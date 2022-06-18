Afghanistan: Explosion rocks Sikh temple in Kabul

Matt Murphy & Leo Sands & Patrick Jackson - BBC News
Image shows Kabul
Kabul's Sikh community has diminished rapidly in size over the past few decades

There are fears for the safety of dozens of worshippers in the Afghan capital of Kabul after a Sikh temple was hit in an explosion.

The blast occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning and it is unclear if there are casualties.

One local official at the scene, Gornam Singh, told Reuters news agency there had been up to 30 people inside the temple at the time of the blast.

"We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead," he said.

"The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," Mr Singh added.

Local broadcaster Tolo aired footage showing heavy grey plumes of smoke rising from the area.

The building is the last remaining Sikh temple in the capital, and community leaders recently estimated that just 140 Sikhs remain in predominantly Muslim Afghanistan, down from 100,000 in the 1970s.

The attack is the latest to hit the country since Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan last year:

    Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with Washington, a treaty ally, and Beijing, which continues its assertive stance in claiming almost all of the South China Sea. He will also have to contend with a decades-long insurgency by Maoist rebels and the ongoing threat from violent Muslim extremism in the volatile southern Philippines.