Afghanistan sees severe poverty and economic problems after Taliban takeover

Afghanistan is facing severe poverty, hunger and economic issues with the Taliban in power. Patrick Hamilton, the head of Delegation to the U.S. and Canada for the International Committee of the Red Cross, talks about what's happening in Afghanistan with Elaine Quijano on CBSN.

