Afghan policewoman hurt, husband dies in targeted attack

  • Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The bomb attached to minibus exploded Sunday in the capital, Kabul, killing and wounding several people. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The bomb attached to minibus exploded Sunday in the capital, Kabul, killing and wounding several people. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The bomb attached to minibus exploded Sunday in the capital, Kabul, killing and wounding several people. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The bomb attached to minibus exploded Sunday in the capital, Kabul, killing and wounding several people. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The bomb attached to minibus exploded Sunday in the capital, Kabul, killing and wounding several people. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
1 / 5

Afghanistan

Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The bomb attached to minibus exploded Sunday in the capital, Kabul, killing and wounding several people. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
RAHIM FAIEZ
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The former head of women police in a southern Afghanistan province was seriously wounded and her husband — also a police officer — was killed Sunday in an attack by unidentified gunmen, provincial officials said.

Omer Zwak, spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, said unidentified gunmen opened fire on the couple in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah. The attack came amid a surge in violence in the war-weary country.

An officer in the Helmand police chief's office who wasn't authorized to speak with media, said the attack targeted the female officer, whom he identified only as Malala. She formerly supervised all female police in the province.

Malala was seriously wounded and her husband Abdul Qayum, also a police officer at Helmand police headquarters, was killed in the attack, he said.

Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, a spokesman for the Helmand police chief, said Malala served for 14 years and was working in a Helmand police section that deals with family domestic problems.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Zwak said that an investigation is going on into the attack.

Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.

The Islamic State group’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

In the capital Kabul Sunday afternoon, one person was killed and four others were wounded when a bomb exploded on a minibus, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said, adding that investigations were underway. No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

Separately, in northern Balkh province, at least eight policemen were killed when their checkpoint came under an attack by Taliban fighters late Saturday, according to Adil Shah Adil, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

Adil said five Taliban fighters were also killed in the battle in Dawlat Shahi district. Six policemen and seven Taliban insurgents were wounded in a gun battle that lasted for two hours, he added.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in Balkh, saying their fighters killed 12 police and he denied there were any Taliban casualties.

Recommended Stories

  • Rochester police tackle, pepper spray mother as child witnesses in video

    Video footage has surfaced of a woman being tackled and pepper-strayed by police officers in Rochester, New York, all while holding her three-year-old child. This incident is the latest involving Rochester police and excessive force. As reported by The Appeal, within the past year, officers there had handcuffed a 10-year-old boy during a traffic stop, pepper-sprayed a nine-year-old girl during a domestic call and fatally wounded a man named Daniel Prude who stopped breathing after his head was pushed into the pavement during a confrontation.

  • U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

    The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday. The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday.

  • Prince Harry on feeling "trapped within the system"

    Prince Harry describes to Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS how he felt "trapped" in the royal family. See more here.

  • 'Jubilant' Iraqi Christians greet Pope Francis in cities once occupied by ISIS

    Pope Francis on Sunday was greeted by thousands of Iraqi Christians as he toured parts of the country's northern region that were once held by the Islamic State, including Mosul, a major city The Associated Press notes was once considered the heart of the so-called caliphate. "How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people — Muslims, Christians, Yazidis — who were cruelly annihilated by terrorism," Francis said in Mosul while surrounded by four hollowed-out churches nearly destroyed in the war to oust ISIS. "Today, however, we reaffirm our conviction that fraternity is more durable than fratricide, that hope is more powerful than hatred, that peace more powerful than war." Francis urged Iraq's Christians, a dwindling minority population, to both "forgive" and not "give up" along the way to a "full recovery." He also emphasized the assistance Mosul's Muslims provided to returning Christians, and prayed for the Yazidis, an ethnic minority that was brutally targeted by ISIS. In our photo of the week, Pope Francis attends a prayer vigil for the victims of war in Mosul, Iraq, a city once claimed by ISIS as its capital. pic.twitter.com/hjRIRsBppJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 7, 2021 In Qaraqosh, a formerly ISIS-occupied Christian-majority town, journalists captured the "jubilant" atmosphere ahead of Francis' arrival. He then led a prayer service in a newly-refurbished church that had been gutted by ISIS. Five years ago ISIS occupied the Christian town of Qaraqosh. Today the pope is coming to town. The atmosphere is jubilant. Thousands have turned out. #iraq #PopeInIraq @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/DFskit0ZEV — Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) March 7, 2021 VIDEO: Pope Francis is greeted by Christians in the ancient Al-Tahera (Immaculate Conception) Church torched by the Islamic State group in 2014 in the northern Iraqi town of #Qaraqosh #PopeInIraq pic.twitter.com/BncQojvMqj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingExperimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

