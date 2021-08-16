Afghanistan Paralympic team now can't compete in Tokyo

Afghanistan's Paralympic team won't compete in the Tokyo Paralympics following the country's fall to the Taliban and the closure of all commercial flights at the Kabul airport, NPR reports.

Why it matters: Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent Afghanistan at a Paralympic Games, which begin Aug. 24, per Reuters.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Afghanistan was banned at the 2000 Paralympic games due to the Taliban's treatment of women.

The big picture: At least seven people were killed Monday during chaotic scenes at Kabul's airport and on roads, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee.

"Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo," the International Paralympic Committee's press office told NPR. "We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time."

Go deeper: Axios' full Afghanistan coverage

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free