Afghan staff at the US embassy in Kabul are losing faith in the evacuations, with one saying they'd rather be killed by the Taliban than return to the airport, report says

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty

The US Embassy in Kabul's local staff are losing hope on a rescue.

This is according to a State Department cable obtained by NBC News.

A staffer reportedly said it was "better to die under the Taliban's bullet" than return to the Kabul airport chaos.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Afghans who worked at the US Embassy in Kabul are losing hope of being evacuated from the country after its fall to the Taliban, according to a Saturday State Department cable obtained by NBC News.

There have been scenes of chaos outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul for a week now, as Americans and those who worked with Western countries try to board evacuation flights out of the country for fear of retribution from the Taliban.

Among those desperately trying to get past the Taliban guards and into the airport are some former staff members of the US Embassy in Kabul, who say their experiences have left them feeling "deeply disheartened," betrayed by the US, and resigned to death, according to the cable.

Some staff were almost separated from their children, and others were injured so badly in the crush of people that they had to be hospitalized, the cable said, per NBC News. Others have also reportedly collapsed from heat exhaustion.

"It would be better to die under the Taliban's bullet" than face the crowds again, one staff member was quoted saying in the cable.

Another said that they were "happy to die here, but with dignity and pride," according to the cable.

On Friday, President Joe Biden promised to get every American out of the country, even if it means staying in Afghanistan past the August 31 withdrawal date.

However, Taliban sources told Reuters on Monday that they would not extend the August 31 deadline for Western forces, and the group's spokesman warned of "consequences" if the deadline was extended.

It's also unclear whether Biden's promise extends to US visa holders and other vulnerable Afghans.

Story continues

When reached for comment by Insider on Monday, a State Department spokesperson said they were aware that local embassy staff had issues getting to the airport for evacuation flights.

"As we have seen, the situation at the airport is chaotic, and we are working tirelessly to assist people eligible for flights. Our local staff and their families have suffered hardship, pain, and loss because of their dedication to working with us to build a better future for all Afghans. We have a special commitment to them becuase of that," the statement said.

The spokesperson said that the former US ambassador to Afghanistan, John R. Bass, had recently arrived in Kabul to help improve the airlift, but said they would not go into more detail about the steps the department is taking to help local staff get into the airport.

Read the original article on Business Insider