  • China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

    China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday it will crack down further on illegal production and sales of African swine fever vaccines in a sign of the extent of a problem that is damaging the world's largest pig industry. The ministry, which has been warning against such behaviour since 2019, said tougher measures were needed to "prevent hidden risks caused by fake African swine fever vaccines" and to ensure the recovery of pig production and the stable development of the industry. China's hog herd is still recovering from a devastating outbreak of the disease, which in its original form was almost always deadly to pigs, and wiped out about half of the herd.

  • Mexico moves closer to becoming the world's largest legal cannabis market

    "We're taking away this beautiful plant from criminals and putting in the hands of retailers and farmers," said former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

  • Where IS ruled, pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild

    Pope Francis urged Iraq’s Christians on Sunday to forgive the injustices against them by Muslim extremists and to rebuild as he visited the wrecked shells of churches and met ecstatic crowds in the community’s historic heartland, which was nearly erased by the Islamic State group’s horrific reign. “Fraternity is more durable than fratricide, hope is more powerful than hatred, peace more powerful than war,” the pontiff said during prayers for the dead in the city of Mosul, with the call for tolerance that has been the central message of his four-day visit to Iraq. At each stop in northern Iraq, the remnants of its Christian population turned out, jubilant, ululating and decked out in colorful dress.

  • Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles

    Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy security. Announcing the attacks, the Houthis, who have been battling a Saudi-led coalition for six years, also said they attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan.

  • Serial car burglar broke into over 1,000 vehicles, Pennsylvania officials say

    The suspect, now in custody, is “believed to be behind about a thousand unlawful entries into vehicles throughout Bucks County and parts of New Jersey."

  • Mexican camp that was symbol of migrant misery empties out under Biden

    A sprawling camp in the Mexican city of Matamoros, within sight of the Texan border, has since 2019 been one of the most powerful reminders of the human toll of former President Donald Trump's efforts to keep migrants out of the United States. The camp has emptied out in recent days, after hundreds of asylum seekers living there were finally allowed to cross the border to press their claim to stay in the United States. President Joe Biden last month rolled back the program - known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - that had forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

  • Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country was prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the United States lifts economic sanctions on Iran. In a meeting with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Rouhani said: “Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfill its commitments just after the U.S. illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure.”

  • Pakistan's PM wins vote of confidence after Senate setback

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party’s key candidate in Senate elections. Khan secured the votes of 178 members of the lower house of Parliament, which is comprised of 340 lawmakers. The 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement —boycotted the assembly’s special session.

  • Prince Harry and William to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue as they move past rift

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

  • Video shows Rochester, New York, officer pepper-spraying mom with toddler

    Rochester police again face questions over officers' use of pepper spray.

  • Senegal protests: The country is ‘on the verge of an apocalypse’

    A top official gives a stark warning after at least five people die in anti-government protests.

  • New York Senate's Top Democrat Calls For Cuomo To Resign

    “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” said state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

