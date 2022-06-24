Afghanistan earthquake victims face struggles getting aid

Afghans stand by the bodies of relatives killed in an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
GLENN GAMBOA
·4 min read

Getting donations to Afghanistan earthquake victims will be far more difficult compared with other disasters due to sanctions against the country’s Taliban government and its troubled relationship with Western nations, experts say.

International groups that maintained operations in the country following the collapse of its government last year have rushed to eastern Afghanistan to coordinate aid in the region. The country’s state-run news agency reported that Wednesday’s 6.1-magnitude quake killed at least 1,000 and injured at least 1,500 more.

Already, the humanitarian response – which typically surges in the first 72 hours following an earthquake – has lagged in both size and speed due to the lack of pre-positioned supplies and the level of hunger and poverty that already exist in Afghanistan. Heavy rains and winds have also hampered rescue efforts.

“The challenge in Afghanistan is that it’s not just one thing,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. “It’s layer upon layer of different issues that impact you and your response and can vary according to what population you’re serving and what part of the country you’re working in.”

Many governments and philanthropic donors will not give funds directly to the Taliban-run government. Those sending aid to the country are hampered by the lack of regular flights into Kabul, the nation's capital, as well as customs delays once donations land there. Humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief says its shipment of 1 million doses of donated prenatal vitamins is still being held by customs weeks after it arrived in the country.

To show that aid for earthquake victims is welcome, the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, who almost never appears in public, asked the international community and humanitarian organizations “to help the Afghan people affected by this great tragedy and to spare no effort.”

Daniel Hovey, Direct Relief’s director of emergency response, said the request is a sign of major change.

“That is the first time the Taliban has asked for foreign assistance,” Hovey said. “Prior to that, they’ve really wanted to keep a lot of the Western NGOs out because of a lack of trust for Western ideologies. But now it should open up some doors, as there’s been some complications with customs and other things for humanitarian aid.”

Because there are a limited number of humanitarian organizations still operating in Afghanistan, many nonprofits like Direct Relief are currently waiting to hear from organizations already on the ground about the needs they can help address. Direct Relief says it has offered the World Health Organization’s Afghanistan office emergency medicines and supplies needed for trauma care.

The WHO Afghanistan office tweeted that its teams have already reached a hospital in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, near the epicenter of the earthquake, and that 10 tons of medical supplies are in transit to the region.

UNICEF says it has dispatched several mobile health and nutrition teams to provide first aid to those who are injured, adding that it will also provide tents, blankets, kitchen equipment, clothing, and hygiene supplies. Other United Nations teams are also on site to assess needs in Paktika.

The World Food Programme reported it has sent at least 18 trucks carrying emergency supplies to the area near the quake's epicenter. It plans to initially provide emergency food to 3,000 households.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a prepared statement that the United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its humanitarian partners are already delivering medical care and shelter supplies to the area. Sullivan said President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess further U.S. response options.

For those looking to donate to help those affected by the Afghanistan earthquake, McIlreavy, of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, said focusing on groups currently working in Afghanistan would be important. She said those groups will likely be reallocating their resources from other areas into Afghanistan and then depending on increased donations to replenish those resources.

“Organizations who left Afghanistan are unlikely to return,” she said. “You will be looking at those organizations who have already determined that they will work within the environment that exists, that have the ability to navigate the Afghan government and the parameters of the crisis. Those same organizations will now be asked to do more.”

Encouraging donations to disaster victims in complex political situations can often be more difficult, McIlreavy said.

“The challenge for all of us is if we truly care about humanity, we need to be able to diminish the blame-the-victim mindset we often have for complex emergencies,” she said. “Put the people at the center of the thinking rather than our judgments on the government and the political situation.”

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan earthquake: Images show scale of devastation

    Afghans grapple with the aftermath of a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people.

