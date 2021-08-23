Afghan staff at the US embassy in Kabul are losing faith in the evacuations, with one saying they'd rather be killed by the Taliban than return to the airport, report says

Afghan staff at the US embassy in Kabul are losing faith in the evacuations, with one saying they'd rather be killed by the Taliban than return to the airport, report says
Ashley Collman
·3 min read
Kabul airport
Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty

  • The US Embassy in Kabul's local staff are losing hope on a rescue.

  • This is according to a State Department cable obtained by NBC News.

  • A staffer reportedly said it was "better to die under the Taliban's bullet" than return to the Kabul airport chaos.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Afghans who worked at the US Embassy in Kabul are losing hope of being evacuated from the country after its fall to the Taliban, according to a Saturday State Department cable obtained by NBC News.

There have been scenes of chaos outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul for a week now, as Americans and those who worked with Western countries try to board evacuation flights out of the country for fear of retribution from the Taliban.

Among those desperately trying to get past the Taliban guards and into the airport are some former staff members of the US Embassy in Kabul, who say their experiences have left them feeling "deeply disheartened," betrayed by the US, and resigned to death, according to the cable.

Some staff were almost separated from their children, and others were injured so badly in the crush of people that they had to be hospitalized, the cable said, per NBC News. Others have also reportedly collapsed from heat exhaustion.

"It would be better to die under the Taliban's bullet" than face the crowds again, one staff member was quoted saying in the cable.

Another said that they were "happy to die here, but with dignity and pride," according to the cable.

On Friday, President Joe Biden promised to get every American out of the country, even if it means staying in Afghanistan past the August 31 withdrawal date.

However, Taliban sources told Reuters on Monday that they would not extend the August 31 deadline for Western forces, and the group's spokesman warned of "consequences" if the deadline was extended.

It's also unclear whether Biden's promise extends to US visa holders and other vulnerable Afghans.

When reached for comment by Insider on Monday, a State Department spokesperson said they were aware that local embassy staff had issues getting to the airport for evacuation flights.

"As we have seen, the situation at the airport is chaotic, and we are working tirelessly to assist people eligible for flights. Our local staff and their families have suffered hardship, pain, and loss because of their dedication to working with us to build a better future for all Afghans. We have a special commitment to them becuase of that," the statement said.

The spokesperson said that the former US ambassador to Afghanistan, John R. Bass, had recently arrived in Kabul to help improve the airlift, but said they would not go into more detail about the steps the department is taking to help local staff get into the airport.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

    A firefight just outside Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The airport shooting came as the Taliban sent fighters north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning takeover earlier this month. The Taliban said they retook three districts seized by opponents the day before and had surrounded Panjshir, the last province that remains out of their control.

  • Greta Thunberg claims Biden is not acting ‘as seriously as we need’ when it comes to climate change

    Thunberg went viral on the same show back in March, after accusing the Biden administration of not treating the climate crisis like a crisis, but rather just another political topic.

  • The Taliban warned of 'consequences' if the US extends its military presence in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline

    The warning came hours after Biden said the US could extend the withdrawal deadline to help evacuation efforts.

  • Biden keeping Afghan evacuation 'plans' under wraps over fears 'terrorists may seek to exploit the situation'

    President Joe Biden declined to outline specific plans governing the United States's evacuation from Afghanistan, citing "security reasons," and claimed that terrorist groups might "seek to exploit the situation."

  • John Oliver calls out 'idiots' Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for disparaging U.S. acceptance of Afghan refugees

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver ripped Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for disparaging the notion of Afghan refugees being resettled in the U.S. Both Carlson and Ingraham spent much of last week on the subject, with Carlson comparing Afghan refugees coming to the U.S. to an invasion, and Ingraham saying, “The lesson of this 20-year war cannot be that every time we turn a country upside down or make huge mistakes, our immigration laws, our refugee laws no longer apply.” Oliver played clips of both, and responded by saying, “Okay, first, f**k off, you tag team racial panic goblins. Second, the notion of ‘every time we turn a country upside down’ is an incredible thing to just blow past. Maybe that's the lesson here, Laura. Maybe don't keep turning countries upside down in the first place.” Oliver also believes that due to the huge role the U.S. played in creating the situation in which these refugees now find themselves, it’s our obligation to help them, despite what immigration and refugee laws might say. “As for ‘our refugee laws no longer apply,’ we are a big part of why those people are refugees,” Oliver said. “Helping them now isn't charity, it's doing the bare minimum. Refusing to help a neighbor whose home just burned down is sh***y. Doing it when you helped start the fire is f***ing monstrous.”

