Afghanistan country profile

Map and flag of Afghanistan
Landlocked and mountainous, Afghanistan has suffered from such chronic instability and conflict during its modern history that its economy and infrastructure are in ruins, and many of its people are refugees.

The Taliban, who imposed strict Islamic rule following a devastating civil war, were ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001 but made a rapid comeback after US forces left in 2021.

The internationally-recognised government set up following the adoption of a new constitution in 2004 struggled to extend its authority beyond the capital and to forge national unity.

FACTS

LEADERS

President (disputed): Ashraf Ghani

Afghan leaders President Ghani, right, and Abdullah Abdullah
President Ghani, right, headed a unity government along with former rival and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, left, from September 2014.

He replaced Hamid Karzai, who led the country for twelve years after the Taliban were overthrown in 2001.

The recapture of Kabul by the Taliban prompted Ashraf Ghani to flee the country in August 2021, and his status is now disputed.

MEDIA

There is a lively private media scene, which includes dozens of TV networks and more than 170 radio stations.

Reporters Without Borders says that journalists and the media are under constant threat from militants, warlords and corrupt officials.

Internet access can be expensive. Facebook tends to be used by younger Afghans and the political elite.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Afghanistan's history:

Soviet troops in Kabul in 1988
1979 - Soviet Army invades and props up communist government. More than a million people die in the ensuing war.

1989 - Last Soviet troops leave. US- and Pakistan-backed mujahideen push to overthrow Soviet-installed Afghan ruler Najibullah triggers devastating civil war.

1996 - Taliban seize control of Kabul and impose hard-line version of Islam.

2001 - US intervenes militarily following September 11 attacks on the United States. Taliban are ousted from Kabul and Hamid Karzai becomes head of an interim power-sharing government.

2002 - Nato assumes responsibility for maintaining security in Afghanistan.

2004 - Loya Jirga adopts new constitution which provides for strong presidency. Hamid Karzai is elected president.

2014 - Ashraf Ghani elected president. NATO formally ends its combat mission in Afghanistan, handing over to Afghan forces, who face a growing insurgency.

2021 - Taliban recapture Kabul after US forces withdraw.

US soldier in Afghanistan
