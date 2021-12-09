An Afghan village shrivels in worst drought in decades

MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
·4 min read

KAMAR KALAGH, Afghanistan (AP) — Hajji Wali Jan brought a half-dozen plastic containers to the well in Kamar Kalagh on a recent Friday — one of the handful of days each week he and those who live on his side of this Afghan village ae allowed to use the water source.

When it was finally his turn, the 66-year-old filled one container, then a second. The stream of water from the spigot got thinner. He started on another container — but the thread of water tapered away and then stopped before the vessel was full.

The well was done for the day.

Afghanistan’s drought, its worst in decades, is now entering its second year, exacerbated by climate change. The dry spell has hit 25 of the country’s 34 provinces, and this year’s wheat harvest is estimated to be down 20% from the year before.

Along with fighting, the drought has contributed to driving more than 700,000 people from their homes this year, and the onset of winter will only increase the potential for disaster.

“This cumulative drought impact on already debilitated communities can be yet another tipping point to catastrophe,” the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization’s Afghanistan office said in a tweet Tuesday. “If left unattended, agriculture might collapse.”

U.N. experts blamed a late 2020 La Nina event, which can change weather patterns across the globe, for causing lower rain and snowfall in early 2021 in Afghanistan, and they predict that it will continue into 2022.

Afghanistan has long seen regular droughts. But in a 2019 report, the FAO warned that climate change could make them more frequent and more intense. The past year’s drought came on the heels of one in 2018 that at the time was the worst seen in Afghanistan in years.

In the midst of the drought, Afghanistan’s economy collapsed in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban that resulted in a shut-off of international funds to the government and the freezing of billions of the country's assets held abroad.

Jobs and livelihoods have disappeared, leaving families desperate for ways to find food. The FAO said last month that 18.8 million Afghans are unable to feed themselves every day, and by the end of the year that number will be 23 million, or nearly 60% of the population.

Already hit hard by the drought of 2018, small villages like Kamar Kalagh are shriveling away, unable to squeeze out enough water to survive.

A collection of mud brick homes in the mountains outside the western city of Herat, Kamar Kalagh is home to about 150 families who used to live off of their livestock, particularly camels and goats, and the salaries of men who worked as porters at the Islam Qala border crossing with Iran.

That work has largely dried up as well, and now the village's main income is from selling sand.

Ajab Gul and his two young sons dug sand from the riverbed and stuffed it into bags on a recent day. A full day’s work will earn them the equivalent of about $2.

“The grass used to grow up to here,” Gul said, holding his hand up to his nose. “When a camel walked through it, you’d just see his head. That was 20 years ago."

Now there’s no grass and almost no livestock.

Two years ago, the village’s main well ran dry, so the residents pooled the money to pay for it to be dug deeper. For a while, it worked. But soon it grew weak again. The villagers began a rationing system: Half could draw water one day, the other half the next.

Even rationing is no longer enough. The water from the well is only enough for about 10 families a day, Wali Jan said.

When Wali Jan couldn’t fill his canisters, he sent two of his grandsons to an alternative source. They turned the chore into a game: The older boy, about 9, pushed the wheelbarrow, with his younger brother riding alongside the canisters, laughing.

They went up the hill, down the other side, through another dry riverbed — about 3 kilometers (2 miles) in all. Plodding along in hand-me-down tennis shoes too big for his feet, the older boy tripped, and the wheelbarrow tumbled over. Still, they made it to a pool of stagnant water in the riverbed, its surface covered in green algae. They filled the canisters.

When they got back to the village, their grandfather met them. He unwound his turban and tied one end of the long scarf around a handle on the front of the wheelbarrow to help the boys get it up the last slope to his family’s home.

The elderly and the very young are nearly the only males remaining in the village. Most of the working-age men have left to find jobs, elsewhere in Afghanistan, in Iran, Pakistan or Turkey.

“You don’t find anyone outside during the day anymore,” said Samar Gul, another man in his 60s. “There’s only women and children inside the houses.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar military accused of massacring villagers after video emerges of burning bodies

    Locals allege that soldiers entered nearby villages and rounded up 11 people

  • 4K Video of Aurora Over Russia’s White Sea Is Breathtaking

    A marine biologist in Russia has captured a brilliant green aurora over the White Sea in 4K and the video's so crisp you'll feel like you're there. The post 4K Video of Aurora Over Russia’s White Sea Is Breathtaking appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scuba YouTuber helps Tennessee police find missing teens in river after 21 years

    Officials had searched as far as Florida for leads, but hadn’t found any evidence for two decades

  • Ethiopia’s innovators are trying to find purpose in a time of war

    Ethiopia’s business moguls, entrepreneurs and innovators who in modern history have mostly kept quiet about politics, are now part of the public discourse.

  • Protesters line 18th and Paseo to show support, frustration during Biden’s KC visit

    Three groups of supporters and protesters gathered at the intersection of 18th and Paseo, hoping to catch a glimpse of the president in his motorcade and have their voices heard.

  • Examining Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis four months after Taliban takeover

    Afghanistan is facing economic collapse and starvation four months after the departure of the U.S. military and the subsequent Taliban takeover. Laurel Miller, director of the Asia program for the International Crisis Group, joined CBSN’s Tanya Rivero to discuss.

  • Decades-old cold case of missing Tennessee teens reopened after diver finds car underwater

    A scuba diving Youtuber discovered the car of Erin Foster, who went missing along with Jeremy Bechtel in 2000. Police have reopened the cold case.

  • Thousands spent so far defending Lebanon's concealed carry ordinance; costs expected to rise

    City officials say the case still has a long and winding road ahead before a final judgement is made and the costs are going to rise.

  • Column: US dignitaries shun Olympics. What about sponsors?

    Refusing to send an official U.S. delegation while U.S. athletes compete at the Beijing Olympics is like dropping off dessert at a party you plan to protest by staying away. To be sure, refusing to rub elbows with tyrants and assorted swells from the International Olympic Committee is the right thing to do. The regime in Beijing is enslaving Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, crushing dissent in Hong Kong, threatening neighboring Taiwan, and been accused most recently of “disappearing” tennis star Peng Shuai after she made a sexual assault allegation against a close ally of President Xi Jinping.

  • Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

    It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River.

  • Analysis: As US focus wanes, Mideast turns inward for talks

    After years of looking abroad for answers, countries in the Middle East now appear to instead be talking to each other to find solutions following two decades defined by war and political upheaval. The American withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq have played a part in that change. Once ostracized autocracies such as President Bashar Assad in Syria, and shunned former top figures such as Moammar Gadhafi’s son in Libya, are back in the political arena amid the still smoldering ruins of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

  • Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

    Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. Human Rights Watch called Thursday for the international community to ensure that commanders who gave the order are added to targeted sanctions lists, and more broadly, efforts are stepped up to cut off any source of funding to the military. The images could not be independently verified, but an account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he was present when they were taken generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar media.

  • Careful where you click: Tragedies like Michigan's Oxford school shooting attract scammers

    Bad actors often use tragedies like the Oxford school shooting to trick consumers into making donations and clicking on bad links.

  • Powerful system to deliver heavy snow, howling winds to parts of the East Coast

    Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect on the East Coast as the region endured a major snowstorm, lasting into Thursday.

  • U.S. Wants Nord Stream 2 Halted If Putin Invaded Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will push Germany to agree to stop the contested Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s Mega

  • USSR's death blow was struck 30 years ago in a hunting lodge

    With a stroke of their pens, they delivered a death blow to the USSR, triggering shockwaves that are still reverberating three decades later in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement they signed at the dacha in Viskuli, in the Belavezha forest near the border with Poland, declared that “the USSR ceases to exist as a subject of international law and as a geopolitical reality.” Two weeks later, eight other Soviet republics joined the alliance, effectively terminating the authority of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who stepped down on Dec. 25, 1991, with the hammer and sickle flag lowered over the Kremlin.

  • Scholz Warns Putin Off Invading Ukraine, Skirts Pipeline Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger reprisals, the latest warning to President Vladimir Putin from Western leaders, though he declined to specify if halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be part of any response.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Tr

  • Massive planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter discovered orbiting pair of giant stars

    Scientists have discovered a giant planet orbiting a massive pair of extremely hot stars, an environment previously thought too inhospitable for a planet to

  • Roger Stone won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "Given that the Sele

  • Biden says he will make sure Americans aren't 'gouged for gas'

    President Biden on Wednesday said his administration would make sure that Americans are not being "gouged for gas," noting the recent decline in prices.Biden credited his administration's decision last month to release 50 million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve during a speech in Kansas City where he said the average price of gas had fallen below $3 per gallon."Those savings are starting to reach drivers," Biden said...