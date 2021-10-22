  • Oops!
Afghan refugee resettled in Montana by Biden administration charged with rape

Elizabeth Faddis
·3 min read
An Afghan man who was resettled in Montana by the Biden administration has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl, the latest Kabul airlift evacuee accused of committing crimes in the United States, according to reports.

Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was charged with the alleged rape of an unidentified 18-year-old female victim known only as "Jane Doe," according to the court document filed in the Justice Court of Record for the County of Missoula. Mohmand was charged with one count of having sexual intercourse without having consent.

Jane Doe told Missoula police officers that she had fallen asleep in Mohmand's hotel room and been awoken to find him on top of her, according to the court document.

ARIZONANS FAVOR RELOCATION OF AFGHAN REFUGEES, BUT NOT NECESSARILY TO ARIZONA

"I just couldn't get him off me," she said, according to the filing. "I had sex with one of them. What was I supposed to do?"

Doe and a female friend had met Mohmand and two other unidentified men at a bar called Badlander, where they left in search of a fictitious house party, Monday's affidavit of probable cause says. She went back to Mohmand's hotel room where they had sexual intercourse, with Doe feeling that he "wasn't going to let me leave" because he "held her to the bed by placing his hand around her neck and using force to do so," the filing says. Doe "had significant red bruising and red marks on the side of her neck," the document adds.

Mohmand confirmed he met Doe but claimed their sexual activity was consensual, adding he left marks on Doe's neck from kissing her and that she "wanted him very badly and was coming on to him," the affidavit says.

Roughly 3% of Afghan refugees who had been evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban's Aug. 15 takeover of the country actually held special immigrant visas, a type of visa given to those who had worked closely with the U.S. military as an interpreter or translator in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted during a press conference on Sept. 21 that only 1,800 of the roughly 60,000 Afghan refugees who had been resettled within the U.S. were special immigrant visa holders.

Other Afghan refugees have been accused of committing crimes once resettled in Western nations. Last month, one female service member at Fort Bliss reported being assaulted by male Afghan refugees being temporarily housed in New Mexico, and a handful of Afghan refugees were taken into French custody in August for possible ties to the Taliban.

In early October, it was revealed that more than 700 Afghan refugees that had been scattered throughout U.S. military bases had departed without ever receiving resettlement notices, raising concerns that scores of refugees were entering the U.S. unvetted.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Deputy County Attorney Meghan Paddock for a comment but did not receive a response back.

