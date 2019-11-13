Afghanistan on Notice: Why America Needs to Establish a Troop Withdrawal Deadline

President Donald Trump wants to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. The Democrats and the American people want to remove U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. And the troops certainly want to leave Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, no one seems to know how to do it.

Many fear that a precipitous withdrawal would create a power vacuum that the Taliban would soon fill. Afghan spaces would soon be ungoverned; Al Qaeda would return; our allies would be massacred. After eighteen years of assistance, the Afghan government does not appear capable of standing on its own, and U.S. forces seem stuck.

There is a way out of Afghanistan, however, and it can be accomplished before Trump leaves the White House. But it would need to be clearly explained to the American people since it would create a good deal of backlash and misunderstanding.

If the United States wants to withdraw from Afghanistan, then it is time to announce a firm deadline for withdrawal—say, a year out—and stick to it. Only a clear withdrawal date (or “date certain,” to use the puzzling Yoda-like term of art) can lead to a successful outcome of this forever war.

Critics would howl and decry the notion of telegraphing our plans to the Taliban. But that would merely show that they don’t understand the strategic logic of withdrawal or the nature of guerrilla warfare. The most important actor in Afghanistan, what strategists sometimes refer to as the “center of gravity,” is not the Taliban but the President Ashraf Ghani government. The central U.S. goal is not to defeat the insurgents but to establish a viable national government able to stand on its own.

It is not America’s enemies who are the main obstacle to success, in other words, but America’s allies. Washington’s strategy needs to focus on changing the behavior in Kabul, where its true problems reside.

Deadlines concentrate the mind. As anyone who has tried to complete any kind of project knows, without a little extra pressure, nothing gets done. As it stands, Ghani has little incentive to try to improve the performance of his government. As long as he can count on the support of thousands of NATO troops, there is no reason to cooperate with the regional warlords or try to cut deals with local Pashtun leaders who might be seduced away from the Taliban. He has to make no tough decisions as long as his basic security is assured by the United States.

