Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid rising violence

Members of Afghan security forces receive the first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India, in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan began its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, administering doses initially to security force members, health workers and journalists, in a campaign that may face challenges from a sharp rise in violence.

The war-damaged country received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is producing the vaccine for mid- and low-income countries, earlier this month.

In a ceremony at the presidential palace, acting health minister Waheed Majroh said the vaccines would be provided to 250,000 people, mostly from the security, health, education and media sectors.

"Today is a fortunate day for Afghanistan as we launch the first vaccination drive, but it would be a challenge to roll the plan to the whole country," Majroh said.

Taliban insurgents fighting the foreign-backed Afghan government have announced their backing for the vaccination campaign.

However, the inoculations will take place amid relentless violence despite the government and the Taliban insurgents opening peace talks in September. The discussions have produced no progress to date.

A report by the United nations released on Tuesday said civilian casualties escalated sharply after peace talks begin last year and it called for a ceasefire.

Afghan health officials have said that the international COVAX programme, which is aimed at improving access to the COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries, would provide vaccines to cover 20% of the country's 38 million population.

President Ashraf Ghani, one of several Afghan leaders who witnessed the first injections, said the pandemic is still a serious problem for the country and called on health workers to vaccinate people in a fair and transparent manner.

He added efforts are under way to cover 40% of the population in a second round.

Afghanistan has registered 55,646 infections and 2,435 deaths. But experts say cases are significantly under-reported due to low testing and limited access to medical facilities in the war-torn country.

(Reporting by Orooj Hakimi, Writing by Hamid Shalizi, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions

    If you're waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine from Harris County, your chances of getting a shot just greatly improved

  • No. 1 Gonzaga remains unbeaten, rolls over San Diego 106-69

    Drew Timme scored 21 points, Jalen Suggs added 17 and the No. 1 Bulldogs won their 26th straight game with a 106-69 romp over San Diego on Saturday night.

  • Australia to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive as more doses arrive

    Australia will ramp up its COVID-19 immunisation drive with more shots to be rolled out from next week, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday, after a second shipment of the vaccine reached the country overnight. About 166,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNtech arrived late Monday, authorities said, as the country entered the second day of a nationwide inoculation programme. Total weekly doses will be raised to 80,000 next week from 60,000 doses this week, with the number expected to reach 1 million a week by the end of March when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week

    The top five from a week ago stayed the same in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday, with Gonzaga and Baylor hanging onto the top spots.

  • Unbeaten Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week

    Gonzaga’s bid for a wire-to-wire run at No. 1 keeps chugging along. Baylor is still right there with the Zags. Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released on Monday, picking up one vote from last week.

  • Rocket attack in Iraq marks third in one week

    The Katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone on Monday evening Iraqi time, according to a defense official.

  • 9 women accused of suspected Abu Sayyaf suicide bomb plots

    Philippine forces have arrested nine women who were related to Abu Sayyaf commanders and militants in the south and could have been “potential suicide bombers,” the military said Tuesday. The women were captured Friday in raids on houses in three towns in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu, said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., who heads the military’s Western Mindanao Command. The southern province is the stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which is known for ransom kidnappings, beheadings and bombings.

  • Executives with Pfizer, Moderna say they're ramping up vaccine supplies

    Pfizer plans to increase weekly shipments to more than 13 million doses, while Moderna is aiming for 40 million doses monthly.

  • A year on, India's riot victims say justice still unserved

    The shooter shouted “Victory to Lord Ram,” the Hindu god, before pulling the trigger that sent a bullet into Muhammad Nasir Khan’s left eye. Khan placed his trembling hand on his bloody eye socket and his fingers slipped deep into the wound. At that moment, Khan was sure he would die.

  • Covid: Biden calls 500,000 death toll a 'heartbreaking milestone'

    President Joe Biden addresses the nation as the US mourns 500,000 people lost to Covid-19.

  • Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

    Former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Katy Tur that he thinks his old client ought to start looking into getting a "custom made jumpsuit." Cohen's prediction that Trump could wind up in jail came a few hours after the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can obtain Trump's tax returns as part of New York prosecutors' investigation into his past business dealings. Cohen said he's not sure what exactly the documents may reveal, but was confident enough to claim "it does not look good for" Trump. . @MichaelCohen212 says Trump should look into getting a "custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him."@JoyceWhiteVance says Cy Vance has "sent signals that this is a serious investigation." pic.twitter.com/gBW5rc5PXs — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 22, 2021 Cohen, of course, may not be the most neutral prognosticator — the disbarred lawyer, who is serving a prison sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, has become one of Trump's most prominent public enemies in recent years and even testified against him before Congress in 2019. Tur's other guest, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance (no relation to Cyrus Vance), felt it was unwise to predict the result of the investigation, but she did argue the Manhattan DA has sent signals the probe has been a "serious" and "productive" one, and he may proceed toward indictment. More stories from theweek.comNew Jersey legalizes marijuana, scraps criminal penalties for underage usersResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

  • 'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are expecting baby No. 4. Here's a timeline of their 15-year relationship.

    MTV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra been together for years and are expecting another child. Here's how their relationship has changed.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • A bride wore a $17,000 wedding dress with hiking boots to her mountaintop elopement

    Jasmine and Scott Derris broke down the costs of their $56,000 elopement, from the bride's stunning dress to their custom-designed rings.

  • Trump likely to dangle possibility of a 2024 run in first post-White House speech, activist says

    Former President Donald Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Europe-bound migrants found amid broken glass, toxic ash

    Something seemed wrong to the guard inspecting sealed bags of toxic ash in the port of Melilla, one of Spain’s two small territories in North Africa. The disturbing scene from a video released Monday by Spain’s Civil Guard highlighted the great lengths and risks that migrants and asylum seekers take in their desperate attempts to reach Europe. The survivor was among 41 people found hiding amid cargo in Melilla’s port area on Friday, attempting to sneak aboard a ship that would take them across the Mediterranean Sea to mainland Spain.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • PGA Tour journeyman Max Homa fought back tears during emotional interview after his incredible win at the Genesis Invitational

    Max Homa said he fell in love with golf watching the best players in the world take on Riviera. On Sunday, he proved he was one of them.

  • United Airlines investigates Ted Cruz's flight information 'leak'

    United Airlines investigates who leaked data revealing when Sen. Ted Cruz originally planned to return to Texas from Mexico.