Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

KATHY GANNON
·5 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan's new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition.

The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days last month and celebrated the departure of the last U.S. forces after 20 years of war. Now they face the urgent challenge of governing a war-ravaged country that is heavily reliant on international aid.

The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. But many Afghans, especially women, are deeply skeptical and fear a rollback of rights gained over the last two decades.

The protest in Kabul was the second women's protest in as many days, with the other held in the western city of Herat. Around 20 women with microphones gathered under the watchful eyes of Taliban gunmen, who allowed the demonstration to proceed.

The women demanded access to education, the right to return to work and a role in governing the country. "Freedom is our motto. It makes us proud,” read one of their signs.

A Taliban fighter ventured into the crowd at one point, but witnesses said he was angry at the bystanders who had stopped to watch the demonstration and not the protesters themselves.

The Taliban have said women will be able to continue their education and work outside the home, rights denied to women when the militants were last in power. But the Taliban have also vowed to impose Sharia, or Islamic law, without providing specifics.

Interpretations of Islamic law vary widely across the Muslim world, with more moderate strains predominating. The Taliban's earlier rule was shaped by Afghanistan's unique tribal traditions, under which women are not to be seen in public. Those customs endure, especially in the countryside, even during 20 years of Western-backed governments.

A potentially more pressing concern for the Taliban is the economy, which is mired in crisis. Civil servants haven't been paid for months, ATM's have been shut down and banks are limiting withdrawals to $200 per week, causing large crowds to form outside them. Aid groups have warned of widespread hunger amid a severe drought.

The Taliban said Western Union, which halted service after the militants entered Kabul last month, will resume transfers, which may help Afghans to receive cash from relatives living abroad. But most of Afghanistan's foreign reserves are held abroad and frozen while Western nations consider how to engage with the Taliban, putting pressure on the local currency.

There was no immediate comment from Western Union on the resumption of service.

The Taliban say they want good relations with all countries, even the United States, and have held a string of meetings with foreign envoys in recent days in the Gulf nation of Qatar, where they have long maintained a political office.

Western nations are expected to demand the Taliban live up to their promises to form an inclusive government and prevent Afghanistan from being a haven for terrorist groups. They may also press the Taliban on women's rights, though that could be a harder sell for the group's hard-line base, which is steeped in Afghanistan's deeply conservative, tribal culture.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a spokesman for the Taliban's cultural commission, said a senior official from the United Arab Emirates flew into Kabul's international airport on Friday to meet with Taliban officials, without naming him. Afghanistan's TOLO TV reported that the aircraft was also carrying 60 tons of food and medical aid.

Sher Mohammad Stanikzai, a senior Taliban official based in Qatar, recently met with British and German delegations, according to the Taliban, which said another official, Abdul Salam Hanafi, had a phone call with Chinese deputy foreign minister Wu Jianghao.

Most Western embassies were evacuated and shuttered in the days after the Taliban rolled into Kabul on Aug. 15. The Taliban have urged diplomats to return.

Taliban political leaders have gone on TV to say the world has nothing to fear from them. But many Afghans, as well as Western nations that spent two decades fighting the group, remain deeply skeptical.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled the country after the Taliban takeover in a massive U.S.-led airlift out of Kabul international airport. The scenes of chaos, from Afghans clinging to military aircraft as they took off before falling to their deaths, to a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, marked a bitter end to America's longest war.

The Taliban assumed control of the airport after the last American forces flew out and are now working to restore operations with technical experts from Qatar and Turkey. The Taliban say they will allow free travel for anyone with proper documents, but it remains to be seen whether any commercial airlines will offer service.

Officials from Pakistan International Airlines have met with Afghanistan's still-independent civil aviation administration. But Abdullah Hafeez, a spokesman for the airline, said it will take “some time” to clean up the debris and restore normal operations.

“There is still a lot of work to be done before international flights can come into the airport,” he said.

