Afghanistan: Executions will return, says senior Taliban official

·3 min read
Taliban patrol in Kabul on 23 September 2021
Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, not pictured, said punishments such as amputations were "necessary"

The Taliban's notorious former head of religious police has said extreme punishments such as executions and amputations will resume in Afghanistan.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, now in charge of prisons, told AP News amputations were "necessary for security".

He said these punishments may not be meted out in public, as they were under previous Taliban rule in the 1990s.

But he dismissed outrage over their past public executions: "No-one will tell us what our laws should be."

Since taking power in Afghanistan on 15 August the Taliban have been promising a milder form of rule than in their previous tenure.

But there have already been several reports of human rights abuses carried out across the country.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch warned that the Taliban in Herat were "searching out high-profile women, denying women freedom of movement outside their homes [and] imposing compulsory dress codes".

And in August, Amnesty International said that Taliban fighters were behind the massacre of nine members of the persecuted Hazara minority.

Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said at the time that the "cold-blooded brutality" of the killings was "a reminder of the Taliban's past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring".

Women walking down the street in Kabul
There have been reports of women's rights being brutally restricted

Days before the Taliban took control of Kabul, a Taliban judge in Balkh, Haji Badruddin, told the BBC's Secunder Kermani that he supported the group's harsh and literal interpretation of Islamic religious law.

"In our Sharia it's clear, for those who have sex and are unmarried, whether it's a girl or a boy, the punishment is 100 lashes in public," Badruddin said. "But for anyone who's married, they have to be stoned to death... For those who steal: if it's proved, then his hand should be cut off."

These hardline views are in tune with some ultra-conservative Afghans.

However, the group are now balancing this desire to appeal to their conservative base with a need to form connections with the international community - and since coming into power, the Taliban have tried to present a more restrained image of themselves.

Turabi, notorious for his harsh punishments for people caught listening to non-religious music or trimming their beards in the 1990s, told AP that although harsh forms of punishment would continue, the group would now allow televisions, mobile phones, photos and videos.

Turabi - who is on a UN sanctions list for his past actions - said the Taliban's cabinet ministers were now discussing whether or not punishments should be public, and that they would "develop a policy".

Back in the 1990s, executions were held in public in Kabul's sports stadium, or on the vast grounds of the Eid Gah mosque.

At the time Turabi was justice minister and head of the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice - the Taliban's religious police.

"Everyone criticised us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and punishments," he said in the latest interview.

Earlier this week, the Taliban also requested to speak at the UN General Assembly, which is being held in New York City.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that while it was important to communicate with the Taliban, "the UN General Assembly is not the appropriate venue for that".

The US, which sits on the credentialing committee, also said it would not make a decision before the end of the summit next week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kristen Stewart impresses fans as she 'nails' Diana's accent in new 'Spencer' trailer

    The film is released in November.

  • Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed

    Witnesses say attackers have struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August

  • Central Europe leaders say migration is not the solution to population decline

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Central European leaders signed a joint declaration on Thursday saying immigration should not be the answer to the European Union's declining birth rate, while calling on the bloc to keep family policy under national jurisdiction. The strong anti-immigrant stances taken by governments in central European countries such as Hungary - while popular with many domestic voters - have contrasted sharply with policies in the rest of the bloc. "Increasing the number of European children is essential to preserving Europe's Christian culture and other religious traditions for future generations," said the statement, signed by the prime ministers of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and the president of Serbia, which is not an EU member.

  • Taliban founder says strict punishment, amputations to return to Afghanistan

    A Taliban founder who will control prisons under the new government in Afghanistan said strict punishment, including amputations and executions, will return.

  • Air Force’s top civilian hints at changes to hypersonic weapons programs

    Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall isn't sure the Air Force is developing the right hypersonic missiles.

  • Futures Drop with Cryptocurrencies Amid Crackdown: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fell with cryptocurrencies and related stocks after the Chinese central bank said such transactions are illegal. Sovereign bond yields fluctuated after an earlier selloff fueled by the prospect of tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomp

  • George Floyd murder: Derek Chauvin appeals against conviction

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin says there were issues with the jury at his trial.

  • The Taliban is bringing back executions and cutting off hands as punishment after retaking control of Afghanistan

    "Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security," the group's cofounder Mullah Nooruddin Turabi told the Associated Press in an interview.

  • Aircraft Drops Water Over Fawn Fire as Woman Arrested in Relation to Blaze

    Firefighters worked to contain the Fawn Fire burning near Redding, California, with a woman arrested in connection to blaze, officials said on Thursday, September 23.The 30-year-old approached firefighters at the scene, stating that she was dehydrated and required medical treatment.She was deemed to be a suspected arsonist after questioning, according to a CalFire statement.Officials said the wildfire reached 5,500 acres on Thursday, with evacuation orders and warnings in place.Lemon Aide Project posted this footage, showing a firefighting aircraft flying over plumes of smoke that evening. Credit: Lemon Aide Project via Storyful

  • House passes $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome system in blowout vote

    The House passed legislation overwhelmingly to provide $1 billion to Israel to restock its Iron Dome short-range missile defense system just days after Democrats removed the funding from a broad stopgap spending bill.

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well

    People couldn't believe the Georgia Republican's cartoon statement on the House floor wasn't a parody.

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • Trumpworld’s Star Lawyers Exit as Storm Clouds Gather

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty/ReutersCivil and criminal investigations in New York and Georgia. Defamation suits from two women. A civil suit over misuse of inauguration funds. A number of complaints related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And a new lawsuit related to the disclosure of the former president’s taxes.Donald Trump is facing even more legal challenges than normal—which is saying something for a man so litigious and familiar with legal duress. But even t

  • Conservative Columnist Hits GOP With A Damning Question About Its Indifference

    Max Boot flipped a Benjamin Franklin quote on Republicans to highlight their reluctance to tackle the major issues of the day.

  • Kamala Harris presses India's Modi gently on human rights in historic meeting

    Vice President Kamala Harris invoked familial ties to India as she pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights in a departure from the Trump administration.

  • Kayleigh McEnany deletes tweet blaming Biden for a 2020 spike in murders that occurred under Trump

    "The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden..." McEnany wrote in the now-deleted post sharing a bar graph showing murders surging in 2020.

  • Prosecutors Pit Trump Org Dynasties Against Each Other

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/ReutersNew York prosecutors appear to have found an opening they can exploit to pry open the notoriously insulated Trump Organization and get past its mob-like code of silence—by leveraging a long-running feud between two warring family fiefdoms.It’s the company’s long-time chief financial officer and his son, Allen and Barry Weisselberg, versus the chief operating officer and his son, Matthew Calamari Sr. and Jr.The target of this three-year

  • Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

    MELINA MARA/GettySomebody’s lying, but who?The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).When asked about it on Wednesday, White House