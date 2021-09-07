Afghanistan: Protesters take to the streets, chant in defiance of Taliban in Kabul
Protesters crowded the streets surrounding the presidential palace in Kabul.
Protesters crowded the streets surrounding the presidential palace in Kabul.
"These people (the Taliban) are very unjust, and they are not human at all," she said. There were no known casualties from the firing, and video footage from Tuesday's protests, some of it shared on social media, showed Taliban pointing their rifles in the air before they pull the trigger. But the protests, nearly a month after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, along with daily, smaller demonstrations around the country often led by women, pose a challenge to the new Afghan government https://www.reuters.com/world/india/taliban-fire-air-scatter-kabul-protesters-no-reports-injuries-2021-09-07 announced late on Tuesday.
The prime minister faces a grilling in the House of Commons amid the ongoing crisis.
New video shows Taliban fighters firing into the air as protests erupt in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Doha, Qatar for conversations with top diplomatic leaders. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBSN AM" from Doha with more details.
Taiwan says nuclear-capable bombers were among the jets that flew into the air defence zone.
The CEO of video game company Tripwire resigned Monday after making comments on social media in support of Texas's latest abortion restrictions.
Who was the best player on Notre Dame's offense in the opener?
The Islamic extremist group claims full control of Afghanistan with the purported defeat of resistance fighters, but it won't say why 6 planes aren't being allowed to depart.
Dozens of people evacuated from Afghanistan by the United States military have applied for asylum in Germany during their layovers at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base, officials said Tuesday. “We are following all previously-established legal protocols, and referring any requests for asylum to the appropriate German authorities," said Joseph Giordono-Scholz, a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. “The U.S. Air Base at Ramstein is on German sovereign territory,” Germany's Interior Ministry said in a statement.
“The View” returned for its 25th season on Tuesday, and Joy Behar wasted no time in getting back into the swing of things. Discussing the recent anti-abortion law passed in Texas, the host was blunt about her feelings on it, saying that it is effectively creating an American version of the Taliban. The law bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around six weeks. And, at six weeks, most women don’t know they’re pregnant yet. It also allows private citizens
Israel launched a massive manhunt in the country's north and the occupied West Bank early Monday after six Palestinian prisoners tunneled out of their cell and escaped from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media. Efforts to capture the escapees will likely draw attention to the Palestinian Authority’s security coordination with Israel, which is deeply unpopular among Palestinians.
Cars powered by an internal combustion engine made up just 10% of BYD's sales in August—down from 58% a year ago.
The families of about 140 soldiers from the 4th battalion, 31st infantry welcomed their loved ones back home as they arrived at Fort Drum army base in upstate New York."I'm very happy to be home," said Chief Warrant Officer 2, John Garwood as he was reunited with his wife Liz and their three children.Another returning officer, Captain Swasey Brown, described his homecoming as "amazing" and said he was looking forward to staying at home and cooking with his family.Brown's unit, known as the Polar Bears, provided security for defensive forces in Afghanistan when the Taliban captured the country's capital, Kabul. The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on August 30, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the militant Taliban's return to power.
On what's traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the suspect, who has not been named, got the knife from within the store, according to AP.
The FBI said “several items of interest” were recovered from the Bardstown subdivision targeted in its latest search.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday the Japanese government agreed to purchase 150 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it will produce using Novavax Inc's formula. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is preparing to make the vaccine domestically and will distribute it in early 2022, pending approval from regulators, the company said in a statement. The TAK-019 vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials in Japan, according to Takeda.
Nicole Comstock reports from Van Nuys where a 2-year-old toddler in diapers was discovered and rescued by a food delivery driver at night in the middle of Burbank Boulevard.
Correspondent Debora Patta visits a village in northern Kenya where men are not allowed. Woman make all the rules and rear their children to break the cycle of domestic violence suffered by 95% of Kenyan women.
As a kid, Delando Johnson steered clear of the brick mansion. High on a hill, it overlooked the field where he and his friends played football. He’d heard there were ghosts. Now Johnson, 26, was one of around 100 guests at an event that invited Black Baltimoreans to get up close and personal with Mount Clare, an 18th-century plantation home in Carroll Park. The recent celebration helped mark ...
The national bail industry that spent $10 million to defeat a 'zero bail' measure in November is lobbying hard against new proposed legislation.