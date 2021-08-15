Afghanistan conflict: Taliban push into Kabul as president flees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Taliban fighters have entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The militants are on the brink of taking total control, after rapidly seizing territory as US-led forces withdrew after 20 years of operations.

Reports say the Taliban have seized the presidential palace.

Thousands of Afghans have sought refuge in Kabul in recent weeks and there were scenes of panic in the city on Sunday.

A Taliban spokesman told the BBC there would be "no revenge" on Afghans.

Western countries have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens. The US sent military helicopters to transport staff from its heavily fortified embassy compound to the airport.

However, the US Embassy later said there were reports of gunfire at Kabul's airport. It warned US citizens in the area to take shelter as "the security situation... is changing quickly".

It is almost 20 years since the Islamist group was ousted by a US-led military coalition. Their advance across the country began months ago but has accelerated in the space of days.

US President Joe Biden has defended the withdrawal of American troops, saying he could not justify an "endless American presence in the middle of another country's civil conflict".

'People are running and hiding'

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said militants had been ordered to enter parts of Kabul on Sunday, after previously holding back at the outskirts of the city.

He said Taliban forces were going in to prevent chaos and looting after security forces left parts of the city and their checkpoints.

Taliban fighters were ordered not to harm civilians or enter homes, he said, adding: "Our forces are entering Kabul with all caution."

A senior interior ministry official told Reuters news agency that Taliban fighters had reached Kabul "from all sides".

The Taliban advance into Kabul came as officials told reporters that President Ghani had fled. Details of his whereabouts remain unknown, but some reports said he was heading for Tajikistan.

"God will hold him accountable and the nation will also judge," top Afghan official Abdullah Abdullah said.

Afghan people line up outside AZIZI Bank to take out cash as the Bank suffers amid money crises in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021.
Large queues have been forming at banks

There was panic in Kabul as the Taliban drew closer to victory.

Some residents have been trying to reach the airport to leave the country, with cars abandoned and people opting to walk because of traffic jams.

One 22-year-old student told the BBC that he had walked for more than five hours to reach the airport.

"My feet hurt, they have blisters and I'm finding it difficult to stand," he said.

"It was like a military town - people were in traditional clothes, but they had weapons and were firing in the air. It reminded me of the Jihad that I heard of from my parents."

Eyewitnesses said people were running to planes on the tarmac, and that there were very few people left to staff airline and immigration desks.

A Nato official later said that all commercial flights out of Kabul had been suspended.

A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul
The US has sent military helicopters to evacuate embassy staff

In the city centre, large queues formed at banks and ATMs as people sought to withdraw cash.

Farzana Kocha, an MP in Kabul, told the BBC that people did not know what to do, with some running or hiding in houses.

There were reports of fighting and casualties in the city's Qarabagh district.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the BBC that people in Kabul had no need to worry and that their properties and lives were safe.

"We are the servants of the people and of this country," he said.

He added that the group did not want Afghans to flee, but instead to stay and help with the post-conflict reconstruction.

Control map of Afghanistan - 15 August 2021 - second version
Control map of Afghanistan - 15 August 2021 - second version

A rush to evacuate civilians

The US has deployed 5,000 troops to help remove its staff and the Afghans who assisted with its mission. Helicopters transporting embassy personnel could be heard over the city, and there were reports of smoke rising near the embassy compound as important documents were destroyed.

About 600 British troops are being deployed to assist with their own withdrawal mission.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his priority was getting UK nationals and "all those who have helped the UK effort over 20 years" out of Afghanistan "as fast as we can".

Map of Kabul
Map of Kabul

Other countries are also evacuating their nationals, scaling back their presence in Afghanistan and in some cases closing their embassies altogether.

Canada has temporarily closed its embassy, and a Nato official said several European Union staff had been moved to an undisclosed location in Kabul.

Russia is planning to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

It says it will not be closing its embassy, because it has been provided with security assurances by the Taliban.

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in Afghanistan? How have you been affected? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scalise warns shaming won't help boost vaccinations

    The Louisiana Republican received his vaccination much later than his coworkers in Congress, opting to delay his inoculation until July.

  • Scalise calls Taliban encroachment Biden's 'Saigon moment'

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday said the Taliban's encroachment on Afghanistan's capital city is "President Biden’s Saigon moment."

  • U.S. evacuating embassy, instructs American citizens to "shelter in place"

    As the mass evacuation of American civilians from Kabul continues, the U.S. Embassy on Sunday sent out an alert about the rapidly changing security situation.Driving the news: "There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place," the embassy said.Details: Afghan government officials and Taliban leaders were holding talks at the presidential palace, as the militant group pushed for an "unconditional surrender," AP notes. The Taliban said i

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • Pentagon discusses 'deeply concerning' Taliban violence as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan

    During a press briefing on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby answered questions on the recent advancement of Taliban forces in Afghanistan ahead of the planned withdrawal of all U.S. military forces by Aug. 31.

  • ‘This is manifestly not Saigon’: Blinken defends US mission in Afghanistan

    US secretary of state rejects parallels between chaotic scenes unfolding in Kabul and the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975 Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued that the US mission in Afghanistan was accomplished and that retaining forces in the country was not an option. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AP America’s top diplomat appeared on political TV shows on Sunday to defend the US’s mission in Afghanistan and attempt to hold back a tide of comparisons between the chaotic scenes unfoldin

  • Transcript: Representative Steve Scalise on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Representative Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, that aired on Sunday, August 15, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Why the US-trained Afghan National Army have been defeated with ease by the Taliban

    The Afghan National Army should have the upper hand in terms of numbers, funding, and arms but the battle-hardened Taliban have defeated them easily.

  • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US should 'crush the Taliban' in Kabul using 'American air power'

    "This President confronted a challenge in Afghanistan - he has utterly failed to protect the American people from this challenge," Pompeo said.

  • Why Is the Afghan National Army Performing So Miserably?

    Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua via Getty“What we’re seeing is the rapid loss of district centers,” declared Austin Miller, the last four-star general to preside over U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, at the tail end of June. It was a rare display of unfettered public candor by a senior American official responsible for prosecuting this country’s longest war. As I write this in the second week of August, the Taliban, the same politico-military organization the United States defeated handily over

  • How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

    The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, walks a fine line between hearing out Steve Doocy of Fox News with patience and courtesy while putting him in his place. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White

  • Who are the Taliban?

    The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.

  • This Pro-Trump Lawyer Was a Rising ‘Stop the Steal’ Star. His Firm Erased Him

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn late 2020, as then-President Donald Trump was waging a multi-front campaign to cling to power, a little-known attorney and self-described former special ops commander began working on Trump’s behalf, badgering senior Justice Department officials in an effort to rope them into the plot.In the months since Trump’s failed coup attempt, government documents and emails have further revealed the extent of this attorney Kurt Olsen’s behind-the-scenes

  • Video shows thousands of prisoners, reportedly including Islamic State and al Qaeda fighters, freed from Kabul jail by the Taliban

    Afghan government troops surrendered Bagram airbase to the Taliban on Sunday. The base houses Pul-e-Charki prison, which housed 5,000 prisoners.

  • Trump blasts Biden for not 'following the plan' his administration crafted for Afghanistan

    Biden pushed back on Trump's criticism, alleging that the former president had "left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001."

  • Afghan president addresses nation as Taliban close in on Kabul

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday made his first public remarks since the Taliban captured over half of the country's provincial capitals, saying that he's focusing on preventing "instability, violence and the displacement of people."State of play: In a televised speech, Ghani gave no hints that he would resign, despite being under pressure from Afghan officials who want a transitional government headed by someone who can negotiate with the Taliban to prevent their takeover of Kabul, the

  • Man Stabbed, 2 Reporters Attacked As Violence Erupts At Los Angeles Anti-Vaccine Rally

    Critics blasted the LA Police Department for standing by.

  • Trump accuses Biden of not "following the plan" his admin left on Afghanistan

    President Biden on Saturday doubled down on his long-standing rationale for withdrawing the U.S. military from Afghanistan as the threat of Kabul falling to the Taliban looms large.Driving the news: Biden blamed his predecessor, former President Trump, for empowering the Taliban and leaving them "in the strongest position militarily since 2001." Trump responded with a statement blaming Biden for the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • This MyPillow Guy Meltdown Would Be Funny If It Weren’t So Dangerous

    “Just forget about the evidence," CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell said when confronted on his lies about election fraud

  • As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

    A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban officials decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country's social media. Since then, China's propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing its people to accept an increasingly likely scenario that Beijing might have to recognize the Taliban, the hard line Islamist movement that is rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan, as a legitimate regime. "Even if they can't control the whole country, they would still be a significant force to reckon with", an influential social media commentator known to be familiar with China's foreign policy thinking wrote on Thursday.