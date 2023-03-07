Afghanistan: Hopes fade as universities reopen without women

2
Barbara Plett Usher - BBC News, Delhi
·4 min read
Male students arrive at Herat University after it reopened on March 6, 2023.
Male students returned to class in Herat and other universities this week

Afghan universities have begun reopening after a winter break, but the new term is another painful reminder to young women of how their world is shrinking.

The higher education ministry announced late last year that female students would be barred from returning to class, reversing policies that had allowed them to continue their studies after the Taliban government took power in Kabul in 2021.

"Now I'm a No-one," said a fourth-year computer science student.

"My plan was to finish university, do my masters, and then my PHD. I wanted to work and serve my nation, my people, my country. I can't do that now."

Just months earlier, she and her friends had been talking about how to prepare for graduation.

Now several young women who spoke with the BBC said they cried as they shared memories of happy hopeful times with friends, and watched their brothers and cousins resume studies without them.

Atefa, the only one willing to let her first name be used for the article, is a 19-year-old computer science student in Herat who didn't even have a chance to form those memories.

She had just passed the university entrance exam and planned to become a website developer, but "all that has been wasted," she said.

"My friends and I put a lot of pressure on ourselves to pass the exam [but] my dream couldn't come true… it has come to an end."

Women protesting in Kabul, Afghanistan
The December 2022 ban on women attending university triggered protests

There have been a lot of endings for Afghan women as the Taliban steadily rolls back their rights and freedoms, squeezing them out of public space.

Girls had already been excluded from secondary schools last year before the government applied the same ban to university students.

Several Taliban officials say it's temporary. They've presented various explanations for it, from alleged violations of a strict dress code, to a lack of funds, to the need to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.

But there is evidence of disagreement within the ranks, with the clerics advising Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada strongly opposed to education and work for women.

The reality is that most universities had already introduced measures to separate men and women.

"If they are telling us to wear a hijab, we are happy to do that," said a second-year theatre student at Kabul University. "If we need to have a segregated class, we are happy for that to happen, but just let us learn."

The ban has been traumatic for male students as well.

Returning to class felt like a funeral, said one in the east of the country.

"The feeling was as though someone had died in our university," he said. "Everyone was really upset. I know the reason… but I was scared to speak up because I thought that the Taliban government would arrest me."

Three young girls walking together in Afghanistan
Young girls still go to school in Afghanistan but they are excluded from education beyond that

"You can't build our country with only men," said another young man in Parwan province. "We need women to work with us shoulder to shoulder."

He told the BBC that even though it's women who've been banned, "we feel there are restrictions on us as well."

Protests have been muted. The Taliban broke up a small demonstration outside the United Nations office on Tuesday. Social media also showed a handful of female students apparently sitting on the street outside Kabul University reading their books.

Some put out a joint statement calling on male students to boycott classes until universities open for all. But so far that hasn't happened.

A second-year language major said a boycott would be a waste of time because nothing would change.

But he challenged the Taliban to "show me a single quote in the Quran that girls should not be educated".

"If I'm right and there isn't any such passage, then girls should be allowed to go to schools and universities," he said. "We need … female employees because men can't do those jobs alone."

The Taliban's treatment of women and girls has outraged the international community, increasing Afghanistan's isolation at a time when its economy is collapsing. A UN report released this week said the restrictions could amount to crimes against humanity.

In an interview with the BBC Pashto language service, the Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi acknowledged there were "some shortcomings" when it came to employment and education for women.

But "it is not like everything completely shut," he said, noting that tens of thousands of women were still working in government ministries.

"We hope the problems will be solved gradually," he added without elaborating. "The world should have patience for this."

Some female students are clinging to a rumour that the education ban may be lifted on 23 March. That's the formal start to the academic year - the universities have opened early so students could make up lessons they missed last year.

But that is a desperate hope borne out of a profound sense of loss and despair.