  • ‘I’m a citizen with no country:’ Mark Sanford on turning against Trump and his party

    Former South Carolina governor talks about his memoir that links his decision to lessons learned from an extramarital affair in 2009 and his attempt to cover it up Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford speaks to the media with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the state house in September 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images Mark Sanford is not the first Republican to turn against former US president Donald Trump and pay a polit

  • China orders Communist Party members to resolve conflicts of interest as top Hangzhou official probed

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Members of China's ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country's graft watchdog said on Monday. The statement from the local arm of China's powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CDDI) came two days after it announced a probe into the most senior party official in Hangzhou, city party secretary Zhou Jiangyong. Zhou is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and laws", the CCDI said, without giving further details.

  • Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison

    The guard in a control room at Iran's notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching. ”General protest until the freedom of political prisoners" reads another line on the screens. An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized, with The Associated Press.

  • He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

    AP Photo/FileMichael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.Spavor’s conviction and se

  • Fox News Host Ridiculed For Implying Jill Biden's Somehow At Fault For Afghanistan

    Rachel Campos-Duffy said Jill Biden had "failed the country" by letting her husband run for president.

  • An American woman who's trapped in Afghanistan made a tearful call to GOP congresswoman: 'Please help me'

    "Hour by hour, it's getting more difficult," an unnamed American woman told Rep. Carol Miller's office in a tearful phone call.

  • A grocery chain says it's receiving just 40% of the items it orders from suppliers, and is making its own version of Lunchables because it can't get hold of the real thing

    Rouses Markets can't get enough Lunchables - Kraft Heinz's cracker, cheese, and meat snack - so it's created its own version, its CEO told the WSJ.

  • The Queen is allowing Prince Andrew to keep his military title despite stepping back from public life, report says

    Meanwhile, Prince Harry had to give up his military titles one year after stepping back from royal life.

  • Kamala Harris says U.S. focus on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Singapore that the United States was focusing on evacuation efforts taking place in Afghanistan and that there would be plenty of time to analyse the context of the troop withdrawal. Harris met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob during a trip aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing economic and security influence. "There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan," Harris said during a joint news conference with Singapore's prime minister.

  • Vietnam deploys troops to enforce lockdown in largest city

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam deployed soldiers to the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Monday to help enforce a strict lockdown in the country's biggest urban area and the current epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak to date. After managing to contain COVID-19 for much of last year, Vietnam has recorded a total of 348,000 infections and at least 8,277 fatalities. Most of those cases have been recorded in Ho Chi Minh City and its surrounding industrial provinces, where the Delta variant of the virus has sent numbers soaring since late April.

  • AP asks DeSantis to stop aide's "harassing behavior" toward reporter

    The Associated Press’ incoming CEO is asking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to put a stop to his press secretary’s "harassing behavior" that she says has endangered one of the organization's journalists in our state.What happened: DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended for violating rules on abusive behavior after she encouraged her followers to target longtime Florida reporter Brendan Farrington.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • The founder of a Kabul-based startup says she deleted details of her female staff to protect them as the Taliban neared the city

    The founder of alert app Ehtesab deleted photos, videos, and online information about staff, she told Rest of World. "We do not feel safe."

  • Pfizer vaccine may receive full FDA approval today, reports say; US averaging more than 1,000 daily deaths again: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could receive full approval from the FDA as early as Monday, reports say. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • 3,000 villagers in India held a feast to mourn a beloved bull that lived with them for 20 years

    Around 3,000 people in the Indian village of Kurdi attended a grand death feast for Babuji the bull, a beloved animal in the village.

  • Democrat brushes off GOP efforts to tie party to Kabul fallout ahead of midterms

    Republican efforts to saddle the Democrats with fallout from the fall of Kabul won't necessarily fly with voters — or instill fears in midterm candidates.Why it matters: Axios traveled to Virginia’s 7th District last week, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for re-election in a bellwether district. She focused solely on selling President Biden’s stimulus package and the bipartisan infrastructure deal still working its way through Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark