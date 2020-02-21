Afghanistan Could End Up in a Civil War. Time For U.S. Forces to Leave.

While most U.S. media have been focused on the potential for a ceasefire between U.S. forces and the Taliban, the political scene in Kabul is on the verge of a complete breakdown.

Three separate political groups in Kabul are threatening to form a government of their own in opposition to current President Ashraf Ghani—and against each other. Before the political situation in Kabul completely breaks down and American troops get caught in a multi-sided civil war—which perversely might not even include the Taliban—we must quickly and methodically withdraw our troops.

The Problem:

After almost five tumultuous months of bickering and repeated charges of fraud, the Afghan Independent Election Commission officially announced the winner of the 2019 presidential election on Tuesday, declaring incumbent Ashraf Ghani the winner with 50.6 percent of the vote. The announcement of this razor-thin margin of victory after months of uncertainty set off a firestorm of political anger among some of the losing candidates.