"Let us complete our education," said the theatre student, "so that we can do something about our future."

Recommended Stories

  • Women's employment drops by 25% in Afghanistan since mid-2021 - ILO

    Female employment in Afghanistan has dropped by a quarter after the Taliban took over the country, according to estimates from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which said the fall was exacerbated by restrictions on women working and studying. The ILO said the 25% drop in female employment took place by the final quarter of 2022 from the second quarter of 2021, compared with a 7% drop for men. The Taliban took over the country in August 2021 as foreign forces withdrew.

  • South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labour

    Seoul controversially agrees to compensate its own citizens rather than seeking money from Japan.

  • Factbox-South Korea moves to resolve historical, legal disputes with Japan

    South Korea on Monday proposed establishing a public foundation to compensate victims of wartime forced labour by Japan, to help resolve strained ties between the two countries. Efforts to overcome historical disputes between South Korea and Japan were renewed under South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, with both countries vowing to improve ties. - Relations between the two North Asian U.S. allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

  • Frisbie Hospital's plan to send baby deliveries to Portsmouth approved in $2.75M deal

    The Rochester hospital will move baby deliveries to its sister hospital in Portsmouth as local foundation drops its opposition to plan.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU law would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The rules - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Norfolk Southern: ‘This is an opportunity for railroads to do better,’ analyst says

    Bloomberg Intelligence Sector Head & Senior Analyst Lee Klaskow joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Norfolk Southern derailments, the transport company’s six-point safety plan, regulation, and the outlook for Norfolk Southern.

  • Amnesty says Taliban must halt their abuses in Afghanistan

    A leading international rights group appealed on Monday for the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the ongoing, “relentless abuses” by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, including severe restrictions on women and freedom of speech. Despite initial promises for a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The Taliban have banned women from public life and girls education beyond the sixth grade, carried out public executions after sentences before Taliban courts and cracked down on minority communities.

  • Netanyahu slams reservists protesting judicial reforms

    STORY: As tensions mount within Israel over the future of the government and the judiciary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized a group of army reservists who said they would not attend a training day in protest of the government's planned judicial overhaul.In a letter, some 37 pilots and navigators with an Air Force F-15 squadron said they would skip drills set for this week and instead "devote our time to dialogue and reflection for the sake of democracy and national unity."Netanyahu said such refusal endangered Israel's existence, and said that Israelis needed to fight side by side whatever their political differences, adding, "This was the case throughout all of Israel's wars, regardless of the struggles and disagreements among us. Refusal threatens this existential foundation."The air force reservists' refusal is the latest to emerge from the country's armed forces over the planned judicial reforms.Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government seeks changes that include curbs on the Supreme Court, which it accuses of over-reach. Critics worry that Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - wants excessive power over the judiciary.Last weekend demonstrators chanting "democracy" blocked a highway in Tel Aviv. Another crowd protested in Jerusalem. Among them was Natasha Dudinsky."I wish we had another kind of government, I am not happy with this government, but, even if it stays, I do not think they should change the regime, and basic democratic laws and the separation of powers is very important, and they want to cut the judicial independence and I think it is very dangerous."Weekly and increasingly raucous demonstrations have swept the country, with some protest leaders - among them former military chiefs - saying that a non-democratic turn in government would warrant mass-disobedience within the ranks.Last month a group of Israeli army veterans who served in the 1973 Yom Kippur War dragged an old tank to a protest against the proposed judicial changes.Isaac Herzog, the country's president, who has a largely ceremonial role, has emerged as a potential dealmaker between the government and the opposition.Herzog on Monday said a compromise in the government's judicial overhaul plan could be imminent.In a statement, Herzog said "We are closer than ever to the possibility of an agreed outline. There are agreements behind the scenes on most things."

