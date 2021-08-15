Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees country

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees country
Kaelan Deese
·1 min read
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital of Kabul on Sunday amid the Taliban's encroaching governmental takeover of the country, according to multiple Afghan officials.

Ghani flew out of Kabul on Sunday and headed for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan interior ministry official told multiple outlets.

“He left Afghanistan in a hard time, God hold him accountable,” Afghan National Reconciliation Council chief Abdullah Abdullah said.

After about a weeklong military surge that led to the Taliban capturing nearly all of Afghanistan, Taliban forces closed in on Kabul on Sunday.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English that the insurgents are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city," per the Associated Press.

Abdullah is expected to remain in the country and will travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with representatives of the Taliban, an Afghanistan negotiator said.

Civilians who fear the Taliban could reimpose brutal rule on the country and reduce the rights of women have also rushed to flee the country, as some seen at cash machines withdrawing money to make their next move.

However, a Taliban official said those who wish to flee should remain in the country, according to the Jerusalem Post.

"Foreigners in Kabul should leave if they wish to, or register their presence in the coming week with Taliban administrators," the official said.

Personnel with the United States embassy have been moved to the airport in Kabul to ensure their operations maintain security and safety. Over the weekend, diplomats worked to burn and destroy any sensitive documents leftover at the facility.

Afghanistan, Taliban, United States

