Afghanistan: All foreign troops must leave by deadline - Taliban

·3 min read

Any foreign troops left in Afghanistan after Nato's September withdrawal deadline will be at risk as occupiers, the Taliban has told the BBC.

It comes amid reports that 1,000 mainly US troops could remain on the ground to protect diplomatic missions and Kabul's international airport.

Nato's 20-year military mission in the country has all but ended.

But violence in the country continues to rise, with the Taliban taking more territory.

As Afghan forces prepare to take charge of security alone, concern is growing for the future of Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said seizing Kabul militarily was "not Taliban policy".

But speaking to the BBC from the militant group's office in Qatar, he said no foreign forces - including military contractors - should remain in the city after the withdrawal was complete.

"If they leave behind their forces against the Doha agreement then in that case it will be the decision of our leadership how we proceed," Mr Shaheen told the BBC.

"We would react and the final decision is with our leadership," he said.

Diplomats, NGOs and other foreign civilians would not be targeted by the Taliban, he insisted, and no ongoing protection force for them was needed.

"We are against the foreign military forces, not diplomats, NGOs and workers and NGOs functioning and embassies functioning - that is something our people need. We will not pose any threat to them," he said.

Mr Shaheen described last week's withdrawal from Bagram Airfield - once the largest US military base in Afghanistan - as a "historic moment".

Under a deal with the Taliban, the US and its Nato allies agreed to withdraw all troops in return for a commitment by the militants not to allow al-Qaeda or any other extremist group to operate in the areas they control.

President Joe Biden set a deadline of 11 September - the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US - for American troops to fully withdraw, but reports suggest the pullout may be complete within days.

An Afghan MP speaking on behalf of the Afghan government said the withdrawal was being carried out irresponsibly.

The MP, Razwan Murad, told the BBC that the government was ready for talks and a ceasefire and the Taliban should now prove that they were committed to peace.

Armed men declare they will support the Afghan army near Kabul
Some armed men have pledged to support the Afghan army in defending Kabul against the Taliban

Mr Shaheen denied that the militant group had played any part in the recent uptick in violence.

He insisted that many districts had fallen to the Taliban through mediation after Afghan soldiers refused to fight.

On Sunday, the Taliban captured another area in southern Kandahar province. The militants say they now control about a quarter of the country's nearly 400 districts.

The Taliban spokesman described the current government as "moribund" and referred to the country as the "Islamic emirate" - an indication that the group envisaged a theocratic basis for governing the country and were unlikely to agree to Afghan government demands for elections.

Mr Shaheen said elections had so far not been raised in negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

US-led forces ousted the Taliban from power in Afghanistan in October 2001. The group had been harbouring Osama Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda figures linked to the 9/11 attacks in the US.

President Biden has said the American pull-out is justified as US forces have made sure Afghanistan cannot again become a base for foreign jihadists to plot against the West.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, meanwhile, insists that the country's security forces are fully capable of keeping insurgents at bay, but many believe the withdrawal risks casting the country back into the grip of the Taliban.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

    The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced toward the border, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement.

  • 'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

    KABUL (Reuters) -As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next. Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11. With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.

  • Britain will keep boots on the ground in Afghanistan with special forces set to stay

    British Special Forces are being lined up to remain in Afghanistan after soldiers withdraw, The Telegraph can reveal. Boris Johnson is expected to make a final decision on Monday at a meeting of the National Security Council. However, one former SAS soldier who was recently in Afghanistan told this newspaper that the decision was as good as done and a small number of troops will remain in the country as an “advisory group”. He added the role of the SAS in Afghanistan will be to “provide training

  • Hundreds of Afghan troops flee across border to escape Taliban offensive

    Hundreds of Afghan troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan as the Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum with the fall of 10 districts in Badakhshan province. The militants on Sunday night appeared poised to move on the provincial capital, as well as the centre of neighbouring Takhar province, after demoralised and poorly equipped Afghan troops either surrendered or retreated. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed the border to escape the advance, Tajikistan's St

  • Ukrainian army under fire for making female soldiers march in high heels

    Several women in the government and elsewhere protested after pictures emerged showing female soldiers wearing high heels during a rehearsal for a military parade celebrating Ukraine’s independence.