  • David Brooks' think tank resignation latest scandal to hit New York Times

    New York Times columnist David Brooks' resignation from a paid gig at a think tank on Saturday is the latest in a flurry of scandals that America's biggest and most successful newspaper company has endured in the past year. Driving the news: Brooks resigned from the Aspen Institute following a BuzzFeed News investigation that uncovered conflicts of interest between his reporting and money he accepted from corporate donors for a project called "Weave" that he worked on at the nonprofit. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A Times spokesperson tells Axios that the company is adding disclosures to any earlier columns in which Brooks refers to the work of Weave or its donors: "We received a full list of Weave’s donors this week."The spokesperson added that Brook's managers in 2018 "approved his request to take a paid position at the Aspen Institute to found the Weave Project": "The current Opinion editors were unaware of this arrangement and have concluded that holding a paid position at Weave presents a conflict of interest for David in writing about the work of the project, its donors or the broader issues it focuses on."Why it matters: A slew of public controversies at the Gray Lady has media insiders wondering whether The Times' commercial success has pushed the storied paper to grow faster than top leaders are able to manage culturally. "For the first time in its history, The New York Times' business success has less to do with the newsroom alone, and more to do with the company's strategy," a former senior Times executive tells Axios.As a result, there've been "a ton of hard calls culturally that management has not been prepared to make."Flashback: The Times' year of reckoning started over the summer, when opinion editor James Bennet resigned following a protest from Times' employees around his decision to green-light an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton, a call some argued put Black staff in danger. Following his departure, former Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss resigned from the paper, arguing "Twitter has become its ultimate editor" of The Times. Most recently, The Times' veteran science reporter Donald G. McNeil Jr. resigned following a controversy that emerged around his use of a racial slur on a Times-sponsored trip for students in 2019. His departure drew headlines, in part, for inconsistencies in how the paper's top editors approached the situation following pressure from employees. Between the lines: The list of scandals at The Times showcases a bigger problem that The Times and other big companies are facing — employees have more power than ever to demand change."Management has much less power than it used to," the former senior Times executive said. The Times today has more than 1,700 journalists and thousands of other employees in sales, marketing and other functions worldwide, rivaling the size and scope of an academic institution. That, too, plays into some of the cultural clashes around how The Times and other news organizations operate. Big-name columnists have long used their tenure to accept paid gigs outside of their core roles. The line between what's acceptable and what's not is being evaluated more amid a trust crisis within the news industry. What to watch: The Times' prominence means that it's had to battle sensitive situations around culture, race and conflicts of interest somewhat publicly. The way it handles each incident is being watched closely by other media and corporate executives facing similar issues at their own institutions. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms

    Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest at the end of her five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned to court again on another charge, her lawyer said on Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would continue to do everything possible to secure her permanent release so she could return to the UK. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

  • Prince Harry says he's 'disappointed' in Prince Charles, but will work to 'heal' their relationship

    Prince Harry gave an honest assessment of his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, telling Oprah Winfrey that he has "compassion" for both of them because the are "trapped" inside the royal family. During an interview that aired on CBS Sunday night, Harry said he did not "blindside" his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with the news that he would be stepping back from his royal duties, saying he has too much "respect" for her. Last year, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from Britain to California, and he said that recently, he's actually spoken to the queen more than usual, and they have a "really good relationship." It's been harder to relate with his father, though. Harry said he is "disappointed" in him, and does not think the family did enough to protect Markle from bad press. "I saw history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was hounded by tabloids. Harry said he asked for help, but Charles stopped answering his calls. Had he received assistance, "we wouldn't have left," Harry said, but "we did what we had to do." He denied having long ago decided he would leave his royal duties, and Markle backed him up. "I left my career, my life," she said. "I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever." Harry told Winfrey he has money his mother left him, and believes she would have been "very angry at how this has played out, and sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy." Today, Harry said Charles is accepting his phone calls, but "there's a lot to work through there." He thought his father would be more understanding, and "there's a lot of hurt that's happened." It is now one of Harry's "priorities to try and heal that relationship," he added. As for William, Harry said he "loves him to bits" but "we're on different paths." Through Markle, Harry said he was able to see he was stuck in the "institution" he was born into, and his father and brother "are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that." More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingExperimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

  • 'It's a girl': Harry and Meghan reveal gender of second child in Oprah Winfrey interview

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they will be having a baby girl. The couple disclosed the gender of their second child during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Asked whether it would be a boy or a girl, the Duke responded: "It's a girl." Ms Winfrey asked him how he felt when he saw the ultrasound scan, and he said: "Amazing." The Duke said: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? "Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs." The Duchess said the baby is due "in the summer". Asked if they were "done" with two children, the Duke said "done". The Duchess added: "Two is it."