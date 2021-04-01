Afghan polio vaccine drive in trouble after three female medics killed

  • Three female polio vaccination healthworkers shot dead, in Jalalabad
  • Three female polio vaccination healthworkers shot dead, in Jalalabad
  • Three female polio vaccination healthworkers shot dead, in Jalalabad
  • Three female polio vaccination healthworkers shot dead, in Jalalabad
  • Three female polio vaccination healthworkers shot dead, in Jalalabad
1 / 5

Afghan polio vaccine drive in trouble after three female medics killed

Three female polio vaccination healthworkers shot dead, in Jalalabad
Ahmed Sultan and Orooj Hakimi
·3 min read

By Ahmed Sultan and Orooj Hakimi

JALALABAD/KABUL (Reuters) - The killing of three female polio vaccine providers in Afghanistan this week has forced aid agencies and the government to re-assess field postings for thousands of female medics at a time when nearly 10 million Afghan children need polio drops.

Officials at the United Nation Childrens' Fund (UNICEF), one of the agencies helping in the large-scale polio vaccination drive across Afghanistan that was launched this week, said they were reviewing the involvement of women in the role after unidentified gunmen killed three frontline workers in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Tuesday.

"We feel terrible to put female lives at risk and it's crucial to find ways to protect them before they participate in ongoing vaccination drives," said Godwin Mindra, an immunization specialist at UNICEF.

"We are considering providing a layer of security to female frontline workers but we are also aware that we cannot militarize any health campaign," Mindra told Reuters, adding that an estimated 9.9 million children need polio drops this year across the war-torn country.

About 70,000 staff, including vaccinators, are involved in implementing the polio campaign, of which about 40% are women.

Afghanistan's COVID-19 vaccination has not been affected since inoculations are being done at health centres and not door-to-door like the polio campaign, which exposes health workers to more danger, officials said.

They said scaling down the polio vaccinations would be catastrophic as the country this year reported about two dozen polio cases and about three million children were deprived of the vaccine in the past three years.

Female medics have been effective in implementing polio vaccine campaigns in conservative Afghan society as women in rural areas are reluctant to take their children to a male nurse due to cultural or religious issues.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, the head of the immunisation programme in the health ministry, said the motive behind targeting frontline female health workers remains unclear and he was re-assessing not just door-to-door campaigns but also protection to all health centres, where the COVID-19 vaccines are being administered.

"Our female employees can enter houses directly and even raise awareness about other health issues... they secure financial independence but such attacks could force many to leave the job," he said.

SHOT IN THE FOREHEAD

Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan, both Muslim-majority nations, are the only two countries of the world where polio remains endemic.

Last year, religious hard-liners in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar spread rumours of children falling sick due to the vaccine, triggering backlash in the conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where most of Pakistan's polio cases have been detected.

"The attack serves as a warning and we should take serious precautions and actions to prevent them in future," Nazari said, adding more young men could be hired to run the polio vaccine drive.

No militant group, including the Taliban, has taken responsibility for the latest attack. In recent years, followers of the ultra-radical Islamic State group have been active in Nangarhar province, of which Jalalabad is the capital.

Families of the young medics killed said even women who step out of their homes for a noble cause are not safe in Nangarhar.

"The gunmen shot my cousin in her forehead and fled," said Faisal, a relative of 23-year-old Samina who was killed along with her colleagues this week.

"It was her second day as a vaccine provider and she has been killed in the line of duty," said Faisal, who uses a single name.

(Additional reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi in Kabul, Rupam Jain in Panjim, Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss robots use UV light to zap viruses aboard passenger planes

    A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain. UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner. Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.

  • Remains of woman missing since 2016 found in home’s crawl space, Mississippi cops say

    A man working in the basement made the grim discovery.

  • Driver caught street racing with 7-month-old and 3-year-old in car, Texas police say

    He’s facing several charges.

  • Myanmar coup: More than 40 children killed by military, rights group says

    Save the Children tells of a "nightmare situation", with the youngest victim just seven years old.

  • How Long Does a Honey Baked Ham Last?

    Easter dinner doesn’t have to end on Sunday.

  • Swiss hostage in Mali: Remains of missionary identified

    Béatrice Stöckli had been working in Timbuktu when she was kidnapped by jihadists in 2016.

  • Husband and Wife Nearing Retirement Adopt 7 Brothers and Sisters Whose Parents Died in Car Crash

    When Pam Willis saw a news story about seven young children in need of a forever family come across her Facebook feed, she knew she was meant to open her home to them

  • Exclusive: White House asks EPA to study whether EVs can generate renewable fuel credits

    The White House has directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study whether using renewable fuels to power electric vehicle charging should generate tradeable credits under the nation's biofuels program, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The proposal could give the fledgling U.S. electric vehicle industry a big boost because it could grant it fresh incentives and a new revenue stream. But the idea would introduce new actors like Tesla Inc into a program that has already bitterly divided the oil and corn industries.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor sets plans for $100 billion investment: reports

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand capacity, the company said in statements given to Bloomberg News and Reuters, following local reports. The company said the capacity is needed for 5G and high-performance computing demand. The company's fabs have been running at over 100% over the past 12 months, the Bloomberg report said. Taiwan Semiconductor's clients include Apple and Qualcomm .

  • Liberal DA Gascon reportedly limits charges for MS-13 gang member for brutal attack

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon reportedly limits charges for an alleged MS-13 gang member accused in a brutal attack on a transgender woman in a park.

  • Ohio State LBs put on an athletic show at the Buckeyes pro day

    Browns GM Andrew Berry watched Baron Browning and Pete Werner put on a show

  • Exclusive: A billion for every chip-maker who 'makes in India,' sources say

    India is offering more than $1 billion in cash to each semiconductor company that sets up manufacturing units in the country as it seeks to build on its smartphone assembly industry and strengthen its electronics supply chain, two officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' drive has helped to turn India into the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer after China. "The government will give cash incentives of more than $1 billion to each company which will set up chip fabrication units," a senior government official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Facing Boycotts H&M and Nike Are Learning the New Price of Doing Business in China

    Pedestrians walk past a Nike advertisement in Shanghai on March 26. China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the E.U. imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. No other country has done a better job of channeling the profit-maximizing drive of private corporations into geopolitical gains in recent years than communist China, the irony of which is lost on precisely no one.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Volkswagen to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in U.S.

    Some thought it was an early April Fool's joke. But Volkswagen is apparently about to change its name, at least in the U.S.There it will soon be known as 'Voltswagen'. That's volts, as in electricity. The new name take effect in May, and is intended to flag VW's big move into electric cars. All EVs will have Voltswagen badging on the rear. Conventionally powered cars will just have the VW emblem. New exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all the company's U.S. properties. The move comes six years after VW admitted rigging emissions tests in the country. That ultimately cost it around 38 billion dollars in fines, refits and legal costs. Now the German giant wants to put all that behind it with a focus on clean vehicles. It's aiming to double sales of EVs at its core brand this year.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out higher sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.