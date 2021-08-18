Afghanistan’s Central Bank Chief Explains Why Capital Controls Are Coming

(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s international reserves would be out of reach of the Taliban after the U.S. froze the country’s central bank assets, Ajmal Ahmady, the acting head of the authority who fled the country as Kabul fell, said in a series of tweets Wednesday. The Taliban are now facing a cash crunch and will have to implement capital controls, limiting access to the dollar, he added.

