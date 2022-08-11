Rahimullah Haqqani: Afghan cleric killed by bomb hidden in artificial leg - reports

Leo Sands - BBC News
·2 min read
Image shows Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani
Influential cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani during an interview with the BBC in May this year

A prominent Afghan cleric who supported the Taliban and was in favour of female education has been killed.

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani reportedly died in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.

Speaking to Reuters, Taliban sources say the religious leader was targeted by a man who detonated explosives hidden in an artificial plastic limb.

It is not currently clear who is responsible for the killing, but he had previously been targeted by the Islamic State (IS) group.

According to local reports, the attack took place at an Islamic seminary in the Afghan capital.

Sheikh Haqqani was a supporter of Afghanistan's Taliban government and a prominent critic of the jihadist militant group Islamic State Kohrasan Province (IS-K), a regional affiliate of IS that operates in Afghanistan and opposes the Taliban's rule.

He is one of the highest profile figures to have been killed in the country since the Taliban returned to power last year.

"It's a very huge loss for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," a senior Taliban official told Reuters news agency, adding that authorities were investigating who was behind the attack.

Despite sharing the same name, he was not related to Afghanistan's Haqqani militant group network.

The religious leader had previously issued a fatwa, or religious decree, in support of female education - a contentious issue inside Afghanistan.

In an interview with the BBC's Secunder Kermani earlier this year, he argued that Afghan women and girls should be able to access education: "There is no justification in the sharia [law] to say female education is not allowed. No justification at all."

He added: "All the religious books have stated female education is permissible and obligatory, because, for example, if a woman gets sick, in an Islamic environment like Afghanistan or Pakistan, and needs treatment, it's much better if she's treated by a female doctor."

In all but a handful of provinces in the country, girls' secondary schools have been ordered to remain closed by the Taliban.

Sheikh Haqqani had previously survived two assassination attempts, most recently in 2020 when IS claimed responsibility for an explosion at a religious school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that killed at least seven people.

Recommended Stories

  • Video appears of explosion at the Belarusian airfield that hosts Russian equipment

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 13:27 Belaruski Hajun, which monitors the movements of Russian military equipment within Belarus, showed a video of an explosion near the Zyabrovka airfield close to the Belarusian city of Gomel.

  • Surprise attack on Russian airfield destroyed as many as 13 war planes, satellite photos show

    Satellite images show a decimated Russian airbase in Crimea after an attack on August 9, with wrecked Su-30 and Su-24 aircraft clearly visible.

  • At 75, Pakistan has moved far from the secular and democratic vision of its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah

    Mohammad Ali Jinnah addressing the assembly in Karachi on Aug. 15, 1947, after the creation of Pakistan. AP PhotoThis month marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and of its Partition from British India in a devastating process that uprooted more than 15 million people and resulted in 1 million to 2 million dead. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs – communities that had coexisted for hundreds of years – all participated in the sectarian violence. Countless people have borne the scars from

  • Russians deprived of last road traffic artery, logistics heavily impacted, says Kherson region official

    The Kakhovskyi bridge in Kherson Oblast, which has been knocked out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was the last route to transport Russian forces over the Dnipro River, Kherson Regional Council deputy Sergey Khlan said on Ukrainian television’s Channel 24 on Aug. 10.

  • First Ukraine grain deal ship docks in Turkey after Lebanese buyer refused delivery

    The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed, and the ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo. While the Razoni was initially headed to Lebanon's Tripoli, Ukraine's embassy in the country said the buyer had refused delivery due to a five-month delay and the ship was looking for a new customer. The ship, which had since been at anchor off Turkey's southern coast, entered the port in Mersin Thursday afternoon, Refinitiv ship tracker data showed.

  • Russia says Swiss 'no longer neutral', can't act as go-between with Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken down, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ivan Nechayev said this was not possible in the current situation. "The Swiss were indeed interested in our opinion on the possible representation of Ukraine's interests in Russia and Russia's in Ukraine," Nechayev told reporters.

  • WRAPUP 7-Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea

    Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed three near-identical craters where buildings at Russia's Saki air base had been struck with apparent precision. The base, on the southwest coast of Crimea, had suffered extensive fire damage with the burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes clearly visible.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian command post in southern Ukraine

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 01:52 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out strikes on several Russian command posts. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "Over the course of the day [i.

  • Fact-check: Did Ted Cruz leak new document obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop?

    No, Ted Cruz didn’t leak a document implicating Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi

  • Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

    The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine. Speaking on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals, she said her boyfriend wasn't among the volunteers, although with years left on his sentence, he “couldn't not think about it.”

  • Bianca Andreescu hits back at critics after gamesmanship accusations

    The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.

  • Explosions rock military airfield in Belarus used by Russian forces

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 03:29 Explosions have rocked the area around the Zyabrovka airfield, which is located near the city of Gomel in Belarus, where blasts were heard and flashes seen.

  • Oleksii Reznikov reports that blowing up the bridge near Chonhar would not have stopped the offensive from Crimea

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 10:46 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, believes that blowing up the bridge near Chonhar on Ukraine's administrative border with the occupied Crimean Peninsula would not stop the Russian offensive, because there are a number of land routes from Crimea.

  • Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag

    Police said one of the guns went off when the student dropped the bag.

  • Russians failing to advance in Donbas despite fire superiority, says Luhansk governor

    Despite having a significant advantage in firepower, Russian troops are still failing to make the expected progress in their offensive in the Donbas, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on Telegram on Aug. 11.

  • Shock, shame among some Muslims as Afghan accused of New Mexico murders

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) -Muslims in New Mexico interviewed on Wednesday said they felt shock and shame at the arrest of a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan in connection with the murders of four Muslim men. Police on Tuesday said they detained 51-year-old Muhammad Syed. Syed denied being involved with any of the four killings when questioned by police, according to the New York Times.

  • L.A. sheriff's deputy charged with over 30 counts of sex crimes with kids

    Deputy Sean Essex was charged with over 30 counts of sex crimes involving children, with one charge dating back to 2006.

  • Belarus Defense ministry comments on nighttime explosions at Zyabrovka airfield

    Late-night explosions and flashes at Zyabrovka military airfield, located in Belarus and used by the Russian military, were caused by live-fire exercises conducted by air force and air defense units, the Belarusian military said on Aug. 11.

  • Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle speculated as next in line to be pope

    Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 65, is thought to be one of the frontrunners to succeed Pope Francis, a move which would radically change the face of the Catholic faith. London-based news outlet the Catholic Herald published on Aug. 5 that whoever becomes pope next will speak volumes about the future of the Church. According to the article, some of the leading contenders include Hungary’s “conservative canon law expert” Cardinal Péter Erdő, 70, and the Philippines’ Cardinal Tagle, who has been “hailed by liberals” as a progressive symbol for the changing demographic of the Church.

  • In a coastal California town, three iconic smokestacks are coming down. A community mourns

    In coastal Morro Bay, Calif., three iconic but defunct smokestacks are coming down. A lithium battery storage project is planned as state transitions to renewable energy.