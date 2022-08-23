Afghan refugee arrested in New Mexico slayings of Muslim men faces third murder charge

Muhammad Atif Syed, an Afghan refugee arrested in connection to the murders of three Muslim men in New Mexico, is now facing a third murder charge in the case.

A grand jury on Monday indicted Syed on a count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Naeem Hussein earlier this month.

Hussien, 25, was shot and killed outside of a funeral home on Aug. 5 after he attended the funeral services of Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, two men who police say were also killed by Syed, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

New Mexico’s office of the Second Judicial District Attorney spokesperson Lauren Rodriguez told the New Mexico-based newspaper in a statement that the grand jury issued an indictment that includes three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of tampering with evidence in connection to the murders.

“In the time between the arrest warrant for the homicides of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, and the convening of the Grand Jury Friday, additional evidence deriving from cell phones came to light enabling us to present the homicide of Naeem Hussain to the Grand Jury,” Rodriguez said in her statement, adding that Hussien’s murder wasn’t included in the initial charges due to them finding new evidence in their investigation.

The Hill has reached out to the Second Judicial District Attorney’s office for more information.

Syed, 51, was arrested earlier this month by authorities in connection to the slayings of Hussein and Hussain.

The killings gained national media attention and widespread concern for the safety of the Muslim community in Albuquerque.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.