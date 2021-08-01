Afghanistan: Taliban continue attacks on three major cities

·4 min read
Afghan security forces in Herat
Afghan security forces appear to have made the situation in Herat more stable

Fighting is raging around three major cities in south and west Afghanistan, as Taliban militants seek to seize them from government forces.

Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar saw continued clashes on Sunday.

The Taliban have made rapid rural gains since it was announced almost all foreign troops would go by September.

But the fate of these key cities could be crucial amid fears of a humanitarian crisis and how long government forces will be able to hold out.

The fundamentalist Islamist militia is already thought to have captured up to half of all Afghanistan's territory, including lucrative border crossings with Iran and Pakistan, but it has yet to take a provincial capital.

In Lashkar Gah, heavy fighting continued inside the city on Sunday.

Insurgents were reportedly only a few hundred metres from the governor's office on Saturday - but had been pushed back by nightfall.

Afghan and US air strikes have reportedly targeted Taliban positions and government forces say they have killed dozens of militants.

One resident, Halim Karimi, told Agence France-Presse: "Neither the Taliban will have mercy on us, nor will the government stop bombing."

Analysis by Secunder Kermani, BBC News

The Taliban's firm focus is now on Afghanistan's cities. The situation is fluid but Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province where many US and British soldiers lost their lives, looks the most vulnerable right now. Pro-Taliban social media accounts have uploaded videos of their fighters in the heart of the city.

Afghan special forces are being sent in to help push them back, but one local resident told us even if that does end up happening, the Taliban's advance is a powerful assertion of their strength.

The militants are understood to have taken up some positions in the homes of ordinary families, which will make it harder to dislodge them. More lengthy and bloody fighting looks to be ahead.

Flights at Kandahar airport were suspended on Sunday after Taliban rockets struck the complex before dawn, causing some damage to the runway.

One Kandahar MP told the BBC on Saturday the city was at serious risk of falling to the Taliban, with tens of thousands of people already displaced and a humanitarian disaster looming.

Gul Ahmad Kamin said the situation was getting worse hour by hour, and the fighting within the city was the most severe in 20 years.

He said the Taliban now saw Kandahar as a major focal point, a city they want to make their temporary capital. If it fell, then five or six other provinces in the region would also be lost, Mr Kamin said.

Thousands have been displaced in Kandahar, amid fighting between the army and the Taliban
Thousands have been displaced in Kandahar, amid fighting between the army and the Taliban

He said the Taliban fighters were on several sides of the city and because of the large civilian population government forces would not be able to use heavy weaponry if the militants got fully inside.

Afghan special forces have been deployed in the economically important city of Herat, and the situation appeared more stable on Sunday.

Afghan troops are fighting alongside the veteran warlord and anti-Taliban commander, Ismail Khan, who has mobilised citizens to take on the militants.

Air strikes have also been carried out on Taliban positions outside the city.

A guard outside a UN compound near the airport was killed on Friday in what the UN described as a deliberate Taliban attack.

'Islamic emirate'

The EU's special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he believed the war was set to get much worse.

He said he feared the Taliban way of thinking now was "something they had in the past - re-establishing... their Islamic emirate".

And the former head of the British Armed Forces, Gen David Richards, warned the international withdrawal could result in the collapse of the Afghan army's morale, leading to Taliban control and possibly a renewed international terrorist threat.

Humanitarian organisations have also warned of a major crisis in coming months as the Taliban continue their offensive - with a lack of food, water and services, and overcrowding in camps for the displaced.

Map showing areas of full Taliban or government control, updated 29 July 2021
Map showing areas of full Taliban or government control, updated 29 July 2021

US troops and their Nato and regional allies forced the Taliban from power in November 2001.

The group had been harbouring Osama Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda figures linked to the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US.

But despite a continued international presence, billions of dollars of support and training for the Afghan government forces, the Taliban regrouped and gradually regained strength.

In February 2020, then-US President Donald Trump and allies agreed to formulate a deal with the Taliban on the withdrawal of international combat forces.

This year, President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal would take place by September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan official: mortar attack in Kandahar kills 5 people

    A mortar shell struck a taxi in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Sunday, killing at least five civilians including two children, an Afghan official said. Provincial police spokesman Jamal Naser Barekzai blamed the Taliban for the attack, although the militants denied responsibility. Both the Taliban and the government routinely blame each other for attacks on civilians in the capital Kabul and elsewhere.

  • Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters pushed deeper into the southern Afghan provincial capital of Lashkargah on Monday and closed in on government buildings, a senior official said, as the insurgents pressed a rapid advance. Heavy fighting was raging close to the National Directorate of Security, the prison and the police headquarters in the main city in Helmand province, the government official said, asking not to be named. Taliban fighters have moved in on three provincial capitals in the last few days and seized territory nationwide since Washington said it planned a complete withdrawal of troops by September.

