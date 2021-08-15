Afghan president flees country as Taliban move in on Kabul
As the Taliban seized Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, embattled President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
The Afghan National Army should have the upper hand in terms of numbers, funding, and arms but the battle-hardened Taliban have defeated them easily.
The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday made his first public remarks since the Taliban captured over half of the country's provincial capitals, saying that he's focusing on preventing "instability, violence and the displacement of people."State of play: In a televised speech, Ghani gave no hints that he would resign, despite being under pressure from Afghan officials who want a transitional government headed by someone who can negotiate with the Taliban to prevent their takeover of Kabul, the
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan for Tajikistan, a senior interior ministry official told Reuters. The president's office would not confirm his whereabouts.
A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban officials decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country's social media. Since then, China's propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing its people to accept an increasingly likely scenario that Beijing might have to recognize the Taliban, the hard line Islamist movement that is rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan, as a legitimate regime. "Even if they can't control the whole country, they would still be a significant force to reckon with", an influential social media commentator known to be familiar with China's foreign policy thinking wrote on Thursday.
Biden pushed back on Trump's criticism, alleging that the former president had "left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001."
Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.
