Afghan pet bird saved by French ambassador in UAE
Afghan pet bird saved by French ambassador in UAE
Afghan pet bird saved by French ambassador in UAE
Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Jon Gruden's resignation as Raiders coach reminded the Cowboys owner "we are all accountable."
Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.
Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
Several Red Sox players caught wind of the Rays' plans to celebrate an ALDS victory in Boston -- and it gave them plenty of motivation to keep Tampa's champagne on ice, writes John Tomase.
Kylie Jenner dropped a bunch of pics of herself fully naked and covered in blood to promote her new Halloween collection.
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the release of a string of prior emails that offended female referees, criticized the drafting of a gay football player, denounced national anthem protests, used racially charged language, and labeled President Joe Biden a "p****," according to a report.
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza" after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
Justin Thomas was asked Tuesday at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas what he’s done with all of those clothes from his cup appearances. His answer was simple.
"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum," said Halsey, who welcomed son Ender in July
"We've never seen anything like it," one astronomer said.
Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.
Kendall Jenner dropped a Halloween-themed thirst trap on her Instagram yesterday just because it’s spooky season. The model shared a photo of her Halloween costume from last year from behind.
"When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which left the pilot of the plane and a UPS driver dead. The agency was expected to be on scene Tuesday.
Who is next for Tyson Fury? Here are five potential opponents after his sensational KO of Deontay Wilder on Saturday.