______

Associated Press writer Tameem Akhgar in Istanbul, Turkey contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tajikistan can't afford to take in Afghan refugees without help -police chief

    Tajikistan cannot afford to take in large numbers of refugees and asylum seekers from neighbouring Afghanistan as it promised to do in the summer, the police chief of Central Asia's poorest country said on Thursday. The government of Tajikistan, an ex-Soviet state allied to Moscow and part of the Russian-led CSTO military alliance, said in July that it could take in 100,000 refugees from Afghanistan but that it needed to create infrastructure for them. "Tajikistan does not have the capacity to accommodate a large number of refugees and asylum seekers," Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda said in comments circulated by his ministry on Thursday.

  • Young Africans struggle with jobs, education amid pandemic

    The future looked promising for Tinashe Mapuranga, an intern at a leading bank in Zimbabwe who appeared set to get a staff position as soon as he completed his college degree. The study was conducted in major urban and trading centers in Angola, Congo, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.

  • Afghan American activist helped thousands who were trying to flee Afghanistan

    Arash Azizzada, a co-founder of Afghan activist groups in the U.S., says his organization worked around the clock to help citizens who wanted to flee the country after the Taliban declared victory.

  • China's Alibaba promises $15.5B for development initiatives

    E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping’s campaign to spread China’s prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives. Alibaba said it will invest in 10 projects for job creation, “care for vulnerable groups” and technology innovation. Alibaba and other Chinese tech giants including games and social media service Tencent Holdings Ltd have announced plans to invest in social welfare, technology development and other ruling party priorities in response to pressure to align with Beijing’s political and economic plans.

  • Biden Moves Past Afghanistan Evacuation Chaos To Friendlier Turf of Hurricane Ida Relief

    Biden tied the powerful storm’s destruction and the California wildfires together to renew his call for legislation addressing climate change.

  • Lagging in polls, Merkel party's candidate seeks expert help

    Seeking to refire his ailing campaign, the center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this month's German election named eight experts Friday to advise him on how to tackle issues dear to voters, from climate change and education to security and family benefits. Armin Laschet, who won the Union bloc's nomination after a series of fractious inner-party battles, has received particularly unfavorable reviews recently after a series of slips on the campaign trail in recent months. Polls this week put the Social Democrats ahead — helped by the relative popularity of their candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also vice chancellor in Merkel's coalition government.

  • Afghan media brace for what's next under Taliban rule

    Afghanistan’s most popular private television network has voluntarily replaced its risque Turkish soap operas and music shows with tamer programs tailored to the country’s new Taliban rulers, who have issued vague directives that media must not contradict Islamic laws or harm the national interest. As the world watches intently for clues on how the Taliban will govern, their treatment of the media will be a key indicator, along with their policies toward women. When they ruled Afghanistan between 1996-2001, they enforced a harsh interpretation of Islam, barring girls and women from schools and public life, and brutally suppressing dissent.

  • U.S. Senator Manchin wants a pause in Democrats' push for $3.5 trillion spending bill

    Senator Joe Manchin on Thursday urged fellow Democrats to pause in their push to enact a $3.5 trillion spending bill encompassing much of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, casting doubt on whether and when they will be able to advance the package. "Instead of rushing to spend trillions on new government programs and additional stimulus funding, Congress should hit a strategic pause on the budget-reconciliation legislation," Manchin, a moderate West Virginia lawmaker, wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal. The package, which Democratic leaders hope to pass in the coming weeks along with a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, would advance progressives' ambitious plans to fight climate change and expand childcare, healthcare and other social programs.

  • U.S. House to vote on abortion bill, faces tough path in Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping states from enacting tough anti-abortion regulations like the one in Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but the bill's prospects in the Senate were slim. Declaring that the Texas statute "delivers catastrophe to women in Texas, particularly women of color and women from low-income communities," Pelosi said in a statement that a Democratic bill would be brought before the full House after Sept. 20, when its recess is scheduled to end. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters President Joe Biden will consult with lawmakers on legislation to protect women's right to abortions.

  • In South Korea, Afghan evacuees find hope in their new 'special merit' status

    After many sleepless nights, a 41-year-old Afghan medical doctor successfully left Kabul with his family before the Taliban seized power last month and is set to begin a new life in South Korea. The Afghan doctor is one of 390 evacuees who arrived in Seoul last week where the government said it was amending immigration laws to grant long-term residency to those who provided special service to South Korea. Most of them are the families of people who had worked with the South Korean embassy, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and a hospital, among others.

  • New Taliban rulers face drought, conflict & no jobs

    Armed Taliban fighters stood guard at the closed airport in Kabul, where planes sat idle on the tarmac on Thursday, as Afghanistan's Taliban rulers prepared to unveil their new government and some residents worried about their new reality. KABUL RESIDENT AASHEQULLAH HASAN: "I have no hope for the future, because you also better know the situation. Every person wants to go outside from country, because there have no jobs, there have no business, there have no facility for the people to do."Growing economic hardship is emerging as the new Taliban government's biggest challenge.But even before the Islamist militia's swift takeover two weeks ago, many Afghans were already struggling to feed their families as the country reels from its second drought in four years.Video provided by the World Food Programme showed Afghan men and women waiting for basic rations at a U.N. food distribution center in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.52-YEAR-OLD AFGHAN MAN, DELAWAR: "There are no crops, no rain, no water and people are living in misery. This (food) is a great mercy from God and it really helps poor and needy people." The World Food Programme says food prices have spiked since drought wiped out some 40% of the wheat crop, and the WFP's country director said millions of Afghans could soon face starvation.WFP COUNTRY DIRECTOR IN AFGHANISTAN, MARY-ELLEN MCGROARTY: "The situation that we have unfolding at the moment is absolutely horrendous and could morph into just a humanitarian catastrophe."Adding to the misery of drought and an economy on the verge of collapse is continued conflict.On Thursday, fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud - seen here marching last week - battled Taliban forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, the last province resisting rule by the Taliban. Each side said it had inflicted heavy casualties. And the rebel fighters have pledged to hold out against the Taliban for as long as they can.

  • Women MP and judge appeal for UK visas to escape death at hands of Taliban

    A female MP and a woman judge who are trapped in Afghanistan at risk of being killed by the Taliban could join a convoy to escape but are unable to do so because Foreign Office has yet to authorise visas, lawyers and MPs have revealed.

  • US hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID

    The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer. The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. It's gotten to the point where doctors are saying, “Maybe I should quit being a doctor and go be a nurse,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Georgia's Augusta University Medical Center, which has on occasion seen 20 to 30 resignations in a week from nurses taking traveling jobs.

  • My Husband's Insistence on Gender Norms Makes Being a Boy Mom So Expensive

    Here's why kids'-clothing gender norms need to go out the window—both for our wallets, and for the world.

  • TV anchorwoman recalls interview with Taliban

    TV anchor Behishta Arghand, who says she's the the first female Afghan journalist to interview the Taliban live on television, has fled to Qatar with her family because of her job. She's now waiting for a visa to enter the U.S. or Canada. (Sept. 1)

  • Afghanistan Panjshir: Fighting intensifies over holdout Afghan valley

    The Panjshir Valley, near Kabul, is the only area of Afghanistan that has not fallen to the Taliban.

  • Kim orders tougher virus steps after N. Korea shuns vaccines

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via the U.N.-backed immunization program. During a Politburo meeting Thursday, Kim said officials must “bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. While stressing the need for material and technical means of virus prevention and increasing health workers' qualifications, Kim also called for “further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.

  • Texas Republicans push proposal to punish tech platforms they say censor conservatives

    Texas state lawmakers are moving closer to enacting a proposal to reduce what they call censorship of conservatives on social media, though legal experts warn about its constitutionality.

  • Afghan news anchor made history, then had to leave it behind

    Afghan television anchor Beheshta Arghand gathered her breath and adjusted her headscarf to look more like a traditional close-fitting hijab when a Taliban official showed up, uninvited, in her studio, asking to be interviewed. Yousafzai, who has spoken of her concern for the safety of women and girls in particular after the take-over, survived being shot by a Pakistani Taliban gunman in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against its efforts then to deny women education.

  • Joe Manchin said Democrats should 'hit the pause button' on $3.5 trillion spending plan and demands cuts to Biden economic package

    Manchin is one of two holdouts in the party-line deal. Without his vote, Biden's plans for a revamped economy could be derailed.