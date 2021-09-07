Afghanistan: Protesters take to the streets, chant in defiance of Taliban in Kabul

Reuters Videos

The families of about 140 soldiers from the 4th battalion, 31st infantry welcomed their loved ones back home as they arrived at Fort Drum army base in upstate New York."I'm very happy to be home," said Chief Warrant Officer 2, John Garwood as he was reunited with his wife Liz and their three children.Another returning officer, Captain Swasey Brown, described his homecoming as "amazing" and said he was looking forward to staying at home and cooking with his family.Brown's unit, known as the Polar Bears, provided security for defensive forces in Afghanistan when the Taliban captured the country's capital, Kabul. The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on August 30, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the militant Taliban's return to power.