Return from Afghanistan triggered trauma of losing my mother, Prince Harry says

The Duke of Sussex has told how returning from his tour of Afghanistan triggered the “trauma” of losing his mother at the age of 12.

In the second episode of his Heart of Invictus docuseries released through Netflix on Wednesday, Prince Harry says he was “bouncing off the walls” after he returned to Britain from the warzone.

“From my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012, flying Apaches,somewhere after that there was an unravelling,” he said

“And the trigger to me was returning to Afghanistan, but the stuff that was coming up was from the age of from 1992 from the age of 12.

“Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of. It was never discussed i never really talked about it and I’ve suppressed it like most youngsters would have done

The Duke’s interview is played over footage of himself as a 12-year-old at Diana’s funeral.

He continued : “But when it all came fizzing out I was bouncing off the walls. Like what is going on here, I’m now feeling everything as opposed to being numb

“The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help.

“I didn’t have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me Unfortunately like most of us the first time you really consider therapy is when you’re lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously.

“That’s what I really want to change.

“I’ve always wanted the Invictus Games and the support that comes with that all year round t be a net to catch those individuals.”

In the first episode, entitled ’Something needs to change’, he says: “I’m Harry, a dad of two, .. couple of dogs, husband, there’s lots of hats one wears but today is all about Invictus”.

