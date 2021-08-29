  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Afghanistan updates: Biden to meet with families of U.S. service members killed in Kabul

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden was to meet Sunday with the families of U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport last week while the world braced for more attacks as the U.S. military withdrawal entered its final days.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has warned of a "specific credible threat" and urged those hoping to evacuate to leave the airport. President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Kabul airport was "highly likely" to be the target of another attack before the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

A blast at the airport on Thursday killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans. A retaliatory U.S. drone strike on Friday killed two ISIS-K members.

White House: 300 Americans left to evacuate amid ‘serious danger’

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the number of Americans still waiting for evacuation from Afghanistan is now at 300 even as the operation remains a high-risk operation.

“We are in a period of serious danger given what we are seeing in the intelligence.,” Sullivan told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “We are taking every possible measure ... to ensure that our forces are protected on the ground.”

The U.S faces a self-imposed deadline Tuesday to evacuate Americans who want to escape. Sullivan said some 300 were evacuated Saturday two days after a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members.

— Ledyard King

2,900 more people evacuated from Afghanistan

The White House released the latest statistics on evacuations from the Kabul airport on Sunday.

In the 24 hours that ended at 3 a.m. Sunday, about 2,900 people were evacuated from Kabul. About 2,200 evacuees were aboard U.S. military flights, while 700 left on coalition flights.

The latest numbers brought the total evacuees since Aug. 14 to about 114,400 people.

— Rick Rouan

Biden to meet with families of slain service members

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled on Sunday morning to meet with the families of American service members killed in a suicide bombing last week at the Kabul airport.

The Bidens are scheduled to participate in a "dignified transfer," where slain service members are returned to the U.S., at noon Sunday at Dover Air Force Base.

The blast on Thursday killed 13 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one Army soldier along with at least 169 Afghans.

— Rick Rouan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghanistan live updates: Taliban and Kabul news

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. military begins withdrawal from Kabul airport

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, the Pentagon said on Saturday, as the evacuation efforts from the Afghan capital entered their final stages. President Joe Biden sent thousands of troops to the airport as the Taliban swept through Afghanistan earlier this month to help evacuate American citizens, at-risk Afghans and other foreigners desperate to flee. At the peak of the deployment there were 5,800 U.S. troops securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, where an unprecedented airlift operation is set to end by Tuesday.

  • Biden en route to Dover AFB to pay respects to slain service members

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are en route to Dover Air Force Base to pay respects to the 13 service members killed in last week's Kabul airport attack.Why it matters: This is Biden's first visit as president to the Air Force base in Delaware to honor fallen troops. The base serves as the initial transit place for U.S. service members killed overseas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The deadly blast on Thursday led to the first U.S. military

  • As troops return, UK under pressure over Afghans left behind

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday praised the “colossal” effort to airlift civilians from Kabul, as U.K. troops and diplomats flew home after the two-week mission, ending 20 years of British military involvement in Afghanistan. In a video message, Johnson praised the “colossal exertions” of British troops engaged in “a mission unlike anything we've seen in our lifetimes.” The U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, was among those who arrived at RAF Brize Norton northwest of London on Sunday, hours after the government announced that all British personnel had left Kabul.

  • 'Egregiously mishandled' or inevitably 'messy'? What went wrong in US withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Biden promised the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would be "secure and orderly." Critics say it's been marred by chaos and missteps.

  • Lindsey Graham says military can retake Bagram Airfield 'tonight'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham said the U.S. military could retake Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan "tonight" if President Joe Biden would make the order.

  • Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Vikings preseason Week 3

    Here are a few things we learned about the #Chiefs in the first half of preseason Week 3:

  • 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack identified

    The suicide bombing also left 18 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans wounded.

  • Thousands march on Washington in a mass protest against states' voter suppression laws

    Thousands are expected in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change ballot access.

  • Ethan Hawke thought Robin Williams hated him after they made 'Dead Poets Society'

    Ethan Hawke delivered one of his earliest performances alongside Robin Williams in 'Dead Poets Society'.

  • Roman Psychological Warfare in Britain? Archaeologists Think They've Found the Key

    Zocha_KBack in 2016, before the days of COVID, investors were feeling confident about the travel industry. In the process of clearing land to construct a new shopping and hotel complex in Leicester, England, construction workers stumbled across a Roman site. Under the floor of a large second century CE town house, archeologists unearthed an unusual key handle. It shows a grizzly scene: a barbarian in the process of being eaten by a lion while four barbarian boys—their eyes practically bulging ou

  • Biden aide guarantees safe passage for Americans from Afghanistan

    The Biden administration expects the Taliban to continue allowing safe passage for Americans and others to leave Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrawal is completed next week, according to a top official. "The Taliban have both communicated privately and publicly that they will allow for safe passage," said Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, in a CBS TV interview set to be broadcast Sunday. U.S. forces are set to wind up their evacuation mission in Kabul before a Tuesday deadline set by Biden after the Taliban took control of much of the country.

  • Tracking Ida: Storm approaching Category 5 status (Sunday 7:30 a.m. Update)

    Tracking Ida: Storm approaching Category 5 status (Sunday 7:30 a.m. Update)

  • Biden has big ambitions in foreign policy. Can they survive Kabul?

    The nightmarish U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan raises doubts about Biden's other foreign policy goals, and his bold claim that 'America is back.'

  • Thousands march in Washington, U.S. cities for voting rights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters rallied in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand protections for voting rights, aiming to pressure lawmakers to pass legislation to counter a wave of ballot restrictions in Republican-led states. Held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic 1963 March on Washington, organizers of the "March On For Washington And Voting Rights" stressed that the moves to curb voting access would disproportionately affect people of color. In Washington, protesters holding "Black Lives Matter" flags and signs calling for federal legislation marched from McPherson Square to the final meeting point at the National Mall, where a series of civil rights leaders delivered remarks not far from where King gave his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech 58 years ago.

  • Hurricane Ida becomes category 4 storm as New Orleans braces for impact

    Gridlock as residents flee while others prepare at homeStorm forecast to hit on Sunday, anniversary of Katrina A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana. Photograph: NOAA/Reuters As Hurricane Ida barrelled towards the Louisiana coast, residents braced for a storm of potentially historic proportions due to arrive on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, the brutal hurricane that claimed more than 1,800 lives on America’s Gulf coast. National Hur

  • The media is lambasting Biden over Afghanistan. He should stand firm

    The president was right to withdraw the US from Afghanistan – and he’s being skewered for itI served with Nato in Afghanistan – it was a bloated mess Joe Biden delivers remarks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters When Joe Biden, a conventional politician if there ever was one, said he was concluding the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan this month, in line with plans set in motion by the Trump administration, the response from the ma

  • Blinken said U.S. expects Taliban won’t seal off country after Aug. 31

    He said the international community expects that travel in and out of Afghanistan will not end.

  • Politicians and military 'culpable' for going into war without 'thinking fully about the consequences', former RAF officer says

    Dr Afzal Ashraf, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said on Sunday that the UK went into the conflict for "all the wrong reasons".

  • California GOP Recall Candidate Larry Elder Wanted To End Medicaid

    In 2010, Elder said he was also against mandating that insurance companies cover people with preexisting conditions.

  • Opinion: Alexander Zverev's misleading statements about alleged abuse will only increase scrutiny

    The world's fourth-ranked tennis player enters the U.S. Open under a cloud of suspicion, and his misleading statements will only amp up the scrutiny.