  • The interpreters who say they have been left for dead in Afghanistan as U.S. and U.K. troops pull out after 20-year war

    Interpreters who assisted the United States and its partners during the Afghan war say they are being left behind at the end of the 20-year.

  • Some Philippine troops jump before military plane crashes in flames, killing at least 45

    MANILA (Reuters) -A Philippines Air Force troop plane crashed and broke up in flames on a southern island on Sunday, killing at least 45 people after some jumped free, officials said, in the country's worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years. The plane had attempted to land at Jolo airport, but overshot the runway without touching down. "A number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash," the Joint Task Force Sulu said in a statement.

  • Taliban take districts in northern Afghanistan from fleeing troops

    The Taliban have made strides throughout the country, but their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country.

  • Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign

    More than a million people on Sunday began planting 250 million saplings in India’s most populous state, part of an annual mass tree planting campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change. Lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from social organizations swarmed riverbanks, farms, forests, schools and government buildings, planting saplings at designated spots. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects has placed greater stress on the land.

  • China Has a BIG Plan for Post-U.S. Afghanistan—and It’s Worth Billions

    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to government officials in Afghanistan told The Daily Beast that Kabul authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an exte

  • Afghanistan: Taking stock as U.S. withdraws

    Correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from the Afghan capital of Kabul, a city that has changed profoundly in the past two decades since the invasion by American forces in 2001 – where a generation that has grown up enjoying simple freedoms fears the Taliban will sweep back into power once U.S. forces leave.

  • Traffic stop leads to deadly shooting by North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

    A deputy shot and killed a person during a traffic stop Sunday.

  • Oregon Governor Kate Brown says record heat wave "a harbinger of things to come"

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown says states in the Pacific Northwest need federal help to address increasingly frequent heat waves and drought.

  • Wimbledon wildcard star Emma Raducanu to play Australian 'superbrat' - but not on Centre Court

    Her explosion on to the world tennis scene has captivated a sporting nation as this year's against-the-odds Wimbledon fairytale. However, the history-making exploits of Emma Raducanu - the first British teenager to reach the last 16 since 1959 - appear yet to fully convince schedulers. The 18-year-old's latest showdown, against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, has been denied Centre Court billing to the likely frustration of 7,500 who have pre-bought tickets. Instead, the new darling of British spor

  • Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

    Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang, best known for extorting $11 million from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day attack, infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, largely through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers, cybersecurity researchers said. The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it was investigating the attack along with the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, though “the scale of this incident may make it so that we are unable to respond to each victim individually.”

  • Even in the U.S. he couldn't escape the label 'untouchable'

    Prem Pariyar fled Nepal only to encounter caste discrimination in the U.S. A survey shows Dalits have faced assaults and discrimination at universities, tech firms and more.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton blames car damage for big points loss

    Mercedes' seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said car damage had cost him second place and precious points in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. The Briton had been running in second place but finished fourth, with Mercedes giving the go-ahead for team mate Valtteri Bottas to overtake, in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The Dutch youngster, who has now won three races in a row and five in total this season, is 32 points clear in the championship.

  • Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

    The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed on landing shortly before noon in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.

  • All In A Day's Work: Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Dismisses Open Cannabis Cases, Moves On To Indict Trump Organization

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., appeared virtually in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday to dismiss 4,503 open marijuana arrest cases, “preventing unnecessary future contacts with the criminal justice system...and law enforcement without fear of arrest or deportation.” Vance called dismissing the marijuana cases en masse an important step toward addressing the decades of racial disparities behind New York City’s cannabis enforcement. “But [NY’s capital] Albany must not delay

  • UFC vet John Dodson details near-death car accident: ‘I hit the car and we rolled’

    John Dodson says his vehicle rolled at least once with him and his family inside during Friday's near-death car accident.