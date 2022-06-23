Afghanistan earthquake: Images show scale of devastation

An elderly man reacts to the destruction inflicted after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake ripped through Paktika province in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban government has appealed for more international help to cope with the devastating earthquake that's feared to have killed at least 1,000 people.

The devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Khost, with tremors felt as far away as Pakistan and India.

Rescue teams are scrambling to save those trapped under rubble, but efforts are hampered by heavy rain, and a lack of sufficient infrastructure and resources.

Villagers help the search and rescue operation by sifting through the debris of a destroyed building in Paktika

An ambulance convoy transports victims of the earthquake in Gayan village by navigating through rocky terrain

An injured victim of the earthquake receives treatment at a hospital in Paktika as military officers look on

An Afghan boy reads from the Quran while sitting next to a body of an earthquake victim as part of a burial rite

Survivors and rescuers have told the BBC of villages almost completely destroyed near the epicentre of the quake

You may also be interested in: