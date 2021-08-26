Afghanistan Marine veteran rips global leaders over Kabul airport explosions

A decorated Marine veteran had a clear message for global leaders after explosions rocked Kabul's airport Thursday.

Thursday's explosions reportedly left at least a dozen killed and more wounded, including at least four Americans injured.

"Cowards kill innocent people, and coward leaders give them the opportunity," Afghanistan veteran Johnny "Joey" Jones tweeted. "National disgrace, global tragedy."

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. "We will provide additional details when we can."

Jones served two combat tours and was injured in a 2010 Afghanistan improvised explosive device incident that resulted in him losing both his legs above the knee and suffering severe damage to his right forearm and both wrists.

