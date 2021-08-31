Afghan refugees face uncertain future after evacuation

Thousands of Afghan families are being housed at a U.S. air base in Qatar. Many brought no more than a bag of belongings and don't know where they're heading next. Charlie D'Agata reports from Doha, Qatar.

