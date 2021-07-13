‘Afghanistan is unraveling.’ McConnell skewers Biden again on withdrawal.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Catanese
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday again lambasted President Joe Biden’s rapid withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, claiming that the Taliban is already closing in on a military victory that will spark a humanitarian crisis.

“Our reckless rush to the exits is becoming a global embarrassment,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, issuing his second searing critique of the president’s decision in as many weeks. “He’s ignoring the truth unfolding before our very own eyes. Afghanistan is unraveling.”

McConnell cited the Taliban’s retaking of districts across the country and the lack of specific plans to protect Afghan allies as the gravest reasons for concern.

With the overwhelming majority of U.S. troops and NATO allies already out of the country, the Taliban has been on the offensive, driving Afghan families from their homes, murdering Afghan special forces and reasserting power in the more remote areas of the country. The top commander of U.S. and NATO forces, Gen. Austin Scott Miller, stepped down from his post on Monday.

But some analysts disagree with McConnell that a complete Taliban takeover is a foregone conclusion.

“I do think there’s a serious danger of Afghanistan government collapse in the next few months, although there’s nothing inevitable about it,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a Brookings Institute foreign policy analyst, appearing on C-SPAN Tuesday. “I think a stalemate of some kind -- probably with some back and forth motion -- that’s more likely than an outright Taliban takeover.”

But McConnell portrayed a humanitarian crisis as close to inevitable.

“The humanitarian crisis may well be historic,” he warned. “President Biden and his team are desperate to duck hard questions about Afghanistan. But the American people deserve answers.”

Some Democrats are also beginning to voice concerns about how the Biden administration plans to protect Afghan allies, including interpreters.

“We’re going to see pictures of them lined up against a wall and machine gunned. And that’s not an exaggeration,” said Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont on MSNBC.

McConnell urged relevant Senate committees to provide rigorous oversight of the consequences of the withdrawal, including how U.S. intelligence collection could be hampered and whether Russia or China will attempt to assert themselves more forcefully in the region.

‘A likely catastrophe.’ As troops pull out of Afghanistan, McConnell’s warnings face test

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China export growth quickens on robust demand

    China's exports are surging. Overseas shipments rose much faster than expected in June, as easing lockdown measures helped lift global demand. Numbers out Tuesday (July 13) showed exports up 32.2% on the year. That's higher than May's figure, and way ahead of analyst forecasts. The gains come despite several headwinds. China has been battling the global shortage of chips, logistics bottlenecks and higher raw material and freight costs.But on Tuesday (July 13) a customs administration spokesperson sounded optimistic. Li Kuiwen said exports should keep growing in the second half, for all the uncertainties over the global health crisis. June also saw Chinese imports jump. And there is concern that inflation could arrive with them. That as prices for commodities like coal, steel, iron ore and copper surge. But officials say that, for now at least, inflation risks look manageable.

  • Suspect in assassination of Haitian president was former DEA source

    After the assassination of Moïse, the suspect contacted the DEA, the agency said. An official urged the person to surrender.

  • Senators race Schumer's clock for passing infrastructure packages

    Senators face a massive squeeze for passing the infrastructure packages by the deadlines set by the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).Why it matters: They return Monday for their final four-week sprint until August recess. The bipartisan group that reached a framework with the White House before the July Fourth recess is still working on its bill, and the reconciliation bill also hasn't been written.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • White House fears Cuba crisis after 2020 election wipeout in South Florida

    White House efforts to avoid dealing with the Cuba issue have blown up amid protests on the island, congressional backlash and political pressure from the South Florida Cuban community.Why it matters: Joe Biden's performance in South Florida during the 2020 election explains his wariness — he was crushed by Donald Trump. Democrats are worried they'll hurt themselves in Florida — and more broadly in the midterms — if they mishandle the situation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Halle Bailey shares first look at 'The Little Mermaid' remake as filming wraps

    In an emotional post marking the last day of filming, Bailey credited her co-stars and crew for the experience, saying it 'made her stronger'.

  • US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

    Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president, underscoring President Joe Biden’s reluctance to more forcefully curb petroleum production in the face of industry and Republican resistance. The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data. New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told HuffPost's Igor Bobic.

  • Raúl Castro reappears in emergency meeting prompted by protests in Cuba

    Raúl Castro, the octogenarian leader who is still the ultimate authority in Cuba, came out of retirement to attend an emergency meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo to deal with the islandwide protests that have shaken the six-decade-old regime.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Trump raged that whoever leaked that he'd hidden in the White House bunker during anti-racism protests should be 'charged with treason' and 'executed,' book says

    Trump was "obsessed" with finding the leaker, and some saw his reaction "as a sign of a president in panic," a new book says, according to CNN.

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

    A small New York gun manufacturer fears his company may go bankrupt as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new firearms law.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Cuba and the ‘Democratic’ Socialists of America

    Doubtless the DSA’s representatives in Congress will be able to explain why this is just a misreading of their profoundly democratic ideology.

  • Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg removed from top roles at subsidiaries

    Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed from leadership roles in dozens of the company's subsidiaries, according to corporate filings.

  • New stimulus checks, rent relief, business grants: Newsom signs more recovery bills

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signs budget legislation that will trigger a massive cash payout to help residents and businesses recover from the pandemic.

  • Trump's associates believe he's 'off his rocker,' Michael Wolff says

    "Everyone believes he has gone off his rocker," Wolff told Channel 4 News. "I mean, let's not put too fine a point here: They believe he is crazy."

  • 'We are no longer afraid': Thousands of Cubans protest against conditions on island

    Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the island in defiance of the communist government as Cuban Americans expressed support for their actions in the U.S.

  • Democrats advance spending bill that would overturn the Hyde Amendment

    House Democrats on Monday took steps to advance a new spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services without the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old provision that has banned federal funding for most abortions. In moving the spending bill to the full House Appropriations Committee for debate and a vote, Democrats followed through on President Joe Biden's proposed budget, which also did not include the amendment. House Democrats had indicated they would go this route and in doing so have effectively guaranteed that abortion access will be a central focus of government funding negotiations between Democrats and Republicans -- who have the votes to block the Democrats' measure from passing the Senate without changes.