  • Spotlight on ruthless smugglers, rescue failures after Italy migrant disaster

    Five days after leaving Turkey, migrants crammed in darkness aboard a wooden sailboat pleaded with their traffickers to radio for help as they rocked in increasingly stormy seas off Italy. The people smugglers reassured them they were safe, holding up an iPad to show how close they were to the shore and saying they wanted to land on the southern toe of Italy in the dead of night to avoid police patrols and certain arrest. Hours later, the boat, named "Summer Love", smashed apart on rocks within sight of the village of Steccato di Cutro, killing at least 72 of the estimated 180 migrants aboard.

  • I decided to stop talking about my weight in front of my kids. Here's what experts say about the risks of normalizing diet talk.

    "Talking to kids about weight can backfire because they may begin to feel self-conscious, anxious or ashamed of their bodies," says one expert/

  • In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks

    Iranian missile attacks across the Iraqi border are unacceptable and put both civilians and regional stability at risk, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on a visit to the Iraqi capital nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion. "With its missile attacks, the Iranian regime shows not only that it recklessly and brutally suppresses its own people, it also puts human life and the stability of the whole region at risk to hold on to power," she said on Tuesday. Last year, Tehran fired missiles at bases of Kurdish groups in northern Iraq it accuses of involvement in protests against its restrictions on women, displacing hundreds of Iranian Kurds and killing some.

  • Texas remembers the Alamo every March. Here are 10 things you may not know about the Lone Star State's history

    On March 2nd, 1836, settlers in Mexican Texas signed the Texas Declaration of Independence; here are ten facts you didn't know about the Texas Revolution

  • At least 6 Palestinians killed during Israeli West Bank raid

    The Israeli army raided the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, leading to a gunbattle that killed at least six Palestinians and wounded 10 others. Israeli military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss events still unfolding, said the army had entered Jenin to arrest suspects involved in the killing of two Israeli brothers in the northern West Bank town of Hawara last week. The army also said it was operating in the nearby flashpoint city of Nablus for the same reason.

  • Russian media report assassination attempt on Russian oligarch Malofeev, who financed Russian militants

    Russian Kremlin-aligned media have reported that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has allegedly prevented an assassination attempt on pro-Kremlin ​​oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, who had financed Russian militants operating in Ukrainian Donbas.

  • Two of four US citizens kidnapped in Mexico found dead: governor

    Two of the four US citizens kidnapped after crossing over the border into northeastern Mexico have been found dead, a senior Mexican official said Tuesday."Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the (minivan).

  • Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians started launching Shaheds from north

    The Russian invasion forces began to launch Shahed kamikaze drones from the northern direction so that the drone could cover a shorter distance for an attack on the territory of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force Command, said on the Ukrainian national television on March 5.

  • US must stop suppressing China or risk 'conflict' - FM

    STORY: The U.S. has been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than fair or rule-based competition, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a news conference in Beijing on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting."The United States' perception and views of China are seriously distorted," Qin said. "It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge. This is like the first button in the shirt being put wrong."Relations between the two superpowers have been tense for years over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and war in Ukraine but they worsened after controversy involving a balloon which the U.S. said was a Chinese spying device and shot down last month.

  • Nick Cannon Teases He Has 'Big News' Coming as He Shares Baby Bottle Emoji

    Nick Cannon may be welcoming another little one if his latest Instagram Story is any indication

  • Trans weightlifters can compete against women, US court rules

    Transgender athletes must be allowed to compete in the women’s division of USA Powerlifting following a decision in a discrimination court case.

  • Discrimination based on caste is pervasive in South Asian communities around the world – now Seattle has banned it

    Speakers discussing the proposed ordinance to add caste to Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws at Seattle City Hall, on Feb. 21, 2023. AP Photo/John FroschauerSeattle became the first city in the U.S. to outlaw caste-based discrimination against immigrants from stigmatized groups in South Asia’s traditional social hierarchy. The ordinance, adding caste to Seattle’s existing anti-discrimination policies, was proposed by Kshama Sawant, the only Indian American councilwoman in the city, which is hom