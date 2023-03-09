Afghanistan coffers swell as Taliban taxman collects

Joe STENSON, Qubad WALI and Abdullah HASRAT
·4 min read

A dusty logjam of trucks inches across a rut in the mountains splitting Pakistan and Afghanistan, teeming with a cargo of fruit and coal -- and paying the Taliban authorities for the privilege of passage.

In downtown Kabul, a patrol of accountants inspects a bazaar, billing shopkeepers for trading honey, hair conditioner and gas hobs under the snapping white flag of the country's new rulers.

Afghanistan is frozen deep in a second winter of humanitarian turmoil since the Taliban seized power in 2021, but cash is changing hands at a dizzying pace.

The Taliban administration is proving adept at collecting tax -- and seemingly without the corruption associated with the previous administration.

At Torkham on the border, one trucker told AFP that under the old regime he would pay 25,000 Afghani ($280) at illegal checkpoints along a 620 kilometre (380 mile) trip to Mazar-i-Sharif.

"Now we travel day and night, and no one asks us to pay," said 30-year-old driver Najibullah.

In late January, the World Bank reported "strong" revenue collection at 136 billion Afghani ($1.5 billion) over the first nine months of 2022 -- broadly in line with the final full year of the US-backed regime.

"It has been reported quite consistently that they're doing quite well on revenue, and that too is happening when economic activity is quite subdued," an official with a foreign organisation in Afghanistan told AFP.

"It was a shock."

However, in a country where the United Nations says half the citizens face severe hunger, the figures beg many questions.

- At the coalface  -

About 60 percent of the Taliban treasury is funded by customs, the World Bank says, raised at tumbledown checkpoints like Torkham in eastern Nangarhar province, where truckers trade rubber-stamped paperwork for cash.

Incoming freight is mostly food -- oranges, potatoes and World Food Programme (WFP) flour -- but the outgoing lane is dominated by a convoy of lavishly painted trucks loaded with chromite and coal.

Neighbouring Pakistan has been hammered by the global energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine at a time when an economic crisis has withered its dollar reserves.

So it brokered a deal to pay for Afghan coal in rupees -- cutting out usual suppliers in South Africa and Indonesia.

According to a 2022 report by research group XCEPT, coal exports to Pakistan likely doubled under the Taliban government and earned Afghanistan $160 million in tax -- three times what the previous administration was capable of.

But the mining industry relies heavily on child labour, with punishingly low pay and the barest safety measures.

"This has been their strategy from day one -- to increase revenue no matter what," former deputy commerce and industry minister Sulaiman Bin Shah told AFP.

The Taliban's lodestar has always been law and order -- albeit on their ultra-conservative terms -- and there are signs Kabul's coffers have benefitted from a crackdown on corruption which leeched the US-backed government for 20 years.

Afghanistan climbed 24 places up Transparency International's corruption perception ranking last year, a rare case of a metric improving for the country.

"Afghanistan has that capacity, which now we are collecting," said finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal.

"The main problem was the corruption."

But analyst Torek Farhadi sees it another way.

"They are more effective because people are scared of them," he said.

"The Taliban have an iron grip on the administration. They have the guns, and nobody can steal any money."

- Out of the shadows -

The Taliban's transition from insurgents to bureaucrats is not entirely surprising.

During their 20-year guerilla war, they established a shadow government in many areas they controlled, including courts, regional governors and a tax system to fill their war chest.

Afghanistan’s customs director Abdul Matin Saeed once ran shadow toll booths for the insurgency in Farah province, bordering Iran, and Balkh, bordering Uzbekistan, roving the territory on raspy motorbikes to evade capture.

"We didn't have complete control over the roads... but still we were meeting our ends," he told AFP.

This experience was "very handy" when the republic fell and he took office in Kabul, he says.

The government's ability to raise revenue has far-reaching implications.

The international community has pressured the regime over restrictions on women's rights with financial sanctions, but their ability to raise domestic revenue grants them greater independence.

It also presents a dilemma for donors -- does providing humanitarian support free up the Taliban administration to pursue discretionary aims such as quashing dissent?

But perhaps the most glaring issue is the lack of clarity over how all this cash is spent.

Last year the Taliban government issued an annual budget outlining 231 billion Afghanis of spending, but scant further detail.

"This money goes to the functioning of the government of the Taliban," said analyst Farhadi.

"I want to see how they spent it. Where did it go?"

qb-abh-jts/jd-fox/dan

Recommended Stories

  • How healthy imitation crab is compared to other seafood, and what surimi sticks are actually made of

    Imitation crab is a highly-processed food, meaning it's not very healthy. Surimi should be eaten in moderation, according to a dietitian nutritionist.

  • Inside one woman's fight to stave off homelessness as eviction cases flood courts

    With Los Angeles eviction filings back at pre-pandemic levels, one woman found herself in court, pleading for more time to avoid homelessness.

  • Universities are turning into real-estate hedge funds — and students are paying the price

    The sad truth is universities are investing more in real estate than in educating students, and it's killing higher education.

  • Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles

    Thousands of women took part in rallies across Pakistan on Wednesday despite efforts by authorities in several cities to block the divisive marches.City authorities had at the weekend refused to provide security, despite allowing a "modesty" countermarch to go ahead, before a court ordered them to back down. 

  • Former White House official dies after severe jet turbulence incident

    A former White House official died on Friday after the business jet she was traveling on encountered severe turbulence. Dana Hyde, who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was transported to a hospital in Hartford, Conn., after her plane made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport, according to Connecticut State Police. The National…

  • Jenna Ortega Says She Changed Wednesday’s Lines on Set: “I Grew Very Protective of Her”

    The actor said she never had to "put my foot down" like this before. Jenna Ortega Says She Changed Wednesday’s Lines on Set: “I Grew Very Protective of Her” Eddie Fu

  • California trans child molester's dad denies murder allegations, defends jailhouse calls

    Hannah Tubbs' father says the convicted trans child molester did not kill a man three weeks before a murder trial is set to begin in Kern County, California.

  • Millions could receive popular celebrity weight loss jab on the NHS

    Weight loss jabs could be offered to millions of people on the NHS, as health officials search for cost-effective ways to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis.

  • Jenna Ortega vetoed a flash mob during Wednesday dance scene

    "I said, 'Either cut it or have Wednesday knock someone out, and then it's done.'"

  • Navajo communities close access to Grand Falls after a surge in water and visitors

    Grand Falls is known for its famous "chocolate waterfalls." Navajo residents closed access to the hot spot for tourists. Here's what happened.

  • Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo killed in action near Bakhmut

    Dmytro Kotsiubailo, commander of the First Mechanized Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" and Hero of Ukraine, was killed in action near Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on March 7....

  • Ngozi Fulani Says Palace Didn't Properly Apologize After Racist Comments from Queen's Lady-in-Waiting

    Ngozi Fulani told Good Morning Britain she's temporarily stepped down as CEO of Sistah Space following the firestorm

  • No Giannis, no problem as Bucks sink Orlando; Sixers down Wolves

    The Milwaukee Bucks shrugged off the injury absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to tighten their grip on top spot in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday with a 134-123 defeat of the Orlando Magic.Milwaukee -- who saw their 16-game unbeaten streak snapped by Philadelphia on Saturday -- improved to 47-18 at the top of the Eastern Conference.

  • Iran's Khamenei calls girls' poisoning 'unforgivable'

    STORY: Iran's supreme leader has called the recent poisonings of schoolgirls in his country unforgivable, adding that they should be punished by death if deliberate.Since November more than 1,000 girls have fallen ill, according to state media and officials, with some politicians blaming religious groups opposed to girls' education.In an interview with state TV on Monday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the matter must be pursued:"If there are individuals behind this, which there must no doubt be people involved. Some are surely involved in some way. The relevant governing bodies, enforcement and information bodies, must pursue this and find the leads on this crime. The culprits must face the toughest of punishments."The poisonings began in November in the holy city of Qom and have since spread to 25 of Iran's 31 provinces,Recent video footage from Iran's WANA news agency showed a handful of girls being treated in hospital.This student says she went to a PE class and the hall smelt like perfume.Another says she has numbness all over her body and can't walk at all.The poisonings have prompted parents to take their children out of school and protest.Video obtained by Reuters showed a demonstration in the capital Tehran where protesters could be heard chanting:"They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here."Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the video was filmed.The spate of poisonings come at a critical time for Iran's clerical leaders following months of protests sparked by the death of a young women held by police for flouting hijab rules.Authorities have accused the Islamic Republic's "enemies" of using the attacks to undermine the clerical establishment. But suspicions have fallen on hardline groups operating as self-declared guardians of their interpretation of Islam.On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden's press secretary called the poisonings shameful.The White House has called for an independent investigation to determine if they are related to protests, which would make it well within the mandate of the United Nations fact-finding mission on Iran.

  • Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot

    A military veteran accused of telling an undercover FBI agent about a plan to "wipe out" the nation's Jewish population was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. A federal judge heard trial testimony without a jury before convicting Virginia resident Hatchet Speed, a former U.S. Naval reservist who was assigned to an agency that operates spy satellites. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is scheduled to sentence Speed on May 8 for his role in a mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he's 'studying the martial arts' to prep for potential Oscars slap

    As Jimmy Kimmel preps for his third stint hosting the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, he says he's "very not ready" for "violence or me having to run."

  • Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings

    Leading media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday urged Iran to release a journalist arrested after closely covering a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls, saying the detention appeared to be an attempt to silence him.Paris-based RSF said Ali Pourtabatabaei began covering the story for the Qom News website and on Twitter as soon as the first cases of poisoning were reported in the holy city of Qom at the end of November, and he was still covering the story when he wa

  • Why Gigi Hadid Says She'll Be Taylor Swift's "Most Embarrassing Friend" at Eras Tour

    Next in Fashion co-host Gigi Hadid exclusively revealed her excitement for BFF Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour and shared her go-to style guide for attending the singer's shows.

  • This Mario Kart 8 400cc mod must never be unleashed

    Some things weren't meant to be uncovered by humanity

  • Gigi Hadid Shares Her Feelings On Being A Nepo Baby

    “I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world,” the supermodel said in a new interview.