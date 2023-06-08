Afghanistan blast: Taliban officials targeted at mosque prayers

An explosion inside a mosque in north-east Afghanistan has caused multiple casualties.

Reports say several local Taliban officials were among those killed or wounded.

A local official said the blast happened during a prayer service for the deputy governor of Badakhshan province, who was killed by a car bomb earlier this week.

The Islamic State militant group said they carried out the car bomb attack.

Abdul Nafi Takoor, the Taliban's interior ministry spokesman, tweeted that, based on initial information, at least 11 people were killed and 30 injured in the mosque blast in the provincial capital, Faizabad. The attack happened at 11:00 local time.

"The Ministry of Interior of the IEA condemns this brutality of the disgraced enemies," a statement said.

Mourners were attending the funeral of Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the acting Taliban provincial governor of Badakhshan, who was killed on his way to work on Tuesday. One other person was killed and six wounded in that attack.

Two sources confirmed to the BBC that two local Taliban officials were killed at the mosque. They include the former police commander of northern Baghlan province, Safiullah Samim, according to a statement offering condolences from another police chief.

Eyewitnesses said gunfire could be heard after the explosion.

Footage sent to the BBC shows several casualties arriving at the hospital in the capital by ambulance.