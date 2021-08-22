Afghan staff at US Embassy losing hope of rescue: Report

Mike Brest
·2 min read

Afghan staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan are losing faith in their chances of getting evacuated from the country, according to a State Department diplomatic cable obtained by NBC News.

The cable, sent on Saturday, revealed that Afghan staff at the embassy were told to go to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where the U.S. military is leading the evacuations.

The staffers had been warned to expect difficult conditions, “however no one anticipated the brutal experience that occurred,” the cable said. Afghans said they had been hit, spat on, and cursed at by members of the Taliban near the airport.

DEFENSE SECRETARY AUSTIN CONFIRMS AMERICANS HAVE HAD 'TOUGH ENCOUNTERS WITH TALIBAN'

Some staffers said they had nearly been separated from loved ones, while others said they had collapsed in the rush of people.

“It would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet” than face the crowds again, the cable said, quoting a staff member, while another said, “Happy to die here, but with dignity and pride.”

The Biden administration is working to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies who face danger after the Taliban quickly and easily rose to power in Afghanistan, the speed of which caught U.S. officials by surprise.

The Taliban were able to wrest control of the country from the Afghan military in less than two weeks, even though Afghan forces had more soldiers, better equipment, and several years' worth of U.S. training.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States has a “special commitment” to Afghan Embassy staff who “have suffered hardship, pain and loss because of their dedication to working with us to build a better future for all Afghans.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

There have been approximately 30,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the end of July, with about 25,100 since Aug. 14, a White House official said on Sunday.

The administration has faced criticism for failing to ascertain the timeline of a Taliban takeover correctly, unready to evacuate those who remained in Afghanistan.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Taliban, War in Afghanistan, Afghanistan, State Department, Embassy

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Afghan staff at US Embassy losing hope of rescue: Report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Biden warns of IS threat to Kabul evacuation

    President Joe Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has been warning Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in part because of concerns about Islamic State fighters.

  • Biden confirms U.S. has extended perimeter around Kabul airport

    The president said 28,000 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, adding that “my heart aches” for those facing chaos and danger in trying to leave the country.

  • Fox News says it helped evacuate Afghan associates and their families

    Fox News said in a companywide memo Sunday that it has successfully helped a group of Afghan nationals evacuate from Afghanistan.

  • Vietnam vet, evacuee says Kabul withdrawal makes Saigon seem 'as orderly as' audience exiting an opera

    Vietnam vet, evacuee says Kabul withdrawal makes Saigon seem 'as orderly as' audience exiting an opera

  • New footage shows tragic scene of desperation at Kabul airport as thousands try to flee Afghanistan. US officials tell Americans to stay away.

    A harrowing video shows a crush of Afghans trying to escape the country. Small children and women can be seen at the front shouting for help.

  • Pelosi stares down 9 House centrists pressing to pass infrastructure before budget

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staring down the nine centrist lawmakers demanding an immediate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package — all but daring them to sink President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.Driving the news: White House officials and congressional leaders have been pressing the nine throughout the weekend to withdraw their threat to vote against consideration of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package but the lawmakers aren't budging.Get market news worthy of your

  • Voters want progressive prosecutors. Biden must follow through on promise to guide reform.

    Reform-minded district attorneys are getting elected across the USA. Now's the time for Biden to set national guidance for progressive prosecution.

  • Military to ‘weigh the benefits versus the risks’ of rescue missions for Americans in Kabul amid reported beatings

    U.S. military forces at the Kabul airport now have the ability to conduct rescue missions of Americans on a case-by-case basis, according to a Defense Department official who emphasized their orders on airport security remain unchanged.

  • Armed Afghans reclaim three districts in first major display of resistance since Taliban's Kabul takeover

    Armed Afghan resistance forces wrested control of three districts from the Taliban, marking the first successful uprising against the group in Afghanistan since it seized control of the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.

  • I'm an Afghan woman with family in Kabul. The West's lack of respect for the Afghan people is maddening.

    As an Afghan, what happened in my country last week is not nearly as devastating as what has occurred for the past two decades of military occupation.

  • Devastating Tennessee flooding leaves at least 22 dead and dozens missing

    Severe flooding in parts of middle Tennessee has left at least 22 people dead and dozens of others unaccounted for, local authorities said on Sunday. The latest: Waverly Chief of Public Safety Grant Gillespie told reporters search-and-rescue were working into the night to find those missing from Saturday's flooding, driven by heavy rainfall. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Gillespie noted that with the extreme weather causing internet and phone lines to

  • What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

    The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden said "we have no indication" that American citizens are having trouble getting

  • Why a US military base became a centre for Chinese Covid conspiracies

    Apparent Chinese propaganda efforts are spreading ahead of a US report on Covid-19 origins.

  • Afghans crowd airport keen to leave country

    A NATO official told Reuters on Saturday that about 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have been evacuated from Kabul airport since Taliban insurgents entered the capital.The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee the country, and have said the West could have had a better plan to evacuate.One resident who gave his name as Hamdullah said "The law and order situation is bad and businesses are down in Afghanistan that is why I want to go abroad as early as possible."At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel documents to go home.

  • Deeply Divided, House Democrats Battle Over Priorities and Politics

    WASHINGTON — House Democrats will end their summer break Monday, amid finger-pointing and rising tensions, to try to pave the legislative way for the most ambitious expansion of the nation’s social safety net in a half-century. But the divisions emerging over an arcane budget measure needed to shield a $3.5 trillion social policy bill from a filibuster are exposing deep strains in the Democratic Party over ideology, generational divides and the fruits of power and incumbency. The stalemate by no

  • WSJ Opinion: Afghanistan and the U.S.'s Strategic Peril

    Journal Editorial Report: Paul Gigot interviews General Jack Keane. Image: Shakib Rahmani/AFP via Getty Images

  • Eruption of underwater volcano creates new island off Japan coast

    The new island, resulting from an eruption from the undersea Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, is located about 1,200 kilometres south of Tokyo, near Iwo Jima.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon

    The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be setting sail soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages in Lebanon. Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in and replace the state by purchasing the fuel. Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the move, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.

  • Taliban parade through Qalat City in a show of strength

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~*NONE*Broadcasters: Digital: *NONE*~Footage of armed Taliban fighters marching in the city of Qalat was uploaded to social media on Thursday. Dressed in white head-to-toe uniforms and flak jackets, the Islamist militants carried firearms as they marched in a straight line through the city centre.Reuters was able to verify the videos by geo-locating monuments in Qalat City. The exact date of this footage has not been independently verified.The Taliban called for unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since they seized power. They asked imams to persuade people not to leave Afghanistan amid the chaos at the airport, protests and reports of violence.

  • Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled country with only the clothes he was wearing, an official says

    "We had received intelligence for over a year that the President would be killed in the event of a takeover," a former senior official to Ghani said.