Afghanistan news: Biden to address end of war in Afghanistan; Taliban declare victory

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon to mark the end of the nation's longest war.

The military retreated one day and one minute ahead of its Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

After the withdrawal was announced, Biden issued a statement that held firm in its timing rather than having the US push out the deadline, saying the Joint Chiefs and commanders on the ground agreed it was the best course. "Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead," the president said.

Biden's remarks are scheduled for 2:45 p.m. EDT.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, based in Fort Bragg, N.C., was the final soldier to leave Afghanistan as U.S. troops boarded a C-17 aircraft in Kabul.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will continue to try to get Americans and Afghans out of the country, and will work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure, either over land or by charter flight once the Kabul airport reopens.

How it unfolded: Taliban leaders walk across airport runway to mark triumph; US finishes withdrawal

Members of the Taliban Badri 313 military unit arrive at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 31, 2021, after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power.

Advocates call for 'humanitarian corridor' in Afghanistan

The Biden administration needs to help create a “humanitarian corridor” inside Afghanistan so civilians at risk of Taliban reprisals can safely escape the country now that the U.S. military has withdrawn, refugee advocates said on Tuesday.

“Humanitarian corridors are absolutely essential,” said Michael Breen, president and CEO of Human Rights First, an advocacy group that has been at the forefront of trying to help evacuate at-risk Afghans.

“Every other option for moving people out of the country” – such as encouraging Afghans to flee via overland routes or helping them get out through covert extractions – will necessarily involve small numbers and great risk, he said in a briefing with reporters Tuesday.

Adam Malaty-Urh, an adviser to the Association of Wartime Allies and an Afghanistan veteran, estimated that as many as 118,000 Afghans eligible for special U.S. visas because of their service with the U.S. military remain in the country. The State Department has said the U.S. evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, but it has not given a precise breakdown of that figure, except to say that 6,000 of those were American citizens.

“The only way to move the kinds of numbers we're talking about is with humanitarian corridors and flights out (and) border crossings open,” Breen said, “and that's something that only the United States, through diplomatic leverage, can achieve.”

Breen and others said Afghans outside of Kabul face even greater threats from the Taliban because there’s less media scrutiny and limited international visibility into what’s happening in those places.

Joseph Azam, a board member of the Afghan-American Foundation, said he and other advocates have been inundated with horrific reports from friends and relatives of atrocities occurring outside of Kabul.

“We've heard everything from abductions taking place to firsthand accounts of women and girls being abducted into forced marriage, which is effectively rape” Azam said. “We've had many, many reports of former government officials, former allies, former employees of international NGOs being kidnapped and beaten … We need to help people who counted on our word and who tried to push forward our values and our ideals.”

– Deirdre Shesgreen

Sullivan: Effort to help Americans out of Afghanistan is ongoing

WASHINGTON — The United States says its mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue after Monday’s withdrawal.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, says it’s just that the evacuation effort “has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission.” He cited “considerable leverage” the U.S. has over the Taliban to get out any remaining Americans — a number that U.S. official have said is under 200.

Sullivan says the U.S. intends to continue sending health, food and other forms of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. He says that other forms of aid, including economic and developmental, would depend on Taliban actions and adherence to publicly stated commitments.

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war.

American forces helped evacuate over 120,000 U.S. citizens, foreigners and Afghans after the Taliban regained control of the country, according to the White House. Coalition forces also evacuated their citizens and Afghans. But foreign nations and the U.S. government acknowledged they didn’t evacuate all who wanted to go.

– Associated Press

Harris presides over Senate passage of bill to repatriate Americans from Afghanistan

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the Senate on Tuesday as the upper chamber moved to quickly pass a bill to provide increased temporary assistance to U.S. citizens returning from Afghanistan and other foreign countries.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., asked for unanimous consent to approve the Emergency Repatriation Assistance for Return Americans Act. The bill, which passed the House last week without a roll call vote, heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The bill was approved despite an agreement in the Senate not to consider legislation during the August recess.

The he legislation provides up to $20 million in emergency repatriation assistance for U.S. citizens returning from foreign countries through 2022.

Over the last 18 days of the U.S. withdrawal push, an estimated 6,000 people of the 123,000 civilians evacuated were U.S. citizens, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Approximately 100 to 200 U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

– Courtney Subramanian, Ledge King and Bart Jansen

Images show Taliban wearing US military gear

Shortly after the final American troops departed from Afghanistan, Taliban fighters donned equipment the U.S. left behind.

Images and video captured by the Los Angeles Times in the hours after the withdrawal displayed a surreal scene of triumph. Taliban forces celebrated their victory dressed in American uniforms and armor, many with night vision goggles and brandishing U.S.-manufactured weapons, originally sent to the country to be used against them.

The militants, in control of Afghanistan for the first time in 20 years, surveyed the leftover equipment and supplies, shouting praises to God and praying on the airport tarmac.

Several photos show Taliban fighters, difficult to distinguish from American troops when wearing U.S. uniforms, standing next to military helicopters and trucks.

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, has said much of the military equipment has been “de-militarized,” with some of it essentially inoperable.

– Matthew Brown

Taliban Badri special force fighters take a position at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 31, 2021, after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power.

Pakistan warns of economic collapse

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday urged the international community to act to prevent an “economic collapse" in neighboring Afghanistan after the takeover of the country by the Taliban and the pullout of U.S. forces.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says it's in the interest of peace and stability for the world to remain engaged and not abandon Afghanistan, since more instability and further exodus of Afghans fleeing the Taliban rule were not in the interest of the nation.

He said that “this is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history. International community must remain engaged, do not let economic collapse take place in Afghanistan.”

Qureshi spoke at a joint news conference with visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday, a day after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, marking the end of the 20 years of war next door.

Qureshi said Pakistan facilitated the evacuation of more than 10,000 foreigners from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. He said Pakistan has already been hosting more than 3 million Afghan refugees for the past decades and that his Islamic nation lacks the capacity to absorb more refugees.

– Associated Press

Taliban declare victory

Taliban officials walked across the sole runway at Kabul’s airport in a symbolic gesture of victory just hours after the last U.S. military plane departed, signaling the end of America’s longest war.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, at center holding shawl, arrives accompanied by officials to address a media conference at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban joyously fired guns into the air and offered words of reconciliation as they celebrated defeating the United States and returning to power after two decades of war that devastated Afghanistan.

“The world should have learned their lesson, and this is the enjoyable moment of victory," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a livestream posted by a militant, according to the Associated Press.

The scene unfolded at Hamid Karzai International Airport where heavily armed Taliban fighters walked through hangars on the military side, passing some of the CH-46 helicopters the State Department used in its evacuations before rendering them unflyable, the AP reported.

– Ledyard King

In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., abandoned and disabled vehicles and aircraft are seen at Kabul's international airport after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021.

Military equipment left in Afghanistan

The U.S. military likely abandoned tens of millions of dollars’ worth of aircraft, armored vehicles and sophisticated defensive systems in the rush to leave the airport in Kabul safely.

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said some of the equipment had been “de-militarized,” essentially rendered inoperable. Troops likely used thermate grenades, which burn at temperatures of 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, to destroy key components of the equipment, according to a Defense department official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Some pieces of equipment were likely blown up. Another Defense official also not authorized to speak publicly, acknowledged that a blast heard last week at the airport was related to destroying equipment.

– Tom Vanden Brook

