Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

Quentin Sommerville - BBC News, Kabul
·3 min read
Tamana Zaryabi Paryani
Tamana Zaryabi Paryani posted a video of herself pleading for help

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force.

Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated.

Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage to stand up to armed men who want to take away almost everything you have achieved in life.

Last weekend, she joined dozens of others to demand the right to work and the right to an education. The protesters were pepper-sprayed by Taliban fighters, and a number said they had been stunned by electric shocks.

After making their voices heard, they returned home. Some feared they had been followed.

On Wednesday night, at 20:00, armed men entered Tamana Paryani's apartment block in Kabul's Parwan 2 neighbourhood. She was alone at home with her sisters. The men began to kick the door.

"Please help, the Taliban have come to my house, my sisters are at home," Ms Paryani pleaded on a video posted to social media.

"We don't want you here now," she screamed. "Come back tomorrow, we can speak tomorrow," she pleaded.

"You can't see these girls at this time of night. Help, the Taliban have come to my house," she said before the video ended.

Since the Taliban took power on 15 August, women have complained that they are now prisoners in their own homes.

And even there they are not safe. It is a violation of Afghan culture to enter a home that contains only women.

But having dismissed women police officers, the Taliban do not have female personnel available to question women.

Tamana Paryani has been missing for two days now. I went to her apartment to try and trace her.

There was no-one inside the home. A large muddy boot-print was still visible on the front door.

Neighbours said Ms Paryani had been taken away along with two of her sisters, and no-one has been to the apartment since. They would say only that "an armed group" had taken the sisters.

Other women protesters were targeted that night. Another, Parawana Ibrahimkhel, is also missing. Still, the Taliban denied taking them.

In an interview with the BBC on Thursday, Suhai Shaheen, who hopes to become the Taliban's ambassador to the UN, said: "If [the Taliban] had detained them, they would say they have detained them, and if that is the allegation they will go to court and they will defend themselves... This is something legal, but if they are not detained, and they are making such fake scenes and shooting films in order to seek asylum abroad."

One of Miss Paryani's friends told a different story.

From a safe location, in an interview with the BBC, she said, "I told her as soon as possible, leave your home, take this more seriously you are in danger… When I got home, a friend, also a protester - I don't want to mention her name - she was crying that Tamana had been arrested by the Taliban and that she had released a video on social media."

It is not known if the authorities are looking for the women.

Most of the world refuses to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan. More than half the population is going hungry because of Western-imposed sanctions.

Under Taliban rule Afghanistan has become the only country in the world which publicly limits education on the basis of gender, which is a major sticking point in the Taliban's quest for legitimacy, and in the lifting of sanctions. The regular protests by women highlighting the issue are a source of embarrassment to the group.

Regardless of who has Tamara Paryani, her sisters and her friends, the Taliban are collectively punishing Afghan women.

Over the past 20 years women here have cast off cultural and family prejudice to live more freely - decades of progress the Taliban appear determined to destroy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey, Qatar reached preliminary deal on Kabul airport security -Turkish sources

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and Qatar have reached agreement on ensuring security at Kabul's main airport should they be awarded the mission amid ongoing talks with the Taliban government, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Kabul's international airport is landlocked Afghanistan's main air link to the world. Following the August takeover of Afghanistan by the hardline Islamist Taliban, Turkey has said it would be open to operating it with Qatar but only if its security demands are met.

  • Police release video footage related to investigation into Columbus imam's death

    Police on Friday released security camera footage showing a man driving the van in which a local mosque leader was later found dead.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Trying to 'Be the Bigger Person' amid Drama with Ex Kanye West: Source

    Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021

  • Woman charged with hate crimes after allegedly spitting on Jewish children in New York City

    New York City police arrested a 21-year-old woman and charged her with hate crimes for allegedly harassing and spitting on Jewish children in Brooklyn,

  • Eva Longoria Bastón's doc looks at Chávez, De La Hoya fight

    Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya wanted to make a documentary about his 1996 fight against Julio César Chávez. “I was like, ‘Oh, God, no. No, no, no,’” Bastón laughed. “You didn’t even have to be a boxing fan to know where you were the day that that fight happened,” Bastón said.

  • 50 Republican senators, not just Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, killed democracy

    Sinema and Manchin may have helped kill the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, but so did 50 Republicans, none of which were willing to vote for it.

