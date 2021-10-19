Afghan youth struggle to adapt under Taliban
Young Afghans in the capital Kabul have been finding it hard to adjust to life under Taliban rule, with many no longer feeling safe to wear Western clothing or experiment with their hairstyles. (Oct. 19)
