Afghanistan: Bus blast kills three university staff

·2 min read
An Afghan police officer holding a rifle, May 2021
Afghan security forces are struggling against a rising wave of violence ahead of the US troop withdrawal in September

At least three teachers have died and 15 more people have been wounded after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying university staff in Afghanistan.

Professors and staff from Al-Biruni university were travelling through Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, about 70km (43 miles) north of the capital Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Afghanistan has seen increasing violence in recent weeks as the US and Nato prepare to withdraw all troops.

The deadline for the withdrawal is 11 September - 20 years to the day since the attack on the World Trade Center in New York. In the months which followed, the US and its allies invaded Afghanistan, forcing the Taliban - a hardline Islamist movement - from power and beginning an almost two-decade long war.

Saturday's blast happened at around 15:15 local time (10:45 GMT), Bagram police reportedly said.

A spokesman for the ministry of higher education said some of the wounded teachers are in a critical condition. The university's chancellor was also reportedly injured in the attack.

US and Nato officials have recently said that the Taliban has so far failed to live up to commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan. The group has denied the allegation.

Earlier in May Taliban militants captured a district near Kabul, the second district in a week to fall to the group. The Islamic State group are also active in the country.

Saturday's attack comes just weeks after blasts close to a secondary school in Kabul killed at least 60 people and injured more than 100.

Students were killed as they left their classrooms. Most of the victims were girls.

On Tuesday Australia announced it was closing its embassy in Afghanistan due to the "increasingly uncertain security environment" in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Concert commemorating Tulsa race massacre canceled

    TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) -Tulsa Massacre centennial organizers have canceled a Monday event, citing a sudden hike in financial gifts requested for three survivors of the slaughter that decimated the city's affluent African-American district of Greenwood. Kevin Matthews, chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, told reporters on Friday organizers had included the centenarian victims in plans for an afternoon of speeches and performances, with gifts of $100,000 per survivor and $2 million in seed money for a reparations coalition fund. But on Sunday, a lawyer for the victims increased the request to $1 million per survivor and $50 million for the fund, said Matthews, an Oklahoma state senator from Tulsa.

  • Biden must protect the Afghans who helped American troops

    Biden must protect the Afghans who helped American troops

  • Comparing Emirates vs. Etihad vs. Qatar

    These days, business class perks often rival those in first class. Here's a look at what lures business travelers to these three airlines.

  • 3 Stocks that Cut You Checks Each Month

    If you are looking for a well-rounded collection of monthly dividend payers, start with this trio of high-yielding REITs.

  • Russia insists CAfrica 'instructors' are unarmed

    Six hundred Russian soldiers requested by the Central African Republic this month are "unarmed instructors," Moscow's deputy ambassador to the United Nations said Friday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • We spoke with 21 young Americans about coming of age in 2021. They are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

    Insider spoke with 21 young people who are 21 years old about their lives over the past year. Many of them are cautiously optimistic about the future.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Blue Angels fly over USNA graduation and commissioning ceremony

    The Navy's Blue Angels fly over the U.S. Naval Academy's 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony.

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer claims shirtlessness during Capitol riot is evidence of ‘mental vulnerabilities’

    The 33-year-old Arizona native currently faces six federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Samuel Cassidy: San Jose shooter appeared in court a decade ago accused of domestic violence and rape

    Former girlfriend of mass killer told court he suffered ‘mood swings as a result of bipolar disorder’

  • A rumor, then a gunshot: How 'Black Wall Street' was decimated in the Tulsa Race Massacre

    Greenwood, America's 'Black Wall Street,' was ruined in the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago. Even after a second destruction, its legacy lives on.

  • Resilient Hurricanes push through OT-heavy series to advance

    The Carolina Hurricanes spent their first-round playoff series falling behind early and grinding through tough overtime games. The Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night to close the best-of-seven series in six games. “I think we’re a resilient group,” said Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who forced overtime by scoring at 13:59 of the third period.

  • Canes move on to the second round, eliminate Predators in overtime

    The Hurricanes avoided an unpredictable Game 7 when Sebastian Aho won Game 6 in overtime, the fourth straight OT game against the Preds.

  • Republicans block 9/11-style congressional probe of Capitol riot

    The measure would have formed a commission to investigate the storming of Congress on 6 January,

  • Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay creates family initiative to raise awareness of mental health disorders

    Kicking the Stigma raised more than $4.5 million to help generate awareness about mental health disorders and expand treatment options and resources.

  • Rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey blocked by Trump get go-ahead

    The tunnel will cost $11.6bn, half of which will be paid by the federal government

  • Her High School Said She Ranked Third in Her Class. So She Went to Court.

    Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead into her computer’s camera and started making her case to the judge. She referred to transcripts, emails and policies she had pulled from the student handbook at Alpine High School. The school, she contended, had made errors in tabulating grade-point averages: Classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won Lincoln-Douglas debate tournaments and, in her freshman year, was a member of the mock trial team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18, and she graduated from the lone public high school in the small West Texas town of Alpine just a week ago, which was the reason she was in court to begin with. “This serves to prove that no matter the outcome of the GPA contest, and no matter how many times we had the school recalculate the GPA,” Sullivan told the judge during a hearing on Friday, the Alpine Independent School District “was going to make certain I could never be valedictorian, even if I earned it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times School officials said she ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take on her case. A firm in Dallas told her it would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $75,000 — far more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for an injunction and represented herself in the 394th District Court of Texas. She believed that her GPA could, in fact, have been higher than one or both of the students ahead of her, making her worthy of the title salutatorian or even valedictorian. She and her parents had protested her rank for the past month, and she claimed that the school intentionally did not invite her to an awards event where top students were honored. The school district has said that it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan still ranked third. In a statement on Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations raised by Sullivan, saying the district was “not at liberty to discuss the individual student.” “Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit,” the statement said, “we take student and parent concerns very seriously and will continue to address the student’s concerns.” It is not entirely unheard-of for disputes over top spots in high school graduating classes to escalate to litigation. The competition over such accolades can be an intense, even ruthless, zero-sum game. And in the fight to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just bragging rights. In Texas, the highest-ranking high school graduates can receive free tuition for their first year at in-state public institutions. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from Alpine, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a “glitch” in the school’s tabulations. One of the students — with professional legal representation — filed for a restraining order and sought an injunction to block Pecos High School from naming its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to drop the matter. But she refused. She got advice and records from the family in the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents — her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer — read it over and helped her tidy up the language. “We aren’t even close to being lawyers,” Sullivan said. In Alpine, a town of roughly 6,000 people in Texas’ Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would take this on. There are other ways to spend one’s last summer before college. (She plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina and major in biophysics with the aim of going into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her resolve. “She’s already going to college, she already has scholarships,” said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is a longtime friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. “She worked really hard for this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall in the pecking order.” “Kids have to show their work,” Todd added. “Why doesn’t the school have to show their work?” She said she offered some advice to Sullivan ahead of her hearing: “Be herself. Be respectful. Don’t let the other side get you off your game.” Sullivan conceded some nervousness before the hearing, especially after filings from the school district’s lawyers cited a slew of legal precedents and were peppered with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was confident. “I have all the evidence,” she said. “I have all the facts. And no one knows it as well as I know it.” All sorts of cases land in the 394th District Court, whose jurisdiction covers five counties roughly equivalent in size to the country's nine smallest states combined. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings, and now a fight over high school grading. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for taking the judicial medley in stride. His courtroom had a flash of viral fame in February when a video clip of a lawyer trapped behind a filter that made him appear to be a fuzzy white kitten in a Zoom hearing boomeranged around the internet. (“I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.) Ferguson found the humor in it. He added a reference to the unlikely episode to the court’s website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote judicial hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for audio complications, Ferguson replied, “You’re not a cat, so you’re one step ahead!” With Sullivan, he was patient and explained procedure in a way he would not have to with a professional. When she asked a question that was too broad, he encouraged her to narrow the scope. (He often presides over high school mock trials, among them, the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, a lawyer representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district’s grievance process. “We don’t think the court has jurisdiction over this case,” she said, “and all parties should be dismissed.” She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, contending that it was hearsay or questioning the relevance to the case. In several instances, Ferguson agreed. “All right, Ms. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your request?” Ferguson said. “You bear the burden here for this temporary injunction.” Sullivan laid out her case. “It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career,” she said of her final transcript, “so it’s already done irreparable damage.” She wanted an independent audit of honor graduates’ grades. She did not get that on Friday. Ferguson ruled that the dispute needed to go through the school district’s grievance process. Still, the case was not closed. If she was not pleased with the outcome, the judge told her, she could come back to court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company