  • How Taliban Expanded in Afghanistan During America's Longest War

    As America puts an end to its war in Afghanistan after 20 years, a WSJ analysis of data shows how the Taliban has gradually taken back control of much of the country and expanded its military presence after being toppled in 2001. Photo Illustration: George Downs

  • Biden administration expands resettlement eligibility for Afghans amid Taliban gains

    The State Department’s effort comes after the first round of Afghan interpreters and their families began arriving in the United States last week.

  • Key Vikings storylines from this week

    Vikings fans, miss anything? Here are some of the key storylines recently:

  • Taliban say flooding kills 150 in Afghanistan

    Cleanup operations continued Saturday in the Afghan village of Merdesh after flash flooding struck a remote area in the country's mountainous northeast, killing at least 150 people. (July 31)

  • Top Secret Project Costs Lockheed $225 Million in Q2 Earnings

    What's more, the "miss" was caused by the fact that Lockheed recorded a $225 million loss -- about $0.61 per share -- connected to delays in a single "classified" aeronautics program. Here's another thing: Even if you take Q2's "miss" at face value, Lockheed Martin expects to make up its missing penny in short order. Issuing new and improved guidance for the rest of this year, Lockheed predicted it will end 2021 with earnings of $26.70 to $27 per share -- about $0.30 ahead of previous guidance.

  • How the United States ‘unwon’ the war in Afghanistan and failed a suffering people

    Operation Enduring Freedom never gave the patient Afghani population any reason to tolerate an occupying force. | Opinion

  • ‘Rick and Morty’ Mixes ‘Goodfellas’ With Anime in ‘Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion’

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you have watched “Rick and Morty” Season 5, Episode 7, “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion.” There is a lot going on in this week’s episode of “Rick and Morty,” “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion.” There are, obviously, the “Voltron” and titular “Neon Genesis Rickvangelion” riffs. There is the anime component, in general, leading […]

  • China's Su blasts into Olympic 100m final, Bromell out

    China's Su Bingtian ran an Asian record of 9.83 seconds to qualify for the men's Olympic 100m final on Sunday, while US medal hope Trayvon Bromell missed the cut.

  • The COVID culture war: At what point should personal freedom yield to the common good?

    America's debate over pandemic mask and vaccine mandates hinges on an age-old dilemma: When does personal liberty yield to the public interest?

  • Video shows robbery, shooting of man in Kips Bay

    The robbery happened around 2:15 a.m. at the corner of 30th Street and 3rd Avenue.

  • Tennis mixed doubles has its moment at the Olympics

    Novak Djokovic unleashed a scream as if he had just won one of his 20 Grand Slam titles. This being the slightly less prestigious mixed doubles competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic broke out into a fit of laughter at Djokovic’s outsized reaction after he served out a first-round win over the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Marcelo Melo. The contrast in personalities proved to be a winning formula in Djokovic’s first competitive mixed doubles tournament in 15 years.

  • Gunmen kill 2 at funeral for Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

    At least two people were killed on Sunday south of the Lebanese capital when gunmen opened fire at the funeral of a Hezbollah commander who was killed a day earlier, an official from the group said. The Lebanese military said they deployed in the coastal town of Khaldeh to contain the tension after heavy fire — including from rocket-propelled grenades — terrorized residents and brought traffic to a standstill. Lebanese media reported that a man from one of the Sunni Arab tribes of Khaldeh opened fire during a wedding party at a club on Saturday night, killing Ali Chebli, a fighter in Hezbollah.

  • Doncic, Slovenia edge Spain 95-87 to sweep basketball group

    Luka Doncic's winning streak with Slovenia will carry right into the Olympic quarterfinals. Spain's streak of Olympic medals is in serious jeopardy, with a quarterfinal date with the U.S. looming. Doncic just missed the first triple-double in the Olympics in nine years and the Slovenians edged Spain 95-87 on Sunday in a tense and important final game of men's group play.

  • Ford Moving toward Build-to-Order, Away from Packed Dealer Lots

    'I know we're wasting money on incentives,' says CEO Jim Farley, acknowledging the way people buy cars and trucks is changing.

  • Fighting rages in three Afghan cities as Taliban launches sustained assault

    ‘People want to leave, but don’t know where they can go. We are surrounded, there is fighting everywhere’

  • Postecoglou starts Celtic league reign with Hearts defeat

    Australian Ange Postecoglou lost his first Scottish Premiership game in charge of Celtic on Saturday as promoted Hearts grabbed a late 2-1 victory.

  • German NGO Sea-Watch rescues nearly 100 migrants overnight in Mediterranean

    ABOARD SEA-WATCH 3, Mediterranean (Reuters) - German NGO Sea-Watch said on Friday it had rescued nearly 100 migrants in the Mediterranean overnight, many of whom were injured, some with severe "fuel burns" - chemical burns caused by exposure to gasoline mixed with seawater. Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months with better weather. According to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have perished this year in the Mediterranean.

  • Analysis: How Chris Duarte fits on the Indiana Pacers

    A look at former Oregon Ducks star guard Chris Duarte and his fit on his new NBA team, the Indiana Pacers, who selected him 13th overall.