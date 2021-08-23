Afghan withdrawal extension would cross a 'red line', warns Taliban

Catherine Neilan
·4 min read
In this article:
A U.S. Marine comforts an infant while they wait for the mother during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport - US MARINES via Reuters
Any extension to the deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan would cross a red line that will lead to "consequences", the Taliban has said, as the British defence minister warned that the UK was "down to hours now, not weeks" in its evacuation plan.

The US had set August 31 as the end point, to ensure the US presence had ended before the anniversary of September 11, and other countries reliant on the presence of American troops have been working to the same timetable.

But Boris Johnson is planning to personally appeal to Joe Biden for a delay to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, after the chaos caused by the short timeline led to seven people being killed in the crush at Kabul airport.

The Prime Minister will use an emergency G7 meeting on Tuesday to press the case for a delay, after attempts by both Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to ask the same of their US counterparts fell on deaf ears.

However, Taliban spokesperson Dr Suhail Shaheen told Sky News: "It's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that."

He added: "If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction."

Two Taliban sources told Reuters that no Western government or official had approached them to extend the deadline as of Monday morning. They also added the group would not extend the deadline.

But Ben Wallace, the defence minister, appeared to pour cold water on the prospect of Boris Johnson securing an extension, saying on Monday that he did not think there was any likelihood that British forces would stay on after the US left.

"It's really important for people to understand the United States have over 6,000 people in Kabul airport and when they withdraw that will take away the framework ... and we will have to go as well.

"If their timetable extends, even by a day or two, then that would give us a day or two more to evacuate people because we are really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out," he told broadcasters.


James Heappey, a defence minister, said that as a former soldier he had a "deeply ingrained" belief that people should not be left behind, but acknowledged the "hard reality" that the current conditions meant that is precisely what will happen.

"No one has made any secret of the fact that we would have preferred a more conditions-based withdrawal, but Nato agreed collectively that we went in together and should come out together," he told Sky News.

He reiterated that the UK's presence was "fundamentally underpinned" by the US presence, adding: "Whether or not the US can be persuaded to stay is a matter for the Prime Minister tomorrow in the G7 meeting after the initial overtures made by both the Foreign Secretary and the Defence Secretary in the days previous, but the conversation with the Taliban will then follow."

Mr Heappey added: "We have been having these conversations with Americans, but this isn’t just a decision that is made alone in Washington - the Taliban get a vote on this too, and it is far from certain that they are willing to accept an extension."

A former US Director of National Intelligence has warned that unless the deadline was pushed back, many people would be left behind.

James Clapper, who served under Barack Obama, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What I hear is the deadline and then the assurance that we are doing everything they can to get our citizens out and I assume our allies' citizens out, as well as the Afghans who assisted us. I am hearing both, so I really think in practice if we have to go beyond August 31 we probably will.

"That is somewhat of an arbitrary deadline," he added. "The objective originally was to get everybody out before 9/11- well, we may not be able to do that now."

