🌱 Afghan Refugees Coming To Twin Cities + Basic Income Program

1. Attorneys made opening statements Monday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are on trial for "failing to provide Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes," KARE11 reports. (KARE11)

2. More than 8,000 people have applied for Minneapolis' guaranteed basic income pilot program, according to Axios. There are 200 spots available in the program, which will give low-income families $500 per month for two years. (Axios)

3. Minneapolis nonprofit Alight says it is expecting more than 250 Afghan refugee families to arrive in the Twin Cities by the end of February. The organization is accepting monetary donations, food and furniture to assist the refugees upon arrival. (KSTP)

4. School districts across the state are following the lead of Minneapolis Public Schools by using staff shortages to determine if schools should close. Officials in Osseo and Rochester shifted to remote learning after COVID-19 led to limited staff. (Paid source: Star Tribune)

Northrop received a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. ( Minnesota Daily )

Local woman Shamaria Jordan is selling apparel to help send young Black women on college visits . ( CBS )

Two actors with local connections will star in the upcoming Fox sitcom “Welcome to Flatch.” (StarTribune)

