Ashraf Ghani: 'I apologise that I could not make it end differently'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks from exile in United Arab Emirates
Mr Ghani said he was forced to leave Kabul by his security team in a live Facebook post last month

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has apologised to the people of Afghanistan after fleeing to take refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

"Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life," he said, adding that he was sorry he "could not make it end differently".

Mr Ghani abruptly left Afghanistan as Taliban militants advanced on the capital on 15 August.

He said he had not intended to abandon his people but "it was the only way".

He also again denied the "baseless" allegations that he had travelled to the UAE with about $169m (£123m).

In a statement shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Ghani said he had no choice but to leave the country in order to avoid widespread violence.

"I left at the urging of the palace security, who advised me that to stay risked setting off the same street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the civil war of the 1990s," he wrote, adding that he did so to "save Kabul and her six million citizens".

He said he had devoted 20 years to helping Afghanistan become a "democratic, prosperous and sovereign state".

Mr Ghani added that he had "deep and profound regret that my own chapter ended in similar tragedy to my predecessors".

The 72-year-old former president, who has faced intense criticism from other Afghan politicians for leaving the country, said he would address the "events leading up to my departure" in the near future.

In a live Facebook address on 18 August, Mr Ghani said he was "forced" to leave Afghanistan by his security team because "there was a real chance that I would be captured and killed".

He said that when the Taliban entered the presidential palace in Kabul, "they started looking for me from room to room".

Denying claims that he had taken a large amount of money with him when he left the country, Mr Ghani said he was "not even allowed to take my sandals off and put my shoes on".

Earlier this week the Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan in a sweeping offensive more than three weeks ago, announced the formation of an all-male interim government to rule the country.

On Wednesday, dozens of women in Kabul and the north-eastern Afghan province of Badakhshan protested against the new cabinet, saying they would not accept a government with no women ministers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea suspended from 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that it has suspended North Korea from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after the country chose not to participate in this year's Tokyo Games due to the pandemic.Why it matters: Although the decision will have "little immediate impact," it could prove consequential in shaping other political boycotts of future Olympic games, the Wall Street Journal noted.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.North Korea

  • The 9/11 attacks: 'Pain is like a sharp knife, which dulls over time'

    Jupiter Yambem from India died in the 9/11 attacks. His widow learned she could not live with hate.

  • Exiled Ghani apologizes to Afghan people

    Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani apologized on Wednesday for the fall of his government.He fled the capital city Kabul last month as Taliban forces approached the outskirts of the city.In a statement posted on Twitter, Ghani said he’d left under the direction of his security team, adding, "Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens.”He had been accused by former allies of betrayal immediately after he fled to the United Arab Emirates.There were reports that he had left with millions of dollars in cash, but the former World Bank official denied those allegations, calling them “completely and categorically false.”Ghani expressed gratitude to Afghans for their sacrifices over the last 40 years of war and said he deeply regretted that his leadership ended “without stability and prosperity.”He was first elected president in 2014, after a heavily disputed election over claims of voter fraud.

  • North Korea: Military parade features hazmat suits, gas masks

    Their inclusion may be a sign that a special force was created to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

  • China's Aug new yuan loans seen rebounding from 9-month low - Reuters poll

    China's new yuan loans are expected to rebound in August from the nine-month low seen in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank seeks to support the country's economic recovery. Banks are estimated to have issued 1.30 trillion yuan ($201.21 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, up from 1.08 trillion yuan in July, according to the median estimate in the survey of 31 economists. That would be higher than 1.28 trillion yuan issued the same month a year earlier.

  • Taliban beats protesters and arrests journalists at women's rally in Kabul

    The Taliban uses force again to disperse protesters, including demonstrators for women's rights, who are resisting the group's rule of Afghanistan.

  • Aluminum Notches Fresh 13-Year High on Supply Woes, Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended its stunning yearlong rally to the highest since 2008 as supply concerns in China and Guinea tightened the market.A coup in the African country, which supplies almost a quarter of the world’s bauxite, has fueled concerns about potential supply disruptions to the material key to aluminum production. That’s even as Guinea’s new leaders urged mining companies to keep operating and reassured them that their existing agreements with the state will be honored.The worri

  • Afghanistan: Taliban fire warning shots at protest in Kabul

    Unrest grows as more Afghans demand women's rights and chant anti-Taliban and anti-Pakistan slogans.

  • Blinken says Taliban must earn legitimacy after new government fails inclusivity test

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said a provisional Afghan cabinet was not the inclusive government the Taliban had promised and that the Islamist group needs to earn the international legitimacy and support it seeks. Blinken, visiting a U.S. air base in Germany that has been a transit point for evacuees from Afghanistan, also called on the Taliban to allow charter flights carrying Americans and at-risk Afghans to depart the country. Taliban leaders filled all the top posts https://www.reuters.com/world/india/taliban-fire-air-scatter-kabul-protesters-no-reports-injuries-2021-09-07 in the government named on Tuesday, while an associate of the group's founder was named prime minister and the new interior minister appears on a U.S. terrorism wanted list.

  • Family of 10 Killed in U.S. Airstrike That Was Intended for ISIS, Relatives Say: 'Totally in Shock'

    Pentagon officials said the strike was "righteous" but acknowledged other people had been killed and that an investigation was ongoing

  • Trump White House tried to play down US injuries in attack by Iran, says ex-official

    Alyssa Farah says she was pressured to delay reporting of injuries to more than 100 US troops in Iraq from attack avenging Qassem Suleimani Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Qassem Suleimani in January last year in Tehran. The Trump White House wanted to play down injuries to US troops in reprisals by Iran, a former defense spokeswoman has said. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Donald Trump’s White House asked the Pentagon to play down and delay reports of brain injuries suffered by US

  • D.P. review: Jung Hae In exposes dark underbelly of South Korea's military

    Bullying, hazing, abuse of power and even sexual abuse in the military are all themes that are explored with young director Han Jun Hee.

  • Police officer saves a New Jersey woman from raging floodwaters

    As floodwaters from Tropical Rainstorm Ida swiftly covered a highway, a police officer used a guardrail to make his way to the side of a woman who had to abandon her car.

  • Military vehicle crashes, overturns on 215 Freeway in Menifee; 5 hurt

    A military vehicle crashed and overturned on the 215 Freeway in Menifee, leaving five people hospitalized, officials said.

  • Resistance leaders Massoud, Saleh still in Afghanistan, diplomat says

    Panjshiri leader Ahmad Shah Massoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh have not fled Afghanistan and their resistance forces are still fighting the Taliban, the ousted Afghan government's ambassador to Tajikistan said on Wednesday. Zahir Aghbar, envoy to Dushanbe under the government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told a news conference in Tajikistan's capital that he was in regular contact with Saleh and that the resistance leaders were out of general communication for security reasons.

  • Louisiana arrests reveal violence, cover-ups

    Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police. (Sept. 9)

  • I'm a photographer who covered 9/11 and its aftermath. Here are the most gripping photos I took, and the stories behind them

    The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.

  • Guarded reception for Taliban's new Afghan government in Asia, Europe

    Taliban leaders filled all the top posts in Tuesday's government list - which had no outsiders and no women - while an associate of the group's founder was named prime minister and the interior minister figured on a U.S. terrorism wanted list. The structure of the new government runs counter to advice to the Taliban from world powers for an inclusive government, backing up its pledges of a more conciliatory approach that upholds human rights, if it sought peace and development. Voicing concern about the government's composition, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he saw little reason for optimism about conditions in Afghanistan.

  • Cam Newton promises to get “a lot of things” off his chest, but that it won’t be a retirement speech

    Cam Newton hasn’t said much since being cut by the Patriots eight days ago. On Instagram, Newton has said that, come Friday, he’ll have something to say. Newton apparently does a periodic video dubbed “Funky Friday.” He has posted on Wednesday a video teasing the next installment. “On this week’s Funky Friday, I have a [more]

  • Texas abortion ‘whistleblower’ website forced offline

    Site was removed from GoDaddy before being censored by new host Epik, known for providing services to far-right groups Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the capitol in Austin, Texas, earlier this month. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Troubles are mounting for a Texas website used to report violators of the state’s extreme anti-abortion legislation after the site was forced offline by two different web hosting platforms. The site ProLifeWhistleblower.com was