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • Women's employment falls under the Taliban

    In a small tailoring workshop in Kabul, 29-year-old Afghan entrepreneur Sohaila Noori looks on as her dramatically reduced workforce of around 30 women sew scarves, dresses and baby clothes.A few months ago, before the hardline Islamist Taliban movement seized power in August, she employed more than 80 people, mostly women, across three different textile workshops."In the past, we had so much work to do," said Noori, who was determined to keep her business running in order to employ as many women as she could. "We had different types of contracts, we could easily pay a salary to our master tailors and other workers, but currently we have no contracts."Making matters worse, the Taliban will only allow women to work subject to their interpretation of Islamic law, prompting some to leave jobs out of fear of punishment by a group that severely restricted their freedom the last time it ruled.Hard-won gains in women's rights over the last two decades have been quickly reversed, and reports from international rights experts and labour organisations this week painted a bleak picture for female employment and access to public space.

  • Shift of 50-year-old Indian war memorial stirs controversy

    India’s government on Friday moved a commemorative flame that was lit 50 years ago to honor Indian soldiers killed in a 1971 war with Pakistan to a new National War Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly three years ago. The move triggered strong protests from opposition leaders, who said extinguishing the “eternal flame” was tantamount to erasing history. A soldier lit a torch from the flame at its location at the India Gate and carried it to the National War Memorial, less than half a kilometer (a third of a mile) away.

  • U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine

    The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said, as President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine. Under export control regulations, countries must obtain approval from the State Department before transferring any weapons they received from the United States to third parties. The third-party transfer agreements will allow Estonia to transfer Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, while Lithuania will be permitted to send Stinger missiles, said one of the sources.

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • Biden forestry effort marks dramatic shift in fire prevention

    President Biden's multibillion-dollar commitment to wildfire prevention - announced on Tuesday - marks a dramatic shift in the federal approach toward forests, but experts argue that this investment may only scratch the surface of what's needed. The administration's 10-year proposal aims to cut the incidence of destructive wildfires by doubling the level of "fuel treatments" to overgrown, wildfire-prone forests. It targets a constellation of...

  • Pope Benedict Willfully Let Children Be Raped: Lawyer

    Stefan Wermuth/ReutersROME—The last thing most people will now remember about Pope Benedict XVI is not likely his legacy as head of the Roman Catholic Church or his historic resignation in 2013. Thanks to an investigation conducted by the German law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, it is likely going to be that before he became pontiff, Joseph Ratzinger knowingly allowed rampant clerical sex abuse to continue when he was head of the Munich diocese. “During [Ratzinger’s] time in office, there were a

  • The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Jan. 15-21)

    "Felt like wallowing in self pity today so I googled the net worth of my kid’s favorite YouTuber."

  • Vermont legislator dies using medical suicide law he helped pass

    Former Vermont legislator and House majority leader Willem Jewett has died with the help of a law he helped pass, according to his wife. The law allows the terminally ill to end their own lives.

  • Outlander Season Six Finally Has a Premiere Date

    Starz has officially confirmed that season 6 of Outlander is in the works. Here's everything we know so far.

  • Biden cleans up comments about Russia invading Ukraine

    President Biden sought to clarify his suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine may not draw the same response as a large invasion, telling reporters Thursday that "Russia will pay a heavy price" if any troops cross the border.Why it matters: Some officials in Kyiv saw Biden's comments as inviting Russian aggression.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "I've been absolutely clear with President P

  • The high cost of Maryland’s understaffed state government | COMMENTARY

    Last Tuesday, Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles made a concession during a public hearing in Annapolis that you don’t hear every day from a top Hogan administration official. It was essentially this: The state doesn’t have enough employees to adequately enforce anti-pollution laws. And it wasn’t some sudden problem related to COVID-19, but much more chronic and long-standing. In the ...

  • How I survived a blizzard in a Corvette Z06 on summer tires

    Jonathon Ramsey and his Corvette Z06 left for Florida in good weather. A delay had him returning in a blizzard. Oops. How he survived the journey.

  • Woman spat on group of kids, made antisemitic remarks, NYPD says

    New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly "made anti-Jewish statements" to a group of children before spitting on them, authorities said Wednesday.