Ukraine, presumably to fight alongside Russian troops in Putin’s war. In the past month, the number of Wagner troops in the country has more than tripled to over 1,000. Their presence, in the eastern region known as Donbas that is home to Russia

  • World Bank freezes Afghan projects after Taliban bans girls from high school

    The World Bank has put four projects in Afghanistan worth $600 million on hold amid concerns over a decision by the country's ruling Islamist leaders to ban girls from returning to public high schools, the bank said. The projects, to be funded under the revamped Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, were being readied for implementation by United Nations agencies to support projects in agriculture, education, health, and livelihoods. But the bank's guidance requires all ARTF-financed activities to support access to - and equity of services for - women and girls in Afghanistan, the bank said, citing its deep concerns over the Taliban's ban on girls attending high school.

  • Zelenskyy says Russia is repositioning troops in the Donbas for a new assault, as UK spy chief warns Putin could target more civilians

    Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday it would "radically" scale back attacks on Kyiv, a claim met with skepticism by the US and Ukraine.

  • Judge Judy, CBS Prevail in Profits Battle Over Sale of Series Library

    Judith Sheindlin, CBS and the production company behind Judge Judy have prevailed in a profits dispute over the massively lucrative courtroom reality series. They will no longer have to face claims accusing them of wrongfully cutting the show’s original producers out of a multimillion dollar deal for the series library. The ruling issued on Monday […]

  • Chiefs to host Jackson State DE/LB James Houston IV on top-30 visit

    The #Chiefs are hosting Jackson State hybrid DE/LB James Houston IV on a top-30 visit.

  • Oil prices: Consumers ‘have the ability to withstand’ price increases, strategist says

    Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest moves in the oil markets.

  • How Is This Fugitive Billionaire Able to Sell $20M of Art and Wine?

    Tyrone Siu/ReutersHong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau is technically on the lam, but that won’t stop him from cashing in when Sotheby’s auctions off millions of dollars worth of his porcelain next month.Lau will offload eight pieces from his collection dating to the Ming and Qing dynasties, according to sources cited by the South China Morning Post. Earlier this month, news broke that the billionaire would separately sell $3 million worth of rare wine at Christie’s.Lau was convicted in Macau in 201

  • Bipartisan deal near on new $10 billion COVID package

    Lawmakers moved to the brink Thursday of shaking hands on a bipartisan compromise to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week.

  • 'Putin's Appetite Will Only Grow.' Estonia's Prime Minister Says We're Not Doing Enough to Stop Russia

    'If Putin wins, or if he even has the view that he has won this war, his appetite will only grow,' Kaja Kallas tells TIME

  • California reparations to be limited to descendants of enslaved people, taskforce decides

    Landmark group votes to base compensation plan on lineage rather than race after day of debate Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, California, in 2020. Weber wrote the legislation creating the taskforce. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP California’s first-in-the-nation taskforce on reparations for African Americans has voted to direct state compensation to the descendants of enslaved and free Black people who were in the US in the 19th century. The group said that a compensation an

  • Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Family

    Alec Baldwin shares six children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, in addition to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger

  • Kidnapped Arizona girl found unharmed in Bluffton man’s apartment Wednesday, police say

    At the time of his arrest, the suspect was out on bond for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in September 2020.

  • Ukraine official poses with creator of Bayraktar drones, calling them 'super-weapons' for destroying so many Russian tanks

    Mykhailo Podolyak posed with the Turkish maker of Bayraktar drones, saying Russian tanks are "burning flawlessly" in Ukraine because of them.

  • Donated Canadian equipment sparks inaccurate claims on Ukraine fire coverage

    A screenshot of CNN footage has been shared on social media alongside the claim that the channel falsified coverage of a fire in Ukraine, with the name "Edmonton" on a firefighter's jacket cited as evidence. But the footage shows the aftermath of strikes in the city of Lviv, and the jacket was donated by a Canadian non-profit, the organization and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say."Things are getting so bad in Ukraine that Edmonton firefighters are on the scene," says text in an image featured i

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal Their Psychic Said They May Have a Baby Soon

    The couple plans on having kids, but according to Bristowe's psychic, parenthood may not be too far off