Afghanistan: Taliban closes universities to women

Students walk along a street near the Kabul University after it was reopened in Kabul on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP)
Female students in the capital - Kabul University and others reopened in the spring following the Taliban takeover

The Taliban have announced the closure of universities for women in Afghanistan, according to a letter by the higher education minister.

The minister says the move is until further notice. It is expected to take effect immediately.

It further restricts women's access to formal education, as they were already excluded from most secondary schools.

Three months ago thousands of girls and women sat university entrance exams across Afghanistan.

But sweeping restrictions were imposed on the subjects they could study, with veterinary science, engineering, economics and agriculture off limits and journalism severely restricted.

After the Taliban takeover last year, universities introduced gender segregated classrooms and entrances.

Female students could only be taught by women professors or old men.

Responding to the latest ban, one female university student told the BBC she thought the Taliban were scared of women and their power.

"They destroyed the only bridge that could connect me with my future," she said.

"How can I react? I believed that I could study and change my future or bring the light to my life but they destroyed it."

Afghanistan's education sector was badly affected after the Taliban takeover and there has been an exodus of trained academics after the withdrawal of US-led forces last year.

Another woman spoke about "too many difficulties" just trying to continue her education after the Taliban takeover.

She told the BBC: "We fought with our brothers, with our fathers, with society and even with the government.

"We went through a hard situation just to be able to continue our education.

"At that time at least I was happy that I could graduate from university and achieve my dreams. But, now how can I convince myself?"

Afghanistan's economy has been largely dependent on foreign aid in recent decades, but aid agencies have partly - and in some cases fully - withdrawn support to the education sector after the Taliban refused to allow girls into secondary schools.

Many of the teaching staff who remain go unpaid for months.

The latest measures are likely to cause further concerns in the international community.

The US and other Western countries have made improvements to female education in Afghanistan a prior condition for the formal recognition of the Taliban government.

In November, the authorities banned women from parks in the capital Kabul, claiming Islamic laws were not being followed there.

  • Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

    Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women's and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

  • Taliban-led Afghan administration suspends women from universities

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher education ministry on Tuesday suspended access to universities by female students until further notice, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, Britain and the United Nations. A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a Cabinet decision. The announcement by the Taliban administration, which has not been internationally recognised, came as the United Nations Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan.

  • Lives saved by aid exemption to deal with Taliban - UN aid chief

    An exemption to allow the United Nations and aid groups to deal with sanctioned Taliban leaders to meet the humanitarian and basic human needs of the Afghan people has helped save lives, the U.N. aid chief told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. The 15-member council adopted the exemption a year ago, four months after the Taliban seized power. U.N. sanctions on a number of Taliban leaders, who now hold key positions in the administration, made it difficult for the United Nations and aid groups to deliver badly needed humanitarian aid in the country.

    DEAD SEA, Jordan (Reuters) -Iran signalled its readiness for dialogue with regional states during a conference its arch foe Saudi Arabia attended in Jordan on Tuesday which yielded few signs of progress and no meeting between the two sides. Iraq and France jointly organised the conference, aimed at supporting stability in Iraq and the wider region where Tehran and Riyadh, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have backed opposite sides in proxy wars from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere. A closing communique said participants had reviewed the repercussions of international crises on Iraq and the region and said overcoming them required regional cooperation but did not spell out specific measures.