  • At least 1,000 dead in Afghanistan earthquake

    STORY: Emergency crews were rushing to bring relief in Afghanistan after an earthquake on Wednesday left at least 1,000 people dead and, and hundreds more injured…Many of the victims were children… some were treated for broken bones and head injuries...A man who gave only the name Habibullah was receiving care at a local hospital. “The earthquake hit around 2 in the morning. It was too dangerous. We left home immediately. A lot of people were injured.” The United States Geological Survey said the 5.9 magnitude quake struck about 27 miles from the southeastern city of Khost, in the eastern province of Paktika, near the border with Pakistan.It is likely to become the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan in twenty years…Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Twitter, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Pakistan. Loretta Hieber Girardet from the United Nations' disaster risk reduction office said efforts to provide relief and save people trapped under rubble would face huge challenges due to the terrain, poor infrastructure and recent flooding. “This area – Paktika, very remote. The road access is very poor even in the best of times… (flash) The problem will be obviously, whether or not there would be the type of heavy machinery you would need to be able to get to people that are trapped under rubble in a quick enough time period to save lives.” Afghanistan is also grappling with a severe economic crisis. In response to the Taliban takeover last year, many countries imposed sanctions on Afghanistan's banking sector and cut billions of dollars in development aid. Jens Laerke is from the UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affars:“It's in a country that's already on the brink, we know that. Food security situation is where we're talking about, we're close to a famine-like situation. So, people are really already hanging on by a thread, so when this disaster comes on top, the de facto authorities in Afghanistan did reach out and asked the UN for help.”U.S. President Joe Biden has directed the U.S. Agency for International Development and other partners to assess response options.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations was fully mobilized and providing initial support. But mounting a rescue operation could prove a major test for the Taliban, who took over the country in August after more than 20 years out of power.

  • Prepare now for Putin to cut off gas supply, Europe warned

    The three charts that show inflation is only going to get worse Union barons blasted for 'sense of entitlement' as rail strike talks resume FTSE 100 falls 0.9pc as inflation rises again Jeremy Warner: Strike chaos and high inflation, yes, but this is not the 1970s in redux Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • New surveillance video released showing suspects accused of vandalism tied to ‘cop city’ project

    Video from inside the lobby shows the first act of vandalism when one of the suspects smashed the glass windows.

  • Afghans bury their loved ones after deadly quake

    Locals throughout eastern Afghanistan on Thursday dug graves in villages reduced to rubble by a powerful earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people.

  • Maharashtra: What is India's 'luxury resort politics'?

    In India, politicians are often whisked away to fancy resorts at the time of a crisis - why?

  • India sends team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake

    India said it sent a technical team to Kabul to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people. India's External Affairs Ministry said the team has been deployed to its embassy in the Afghan capital. The embassy has been vacant since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.

  • ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Sean Hayes Declares Liz Cheney Has the ‘Biggest Balls’ in the GOP (Video)

    "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes took aim at Liz Cheney and Rudy Giuliani as guest host of "Kimmel"

  • Lake Mead, largest US reservoir, gets closer to ‘dead pool’ levels

    The water level of the reservoir reached another historic low, dropping to 1,043.82 feet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Louisiana woman posts viral TikTok video after citation for wearing shorts and crop top

    Casey LaCaze-Lachney posted a TikTok video after receiving a public indecency charge and the video quickly went viral gaining over 2.6 million views.

  • Trump loyalist Mo Brooks — spurned by Trump and reeling from a Senate primary loss — now says he'll testify about the Capitol riot if subpoenaed

    Until recently, Brooks was a staunch ally of Donald Trump and even pleaded for the former president's re-endorsement amid his failed Senate campaign.

  • Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

    The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.

  • France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

    PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws intense political debate in the country. Interior Minister Gerald…

  • I know exactly why Uvalde police didn’t rush that classroom. And who can blame them?

    They knew they would face a military-style rifle that can shoot through cars, doors and walls. | Opinion

  • Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 rally organizer: Trump is ‘disconnected from the base’

    A co-founder of Women for Trump and an organizer of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally spoke out against former President Trump following Rep. Mo Brooks‘s (R-Ala.) loss to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary Tuesday. Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race, announced earlier this month that he would transfer his…

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says the fake electors he tried to give Pence on January 6 came from GOP Rep. Mike Kelly

    Johnson made the remarks in a radio interview Thursday. He's insisted since Tuesday that his attempt to hand off the fake electors is a "non-story."

  • Putin World Lets Slip Sinister Master Plan for American Prisoners

    GettyThe anti-American atmosphere in Russia is off the charts and now, the Americans who had the misfortune of ending up in Russian captivity are being used as pawns in the Kremlin’s cruel game. Basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on alleged drug charges, as well as two U.S. veterans captured by Russian troops in Ukraine last week—Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh—are being portrayed by the Kremlin-controlled state media as bargaining chips in Russia’s crusade against the West.As G

  • Massive surge of unwanted visitors expected at event in Colorado forest, officials say

    The Rainbow Family Gathering will host its 50th anniversary event at the forest.

  • ‘Horrific’ Sexual Abuses Uncovered in Australia Mining Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A landmark inquiry into Australia’s mining sector has uncovered dozens of shocking cases of sexual harassment and abuse of women workers at companies including BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsUS Equities Waver as Traders Parse Fedspeak: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing