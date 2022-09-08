Afghan twins, 11, reunited in London a year after Kabul rescue

An 11-year-old Afghan boy who spent a year stranded alone in France following the Kabul airport bombing, has been reunited with his twin brother in London.

Obaidullah Jabarkhyl said he was "tired but happy" after travelling to the UK.

He had been in Strasbourg after getting separated from his parents and siblings during the Afghanistan evacuation amid the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

His twin, Irfanullah, made it to London to stay with their UK-based family.

The boys' parents and sister remained in their home country.

The twins are being looked after by their cousin Qamar Jabarkhyl, who took Irfanullah to meet his brother at St Pancras station on Wednesday.

Speaking after his arrival Obaidullah said he was "very happy" to be with his brother again and was looking forward to going to school and making new friends.

The pair planned to spend their first afternoon back together watching Afghanistan play Pakistan in the Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Mr Jabarkhyl, a 28-year-old British citizen and engineer, criticised the visa delays that left the boys separated.

He said it was only after the family's case was taken on by their MP Bob Blackman and subsequently reported in the media that the Home Office managed to sort things out.

"They promised back in March or February to take swift action and they didn't," Mr Jabarkhyl said.

"We are still thankful for the way they helped but I think they should help others because there are many other Afghans in the same situation, little kids living away from home."

The family's lawyer Nick O'Loughnan welcomed the "humane" intervention by the Home Office but warned delays to family reunion applications were becoming commonplace.

Long delays

"Home Office guidance states that decisions in family reunion applications should be made within 12 weeks," he said.

"However, we are routinely seeing these applications take up to a year, often with no reason at all being offered as justification.

"The long delays we are seeing can be extremely damaging to the mental health of applicants, particularly to those who are vulnerable and are left stranded without their family members. I hope that the Home Office will acknowledge this and take steps to ensure that their service standards are upheld."

A Home Office spokesperson said the department had worked closely with the local authority and social services, who will continue to support Obaidullah and his family.