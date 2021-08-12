Afghanistan: Taliban take 10th provincial capital as Ghazni falls

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Children in makeshift camps
Thousands of people are living in makeshift camps in Kabul after fleeing the Taliban insurgency

The Taliban have taken the strategically important city of Ghazni, the 10th provincial capital to fall to the militants in less than a week.

Ghazni is on the major Kabul-Kandahar motorway, linking militant strongholds in the south to the capital Kabul.

Taking Ghazni is thought to increase the likelihood that the Taliban could eventually aim to take Kabul itself.

Almost a third of the country's 34 provincial capitals are now under Taliban control.

The insurgents have moved at speed, seizing new territories almost daily, as US and other foreign troops withdraw after 20 years of military operations.

In Ghazni, a provincial council member told the BBC that the Taliban had taken most of the city, with only a police base on the outskirts of Ghazni controlled by the Afghan security forces.

Heavy fighting was also reported in the city of Kandahar on Wednesday. The Taliban claim to have taken over the city's prison, though this has not been confirmed.

In the southern city of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, militants have taken over the police headquarters.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the past month, according to the UN.

Just this week thousands of people from northern provinces have become internally displaced, travelling to Kabul to seek safety.

Makeshift camps have been established on scrubland on the outskirts of the capital, while many others have reportedly been sleeping on the streets or in abandoned warehouses.

"We have no money to buy bread, or get some medicine for my child," a 35-year-old street vendor who fled Kunduz province after the Taliban set fire to his home told the BBC.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan replaced its army chief, the BBC has learned. General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai had only been in the post since June.

Also on Wednesday, President Ashraf Ghani flew to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif - traditionally an anti-Taliban bastion - to try to rally pro-government forces there.

Mazar-i-Sharif lies close to the borders with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and its loss would mark the complete collapse of government control over northern Afghanistan.

Graphic
Graphic

President Ghani held crisis talks in Mazar-i-Sharif with ethnic Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum and prominent ethnic Tajik leader Atta Mohammad Noor about defending the city.

Mr Dostum, a veteran commander, was quoted as saying: "The Taliban have come to the north several times but they were always trapped."

For years, Mr Ghani tried to sideline the warlords in an attempt to boost the Afghan National Army, and now he is turning to them in his hour of need, the BBC's Ethirajan Anbarasan says. Earlier this week, the president also agreed to arm pro-government militia.

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in Afghanistan? Do you have links to Ghazni? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, takeover in 90 - U.S. intelligence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday, citing a U.S. intelligence assessment. Taliban fighters have taken control of eight provincial capitals in six days, a pace that has surprised U.S. officials. Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Great Wall Motor to shift some India investment to Brazil after approval delays -sources

    Great Wall Motor has decided to re-allocate to Brazil a portion of its $1-billion investment in India, as the Chinese automaker has been unnerved by a year-long delay in winning government approvals, three sources told Reuters. The re-allocation, which could range up to $300 million, comes as the sources said the maker of popular sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups was close to acquiring a former Daimler plant in Brazil to build cars. Great Wall has also tasked James Yang, its India president since last year, with the responsibility of assisting with operations in the Latin American nation, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Batman: Robin coming out as bisexual was 'missing piece' of story

    The Batman comics writer says addressing Robin's sexuality was the "missing piece" of his story.

  • 'The momentum is going one way': Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

    The U.S. military is still conducting one to five airstrikes each day, a defense official said

  • Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

    The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with an Islamic proclamation of faith over the city of Ghazni, just 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Kabul. Sporadic fighting continued at an intelligence base and an army installation outside the city, two local officials told The Associated Press.

  • Fleeing fighting in north, Afghans crowd into Kabul's parks

    “If the government cannot do anything, it should just stop the bombardment and let the Taliban rule.”

  • How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar

    Every morning, Mei Yi waves goodbye to his wife and 3-year-old son and sets off for his finance job in central Beijing, riding into town by public bike share. In recent weeks, however, Mei has jettisoned the Alipay mobile-payment app run by Ant Group, an affiliate of e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, for a digital wallet of renminbi (RMB), as China’s currency is called. The wallet is issued as a pilot project by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank.

  • Pentagon insists fall of Kabul not inevitable

    The Pentagon is insisting the fall of Kabul is not inevitable as the Taliban continues its blitz across Afghanistan's northeast, seizing several more Afghan provincial capitals. (Aug. 11)

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • Some Afghans blame neighboring Pakistan for Taliban gains

    When Wahab disappeared from his home in Afghanistan to sign on for jihad, it was in neighboring Pakistan that he got his training. The 20-year-old was recruited by childhood friends and was taken to a militant outpost in Parachinar, on Pakistan’s rugged mountainous border with Afghanistan. There, he underwent training, preparing to fight alongside the Afghan Taliban, a relative told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisals from militants and government security agents.

  • Factbox-Some key leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban

    Its founder and original leader was Mullah Mohammad Omar, who went into hiding after the Taliban was toppled by U.S.-backed local forces following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The Taliban are once again in the ascendancy militarily in Afghanistan. Known as the "Leader of the Faithful", the Islamic legal scholar is the Taliban's supreme leader who holds final authority over the group's political, religious, and military affairs.

  • Biden’s highest-ranking Muslim nominee mired in GOP blockade

    The row over Dilawar Syed has brought hardball tactics to a lower-profile Senate committee not known for fielding charges about xenophobia and anti-Israel bias.

  • California energy commission mandates solar panels for new buildings starting in 2023

    The California Energy Commission voted Wednesday to require solar panels and battery energy storage systems in new commercial buildings and certain multifamily residences beginning in 2023, according to the New York Times.Why it matters: It's an aggressive step in California's transition away from fossil fuels and broader drive to cut carbon emissions, although the provision must first be approved by the state's Building Standards Commission.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Long-Running Joke About Donald Trump Gets The Treatment In New Political Ad

    Progressive PAC MeidasTouch reminisced about the former president's failed "Infrastructure Week" after the Senate passed an infrastructure bill.

  • Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email

    Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.

  • Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

    A Samsung tablet obtained by the BBC unveils chilling details of how mercenaries fought in Libya’s war.

  • Ethiopia armed group says it has alliance with Tigray forces

    A militant leader in Ethiopia says his group has struck a military alliance with the Tigray forces now pressing toward the country's capital, as the conflict that erupted in the Tigray region last year spreads into other parts of Africa’s second-most populous country. “The only solution now is overthrowing this government militarily, speaking the language they want to be spoken to,” Oromo Liberation Army leader Kumsa Diriba, also known as Jaal Marroo, told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday. The alliance is a further sign of the broadening of the Tigray conflict that began in November after a political fallout between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray leaders who had dominated Ethiopia's government for nearly three decades.

  • Afghanistan war: Taliban back brutal rule as they strike for power

    Afghanistan's ex-rulers still back brutal punishments, the BBC finds as it goes behind Taliban lines.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.